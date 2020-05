2020 NFL schedule: Matchups, kickoff times, TV channel, every matchup for all 32 teams

After months of anticipation, the NFL has released its 2020 schedule. The league has plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to look forward to, starting with the thrilling kickoff game between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans on September 10 (which is just 124 days away).

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are featured aplenty, having a league-high five primetime games in 2020 (after having just 17 primetime games over the past 15 seasons). The Buccaneers play four primetime games in five weeks (Weeks 7 to 11), including a showdown at home against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. The Buccaneers, Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will each play five primetime games in 2020.

We even get a Friday game this year, as the NFL will feature a game on Christmas Day for the first time since 2009. The Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of the NFC Wild-Card game. The league also has a maximum of six games set for Saturday (three each in Week 15 and 16), although those games haven't been scheduled yet this year (usually determined in-season).

You'll see plenty of the Las Vegas Raiders in their new stadium, as Vegas will host four primetime games in 2020 -- starting with the home opener in Week 2 against the Saints. The Rams will play their 1st game at SoFi Stadium in Week 1 against the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" followed by the Chargers hosting their first game there in Week 2 vs. the Chiefs. The Patriots will play two road games there in a five-day span: the Chargers on Sunday, December 6 and the Rams on Thursday, December 10.

Two teams did not have a primetime game this year, the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions. Don't worry, both will play on Thanksgiving (Detroit hosts the Houston Texans and Washington travels to Dallas).

Here's a look at every team's full schedule below, including kickoff time, TV channel and more. Football season is just around the corner!

Week 1 (9/13): at 49ers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Redskins, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Lions, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): at Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Jets, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/19): at Cowboys, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Seahawks, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Dolphins, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Bills, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11 (11/19): at Seahawks, 8:20p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): at Patriots, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Rams, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): at Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Eagles, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/26): vs. 49ers, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): at Rams, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Seahawks, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Cowboys, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/05): at Packers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (10/29): at Panthers, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Broncos, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (11/22): at Saints, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Saints, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): at Chargers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Buccaneers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/27): at Chiefs, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): at Buccaneers, 1:00p (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): at Texans, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/28): vs. Chiefs, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 4 (10/4): at Redskins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): at Eagles, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): at Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): at Patriots, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/26): at Steelers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 13 (12/3): vs. Cowboys, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 14 (12/14): at Browns, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): at Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Buffalo Bills

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): at Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Rams, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): at Raiders, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): at Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/15): vs. Chiefs, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 7 (10/25): at Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Seahawks, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): at Cardinals, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Chargers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/7): at 49ers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Steelers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 15 (12/19): at Broncos, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/28): at Patriots, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Carolina Panthers

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): at Buccaneers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Chargers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Cardinals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Saints, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (10/29): vs. Falcons, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 9 (11/8): at Chiefs, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Buccaneers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): at Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Broncos, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): at Packers, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Saints, 1:00p (FOX)

Chicago Bears

Week 1 (9/13): at Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Giants, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/8): vs. Buccaneers, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 6 (10/18): at Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/26): at Rams, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Saints, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): at Titans, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/16): vs. Vikings, 8:15p (MIN)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): at Packers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/20): at Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/27): at Jaguars, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Chargers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/17): at Browns, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 3 (9/27): at Eagles, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): at Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): at Colts, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (11/15): at Steelers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): at Redskins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Cowboys, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/21): vs. Steelers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 16 (12/27): at Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Cleveland Browns

Week 1 (9/13): at Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/17): vs. Bengals, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): at Cowboys, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Colts, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): at Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): at Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Texans, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): at Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): at Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/14): vs. Ravens, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 15 (12/20): at Giants, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/26): at Jets, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys

Week 1 (9/13): at Rams, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Seahawks, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Browns, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Giants, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/19): vs. Cardinals, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 7 (10/25): at Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (11/1): at Eagles, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Steelers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (11/22): at Vikings, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/26): vs. Redskins, 4:30p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/3): at Ravens, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 14 (12/13): at Bengals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. 49ers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Eagles, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): at Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Denver Broncos

