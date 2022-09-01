Before they even thought about making it to the Super Bowl last season, the Cincinnati Bengals were just trying to make it out of the AFC North. In fact, their preseason NFL odds had them a distant fourth to win the division at +2300. This year, the Super Bowl runners-up return at +180 to win the AFC North in the latest 2022 NFL futures odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook, but who has the best chance to overachieve in the 2022 NFL win totals and pay off big like Cincinnati did a year ago? Whether the Bengals repeat as division winners, they are still +1800 to win the 2023 Super Bowl. Before making any NFL picks or 2022 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein and Alex Selesnick.

Entering the 2022 NFL season, Hartstein is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 ATS. He went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on moneyline plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Over the past seven years,White's SuperContest picks are 329-250-21 (56.8 percent) and he consistently crushes the NFL: He went 445-378-24 on ATS picks from 2017-21, returning $2,542 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in MLB, NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to deliver profitable long-term results.

White and Hartstein are targeting under five wins for the Atlanta Falcons. The reality is 2022 is a rebuilding season for the Falcons. While the team has had an infusion of exciting young talent, it is still a couple of years out before it can expect to realize that potential. Second-year head coach Arthur Smith heads into the regular season with Marcus Mariota as his starting quarterback, who hasn't been a full-time starter since 2019. Defensively, the Falcons lost leading tackler Foyesade Oluokun and pass-rusher Dante Fowler.

"Marcus Mariota could thrive in the right situation, but alas his opportunity comes with poor protection and subpar weapons," Hartstein told SportsLine. "On the other side, Atlanta is counting on rookies to boost its NFL-low sack total of 18." Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

Bills 11.5 -140/+120 Buccaneers 11.5 +110/-130 Packers 11 -110/-110 Chiefs 10.5 -115/-105 Rams 10.5 -110/-110 Cowboys 10.5 +125/-145 49ers 10 -110/-110 Broncos 10 -110/-110 Bengals 9.5 -135/+115 Chargers 10 -130/+110 Colts 9.5 -145/+125 Eagles 9.5 -140/+120 Ravens 9.5 -145/+125 Browns 9.5 +110/-130 Vikings 9 -135/+115 Titans 9.5 +120/-140 Dolphins 8.5 -135/+115 Patriots 8.5 -130/+110 Cardinals 9 +120/-140 Raiders 8.5 -130/+110 Saints 8 -160/+140 Commanders 7.5 -115/-105 Steelers 7.5 -105/-135 Giants 7 +105/-125 Bears 6.5 +130/-150 Lions 6 -160/+140 Jaguars 6.5 +115/-135 Panthers 6.5 +100/-120 Seahawks 6 +110/-130 Jets 5.5 -175/+150 Falcons 5 +125/-145 Texans 4.5 +100/-120

Buffalo Bills +650

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Kansas City Chiefs +1000

Green Bay Packers +1100

Los Angeles Rams +1100

San Francisco 49ers +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +1600

Denver Broncos +1600

Dallas Cowboys +1800

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Cincinnati Bengals +2200

Cleveland Browns +2500

Indianapolis Colts +2500

Philadelphia Eagles +3000

Arizona Cardinals +3500

Tennessee Titans +3500

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

New England Patriots +4000

New Orleans Saints +4000

Minnesota Vikings +4000

Miami Dolphins +4000

Washington Commanders +8000

Pittsburgh Steelers +8000

Carolina Panthers +10000

New York Giants +10000

Chicago Bears +12500

Detroit Lions +12500

Jacksonville Jaguars +12500

New York Jets +12500

Seattle Seahawks +15000

Houston Texans +25000

Atlanta Falcons +25000