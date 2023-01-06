Believe it or not, we've only got one full weekend of NFL action left before the playoffs begin. Everything is on the line now: postseason spots and seeding are up for grabs, and it's anyone's guess as to which clubs will prove to be contenders rather than pretenders in Week 18. "Any given Sunday" applies now more than ever. So which teams are actually worth backing? We're glad you asked!

Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Chiefs at Raiders



Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -9.5, O/U 50

Latest Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +9 Bet Now

"I expect Josh McDaniels and the Raiders staff to try to make a point here with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback and play this game to the hilt. Las Vegas was a big problem for the Chiefs in their first meeting and it's impossible not to be impressed by what Stidham did last week under duress against the best defense in the NFL (San Francisco). ... Kansas City has been dying to blow a game to a far lesser opponent for a while now, and even with the top seed potentially on the line I don't think this will be easy for them. ... The Raiders have scored 30 or more in two of their last last three, and I think this is another shootout. ... Four of the last five Chiefs games have had one-score margins."

Longtime NFL insider Jason La Canfora isn't buying a massive Chiefs blowout on the road.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-9.5) at Raiders Chiefs Raiders Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Raiders Raiders Raiders

Titans at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Jaguars -7, O/U 38.5

Latest Odds: Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5 Bet Now

"Look, the Jaguars are the more talented team in this game, but I have a hard time picking against Tennessee because no one is better than the Titans at winning games they're not supposed to win. In their past 15 games as an underdog of five points or more, the Titans are 11-4 against the spread and 8-7 straight up. ... I think Tennessee's game plan is going to be simple here: They're going to give the ball to Derrick Henry 75 times in hopes of controlling the clock, and if they control the clock, that will keep Jacksonville's offense off the field, which should keep this game close. The Titans will be starting a QB (Josh Dobbs) who will have only been on their roster for less than three weeks by the time this game kicks off, which isn't ideal, but I'm picking the Titans anyway. I'm not sure if this qualifies as my boldest pick of of the year or my dumbest, but we're about to find out."

That's CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech, cautiously optimistic about the Titans as road underdogs in a critical AFC South showdown. Check out his full analysis, as well as all of his Week 18 ATS picks, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Jaguars (-6.5) Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Titans Jaguars Titans

Buccaneers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Falcons -8, O/U 38.5

Latest Odds: Atlanta Falcons -4 Bet Now

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and it's now up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on a 160-113 run making top-rated NFL picks since 2017, and it says to avoid the Buccaneers, even though they are facing Atlanta, whom the Bucs have beaten in five straight head-to-head matchups. Why? Probably because Tom Brady and the starters aren't likely to play the entire contest now that Tampa Bay has already secured the NFC South title and a playoff spot.

Catch a full breakdown of the matchup, plus additional ATS advice, right here on SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Falcons (-4) Falcons Falcons Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Falcons

Patriots at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -8, O/U 43

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -7 Bet Now

"This is an important game for both teams. The Bills are playing for seeding, while the Patriots can get into the playoffs with a win. That won't be easy. The Bills are coming off the suspended game Monday night and have had to handle the mental part of having a fallen teammate in Damar Hamlin. Getting past that will be tough. But I expect the Bills to play well here and all but end New England's playoff chances."

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco went 10-5 on straight-up predictions in Week 17, and now he likes Buffalo to come out strong in this AFC East rematch. Catch more of Prisco's analysis, and all his Week 18 picks, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Bills (-7) Bills Bills Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Bills

Vikings at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Vikings -1, O/U 46.5

Latest Odds: Chicago Bears +8 Bet Now

"There are two reasons why I like the Vikings here: Minnesota will absolutely want to rebound after that terrible loss to the Green Bay Packers, and Nathan Peterman is starting for the Bears with Justin Fields shut down for the year. Making the Vikings a best bet hasn't exactly worked out for me this year, but they are better ATS than the Bears, and I mean, c'mon. Fields has been Chicago's entire offense this season. If Peterman keeps it close with the Vikings this weekend, taking Minnesota to lose in the first round of the playoffs will be a trendy pick."

CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani is 166-87-2 making straight-up picks this season, and he's all over the road team in this NFC North clash. Check out his full rundown of Week 18 projections right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-7.5) at Bears Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

Texans at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -3, O/U 38.5

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -2.5 Bet Now

"If you're wondering what's wrong with the Colts right now, it's everything: They've been outscored 97-16 since halftime of their Week 15 loss to the Vikings, they're going to be down to their third-string quarterback (Sam Ehlinger) and Jeff Saturday is in the argument for worst interim coach ever. Every bone in my body is telling me to pick against the Colts, but I can't do it. No team has been better at losing this year than the Texans and they have every reason to want to lose this game since a loss will clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. On the other hand, if Houston wins, the Bears could get the top pick with a loss to Minnesota, so understandably, Texans fans actually want the Texans to lose."

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech doesn't like Indy, but he thinks Houston won't be particularly motivated for this one, either, considering the draft-pick implications. Check out Breech's full breakdown of the game, and more Week 18 picks, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Colts (-2.5) Colts Texans Colts Colts Texans Colts Texans Colts

Jets at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Dolphins -3.5, O/U 41

Latest Odds: Miami Dolphins -3 Bet Now

The SportsLine Projection Model has ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks, and it's beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Entering Week 18, we can tell you the model is shying away from the Dolphins even though they are favorites over the Jets. Miami is reeling, having lost five straight and its starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. The team then lost backup QB Teddy Bridgewater to a finger injury in Week 17, meaning seventh-round rookie, Skylar Thompson, could be forced into action with the team fighting for its playoff lives.