Week 1 (9/14): vs. Titans, 10:10p (ESPN)

Week 2 (9/20): at Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Buccaneers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/1): at Jets, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 5 (10/11): at Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Dolphins, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Chiefs, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): at Falcons, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): at Raiders, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Chargers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Saints, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Chiefs, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 14 (12/13): at Panthers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): vs. Bills, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/26): at Chargers, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Raiders, 4:25p (CBS)

Detroit Lions

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Cardinals, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Saints, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (10/18): at Jaguars, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): at Vikings, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): at Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/26): vs. Texans, 12:30p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): at Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/19): at Titans, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/26): vs. Buccaneers, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Green Bay Packers

Week 1 (9/13): at Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Saints, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 4 (10/5): vs. Falcons, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (10/18): at Buccaneers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): at Texans, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/5): at 49ers, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): at Colts, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Bears, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Eagles, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/19): vs. Panthers, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Titans, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 17 (1/3): at Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Houston Texans

Week 1 (9/10): at Chiefs, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Ravens, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): at Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): at Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): at Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): at Browns, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/26): at Lions, 12:30p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Bears, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): at Colts, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts

Week 1 (9/13): at Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Jets, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Bears, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): at Browns, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (11/1): at Lions, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/12): at Titans, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): at Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Raiders, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): vs. Texans, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): at Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): at Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/24): vs. Dolphins, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 4 (10/4): at Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): at Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (11/1): at Chargers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): at Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): at Vikings, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): at Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1 (9/10): vs. Texans, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 2 (9/20): at Chargers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/28): at Ravens, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Patriots, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/15): at Bills, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 7 (10/25): at Broncos, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (11/22): at Raiders, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 12 (11/29): at Buccaneers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Broncos, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 14 (12/13): at Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/20): at Saints, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Chargers, 1:00p (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1 (9/13): at Bengals, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Chiefs, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Panthers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Buccaneers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/12): at Saints, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Jets, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): at Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Jaguars, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Raiders, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (11/22): at Broncos, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): at Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Patriots, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Falcons, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/17): at Raiders, 8:20p (FOC/NFLN)

Week 16 (12/26): vs. Broncos, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): at Chiefs, 1:00p (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Cowboys, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 2 (9/20): at Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Bills, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Giants, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at 49ers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 7 (10/26): vs. Bears, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 8 (11/1): at Dolphins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Seahawks, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/23): at Buccaneers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. 49ers, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Cardinals, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/10): vs. Patriots, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 15 (12/19): vs. Jets, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): at Seahawks, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Cardinals, 4:25p (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1 (9/13): at Panthers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/21): vs. Saints, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 3 (9/27): at Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Bills, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): at Chiefs, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Buccaneers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 8 (11/1): at Browns, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): at Chargers, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Broncos, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Chiefs, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 12 (11/29): at Falcons, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): at Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Colts, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/17): vs. Chargers, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 16 (12/26): vs. Dolphins, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): at Broncos, 4:25p (CBS)

Miami Dolphins

Week 1 (9/13): at Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/24): at Jaguars, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Seahawks, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at 49ers, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at Broncos, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Chargers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Rams, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): at Cardinals, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Jets, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): at Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Chiefs, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/26): at Raiders, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): at Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Colts, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Texans, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Seahawks, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (11/1): at Packers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Lions, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/16): at Bears, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Cowboys, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Buccaneers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/25): at Saints, 4:30p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 17 (1/3): at Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

New England Patriots

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): at Seahawks, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Chiefs, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Broncos, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (10/25): vs. 49ers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): at Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/9): at Jets, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Ravens, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 11 (11/22): at Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Cardinals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Chargers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/10): at Rams, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 15 (12/20): at Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/28): vs. Bills, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Jets, 1:00p (CBS)

New Orleans Saints

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Buccaneers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/21): at Raiders, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Packers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 4 (10/4): at Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/12): vs. Chargers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8 (11/1): at Bears, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/08): at Buccaneers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. 49ers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): at Broncos, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): at Eagles, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Chiefs, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/25): vs. Vikings, 4:30p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 17 (1/3): at Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

