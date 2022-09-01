Before they even thought about making it to the Super Bowl last season, the Cincinnati Bengals were just trying to make it out of the AFC North. In fact, their preseason NFL odds had them a distant fourth to win the division at +2300. This year, the Super Bowl runners-up return at +180 to win the AFC North in the latest 2022 NFL futures odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook, but who has the best chance to overachieve in the 2022 NFL win totals and pay off big like Cincinnati did a year ago? Whether the Bengals repeat as division winners, they are still +1800 to win the 2023 Super Bowl. Before making any NFL picks or 2022 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein and Alex Selesnick.
Entering the 2022 NFL season, Hartstein is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 ATS. He went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on moneyline plays last season for a profit of $1,552.
Over the past seven years,White's SuperContest picks are 329-250-21 (56.8 percent) and he consistently crushes the NFL: He went 445-378-24 on ATS picks from 2017-21, returning $2,542 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks.
Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in MLB, NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to deliver profitable long-term results.
Now, White, Hartstein and Selesnick have revealed their 2022 NFL futures picks for every team. You can head to SportsLine to see them.
Top 2022 NFL futures bets
White and Hartstein are targeting under five wins for the Atlanta Falcons. The reality is 2022 is a rebuilding season for the Falcons. While the team has had an infusion of exciting young talent, it is still a couple of years out before it can expect to realize that potential. Second-year head coach Arthur Smith heads into the regular season with Marcus Mariota as his starting quarterback, who hasn't been a full-time starter since 2019. Defensively, the Falcons lost leading tackler Foyesade Oluokun and pass-rusher Dante Fowler.
"Marcus Mariota could thrive in the right situation, but alas his opportunity comes with poor protection and subpar weapons," Hartstein told SportsLine. "On the other side, Atlanta is counting on rookies to boost its NFL-low sack total of 18." Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.
How to place 2022 NFL futures wagers
SportsLine's expert have also revealed their 2022 NFL best bets for every team, including a shocking forecast for a team that made a major change at quarterback this offseason. You can see all of our experts' 2022 NFL futures bets for each team here.
Which 2022 NFL futures odds should you target? Which team is in for a rude awakening? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NFL futures bets from a proven team of NFL experts.
2022 NFL win totals from Caesars Sportsbook
|Bills
|11.5
|-140/+120
|Buccaneers
|11.5
|+110/-130
|Packers
|11
|-110/-110
|Chiefs
|10.5
|-115/-105
|Rams
|10.5
|-110/-110
|Cowboys
|10.5
|+125/-145
|49ers
|10
|-110/-110
|Broncos
|10
|-110/-110
|Bengals
|9.5
|-135/+115
|Chargers
|10
|-130/+110
|Colts
|9.5
|-145/+125
|Eagles
|9.5
|-140/+120
|Ravens
|9.5
|-145/+125
|Browns
|9.5
|+110/-130
|Vikings
|9
|-135/+115
|Titans
|9.5
|+120/-140
|Dolphins
|8.5
|-135/+115
|Patriots
|8.5
|-130/+110
|Cardinals
|9
|+120/-140
|Raiders
|8.5
|-130/+110
|Saints
|8
|-160/+140
|Commanders
|7.5
|-115/-105
|Steelers
|7.5
|-105/-135
|Giants
|7
|+105/-125
|Bears
|6.5
|+130/-150
|Lions
|6
|-160/+140
|Jaguars
|6.5
|+115/-135
|Panthers
|6.5
|+100/-120
|Seahawks
|6
|+110/-130
|Jets
|5.5
|-175/+150
|Falcons
|5
|+125/-145
|Texans
|4.5
|+100/-120
2023 Super Bowl odds
Buffalo Bills +650
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Green Bay Packers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
San Francisco 49ers +1600
Los Angeles Chargers +1600
Denver Broncos +1600
Dallas Cowboys +1800
Baltimore Ravens +2000
Cincinnati Bengals +2200
Cleveland Browns +2500
Indianapolis Colts +2500
Philadelphia Eagles +3000
Arizona Cardinals +3500
Tennessee Titans +3500
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
New England Patriots +4000
New Orleans Saints +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
Miami Dolphins +4000
Washington Commanders +8000
Pittsburgh Steelers +8000
Carolina Panthers +10000
New York Giants +10000
Chicago Bears +12500
Detroit Lions +12500
Jacksonville Jaguars +12500
New York Jets +12500
Seattle Seahawks +15000
Houston Texans +25000
Atlanta Falcons +25000