Check out a full analysis of this matchup, and superior Survivor pool picks for Week 18, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets (-1) at Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets Jets Dolphins Jets Jets Dolphins

Panthers at Saints

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints -3.5 Bet Now

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Saints -4.5, O/U 39.5

Carolina has been one of the better stories of the NFL late in 2022, with interim coach Steve Wilks keeping the Panthers in contention for an improbable NFC South title up until Week 17's loss to the Buccaneers. But the Saints might be one of the most underrated spoilers right now, entering Week 18 on a three-game win streak that most recently included an upset of the Eagles. Dennis Allen's defense has now gone five straight games allowing no more than 18 points, so don't assume Sam Darnold and Co. will have their way while rematching with New Orleans in this one.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Saints (-3.5) Saints Saints Saints Panthers Panthers Saints Saints Saints

Browns at Steelers



Latest Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 Bet Now

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Steelers -3, O/U 40.5

SportsLine expert and CBS Fantasy editor R.J. White is a powerhouse in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament. In 2017 he tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread, and to this day he ranks as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in ATS projections. This week, selecting five best bets for the SuperContest, he likes Pittsburgh to deliver at home against the Browns, with an improbable playoff trip on the line.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Steelers (-2.5) Browns Steelers Steelers Browns Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Ravens at Bengals

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bengals -9 Bet Now

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -6.5, O/U 42.5

"Since Lamar Jackson left in Week 13, Baltimore has averaged just 11.8 points per game. The defense has been great with Jackson out, but it's notable that the Ravens haven't scored more than 17 points since Nov. 27. Maybe Jackson returns this week, but he missed practice yet again on Wednesday and Thursday. The Bengals have won and covered in seven straight games since losing to the Browns in Week 8, and are an incredible 20-3 ATS in their last 23 games played! Why would I bet against them now in an important divisional matchup at home?"

CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani has every reason to stand behind the Bengals in this AFC North tilt, even as Cincinnati recovers from Monday night's on-field events. Check out all of his Week 18 ATS predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens at Bengals (-7) Bengals Bengals Ravens Bengals Bengals Ravens Ravens Bengals

Chargers at Broncos



Latest Odds: Denver Broncos -3 Bet Now

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -3.5, O/U 40.5

SportsLine's simulation model, which predicts every snap of every game to forecast final scores, is on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season. Now, it has simulated Broncos vs. Chargers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Broncos (-2.5) Broncos Chargers Broncos Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Giants at Eagles

Latest Odds: Philadelphia Eagles -14 Bet Now

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Eagles -13.5, O/U 40.5

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein entered the 2022 season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. He's also 29-21-1 on his best bets this season, including 23-15-1 the past 13 weeks. Now, Hartstein has locked in three confident Week 18 NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of almost 6-1. This matchup is part of the parlay, and we can tell you Hartstein loves the Giants to cover against the Eagles. "This is a massive number, and the Eagles remain without elite right tackle Lane Johnson," Hartstein told SportsLine. "They're 9-22 straight-up all time without him."



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Eagles (-14) Giants Eagles Giants Giants Giants Giants Eagles Eagles

Cardinals at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: 49ers -13.5, O/U 40

Latest Odds: San Francisco 49ers -14.5 Bet Now

"The Cardinals have been done for a long time, so they are looking toward Cabo. The 49ers need this to possibly have a chance for the top seed in the NFC. The 49ers defense was bad last week against the Raiders, but that will change against a bad Cardinals offense. They get back on track here."

CBS Sports NFL senior writer Pete Prisco thinks this one's cut and dry: San Francisco is a big home favorite for a reason, and with something to play for, they're a virtual lock to claim a decisive victory. Check out all of Prisco's Week 18 picks right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at 49ers (-14.5) 49ers Cardinals 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Cardinals 49ers

Rams at Seahawks

Latest Odds: Seattle Seahawks -6 Bet Now

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -6.5, O/U 41.5

SportsLine has simulated every snap of Week 18 and just revealed its best parlay picks. Its proposed five-team parlay could lead to a massive 25-1 payout. One piece we can reveal: The Seahawks, desperate for a win and then a Detroit victory to clinch a playoff spot, cover at home against the Rams. The model says Seattle covers in well over 50% of simulations, making it one of its strongest Week 18 picks.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Seahawks (-6.5) Seahawks Seahawks Rams Rams Rams Seahawks Rams Seahawks

Cowboys at Commanders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -6, O/U 41.5

Latest Odds: Washington Commanders +7 Bet Now

"Dallas could climb as high as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and possibly win the NFC East if certain dominos fall their way. However, all of that is predicated on the Cowboys winning their Week 18 matchup against Washington, so they'll have plenty of motivation in this division matchup. Meanwhile, one of the top defenses in the league will get some fresh meat as the Commanders are set to start rookie Sam Howell in the regular-season finale. Howell will also have to keep up with one of the more prolific offenses in the NFL. In the last 10 games, Dallas is averaging 35.1 points per game and has gone nine straight games with at least 27 points. That feels like too big of a mountain for Howell to climb."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan believes in Dallas as a heavy favorite to round out the NFC East matchups. Check out his full breakdown of the Week 18 slate right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-7) at Commanders Cowboys Cowboys Commanders Commanders Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys

Lions at Packers

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -4.5 Bet Now

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -4.5, O/U 48.5

SportsLine expert R.J. White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, went a whoppuing 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also an incredible 58-21-2 on his last 81 ATS picks involving the Packers, returning $3,437 for $100 bettors. In this crucial NFC North showdown, which can send Green Bay to the playoffs, we can tell you White is leaning Over the total.