New York Giants

Week 1 (9/14): vs. Steelers, 7:15p (ESPN)

Week 2 (9/20): at Bears, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. 49ers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): at Chargers, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Cowboys, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/22): at Eagles, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 8 (11/2): vs. Buccaneers, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 9 (11/8): at Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): at Bengals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Seahawks, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Cardinals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 16 (12/27): at Ravens, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Cowboys, 1:00p (FOX)

New York Jets

Week 1 (9/13): at Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. 49ers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Colts, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/1): vs. Broncos, 8:20p (NFLN)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Cardinals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at Chargers, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): at Chiefs, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/9): vs. Patriots, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 10 (11/15): at Dolphins, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Dolphins, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Raiders, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Seahawks, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): at Rams, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/26): vs. Browns, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): at Patriots, 1:00p (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1 (9/13): at Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Rams, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at 49ers, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 5 (10/11): at Steelers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/22): vs. Giants, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. Cowboys, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 (11/15): at Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): at Browns, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 12 (11/30): vs. Seahawks, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 13 (12/6): at Packers, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Saints, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): at Cardinals, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/27): at Cowboys, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1 (9/14): at Giants, 7:15p (ESPN)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Broncos, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Titans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7 (10/25): at Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): at Cowboys, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): at Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/26): vs. Ravens, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): at Bills, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 15 (12/21): at Bengals, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): at Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Cardinals, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Jets, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Eagles, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Dolphins, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Rams, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 7 (10/25): at Patriots, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 8 (11/1): at Seahawks, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/5): vs. Packers, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 10 (11/15): at Saints, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): at Rams, 4:05 (FOX)

Week 13 (12/7): vs. Bills, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Redskins, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): at Cowboys, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 16 (12/26): at Cardinals, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Seahawks, 4:25p (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks

Week 1 (9/13): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Patriots, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Cowboys, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): at Dolphins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Vikings, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (10/25): at Cardinals, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 8 (11/1): vs. 49ers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): at Bills, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): at Rams, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/19): vs. Cardinals, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 12 (11/30): at Eagles, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Giants, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Jets, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/20): at Redskins, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Rams, 4:05p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): at 49ers, 4:25p (FOX)

Tampa Bay Bucs

Week 1 (9/13): at Saints, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Broncos, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Chargers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/8): at Bears, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Packers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): at Raiders, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 8 (11/2): at Giants, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Saints, 8:20p (NBC)

Week 10 (11/15): at Panthers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/23): vs. Rams, 8:15p (ESPN)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Chiefs, 4:25p (CBS)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Vikings, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): at Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/26): at Lions, TBD (TBD)

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Falcons, 1:00p (FOX)

Tennessee Titans

Week 1 (9/14): at Broncos, 10:10p (ESPN)

Week 2 (9/20): vs. Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 3 (9/27): at Vikings, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Steelers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Bills, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (11/1): at Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Bears, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/12): vs. Colts, 8:20p (FOX/NFLN)

Week 11 (11/22): at Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/29): at Colts, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Browns, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Jaguars, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 15 (12/19): vs. Lions, TBD (TBD)

Week 16 (12/27): at Packers, 8:20p (ESPN)

Week 17 (1/3): at Texans, 1:00p (CBS)

Washington Redskins

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Cardinals, 4:05p (FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): at Browns, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 4 (10/4): vs. Ravens, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 5 (10/11): vs. Rams, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 6 (10/18): at Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): vs. Cowboys, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Giants, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 10 (11/15): at Lions, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Bengals, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 12 (11/26): at Cowboys, 4:30p (FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): at Steelers, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 14 (12/13): at 49ers, 4:25p (FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Seahawks, 1:00p (FOX)

Week 16 (12/27): vs. Panthers, 1:00p (CBS)

Week 17 (1/3): at Eagles, 1:00p (FOX)