The 2022 NFL season is long over, capped off with the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII. Most of the offseason program is now finished as well, with teams having gone through the NFL Scouting Combine, college pro days, free agency, the annual league meetings, offseason workouts, the NFL Draft, minicamps and organized team activities.
All that's really left to do when it comes to preparing for the 2023 season is the franchise tag contract negotiation deadline (July 17) and the beginning of training camp. With that in mind, here's the list of start dates and locations of training camp for all 32 NFL teams.
(Note: Three teams have not publicly announced their start dates. They are the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.)
|Team
|Date
|Location
|Arizona Cardinals
|July 26
|Glendale, AZ
|Atlanta Falcons
|July 27
|Flowery Branch, GA
|Baltimore Ravens
|July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Owing Hills, MD
|Buffalo Bills
|July 26
|Rochester, NY
|Carolina Pathers
|July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Spartanburg, SC
|Chicago Bears
|July 25
|Lake Forest, IL
|Cincinnati Bengals
|July 26
|Cincinnati, OH
|Cleveland Browns
|July 22
|White Sulphur Springs, WV
|Dallas Cowboys
|July 24
|Oxnard, CA
|Denver Broncos
|July 28
|Centennial, CO
|Detroit Lions
|July 29
|Allen Park, MI
|Green Bay Packers
|July 21 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
|Green Bay, WI
|Houston Texans
|TBD
|Houston, TX
|Indianapolis Colts
|July 26
|Westfield, IN
|Kansas City Chiefs
|July 23
|St. Joseph, MO
|Las Vegas Raiders
|TBD
|Henderson, NV
|Los Angeles Chargers
|July 24
|Costa Mesa, CA
|Los Angeles Rams
|July 25
|Irvine, CA
|Miami Dolphins
|July 30
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Minnesota Vikings
|July 29
|Eagan, MN
|New England Patriots
|July 25
|Foxborough, MA
|New Orleans Saints
|July 17 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
|Metairie, LA
|New York Giants
|July 26
|East Rutherford, NJ
|New York Jets
|July 20
|Florham Park, NJ
|Philadelphia Eagles
|July 25
|Philadelphia, PA
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|July 26
|Latrobe, PA
|San Francisco 49ers
|TBD
|Santa Clara, CA
|Seattle Seahawkis
|July 26
|Renton, WA
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|July 30
|Tampa, FL
|Tennessee Titans
|July 25
|Nashville, TN
|Washington Commanders
|July 27
|Ashburn, VA
The preseason kicks off Aug. 3 when the New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game.