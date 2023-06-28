Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is long over, capped off with the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII. Most of the offseason program is now finished as well, with teams having gone through the NFL Scouting Combine, college pro days, free agency, the annual league meetings, offseason workouts, the NFL Draft, minicamps and organized team activities. 

All that's really left to do when it comes to preparing for the 2023 season is the franchise tag contract negotiation deadline (July 17) and the beginning of training camp. With that in mind, here's the list of start dates and locations of training camp for all 32 NFL teams

(Note: Three teams have not publicly announced their start dates. They are the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.)

TeamDateLocation
Arizona CardinalsJuly 26Glendale, AZ
Atlanta FalconsJuly 27Flowery Branch, GA
Baltimore RavensJuly 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Owing Hills, MD
Buffalo BillsJuly 26Rochester, NY
Carolina PathersJuly 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Spartanburg, SC
Chicago BearsJuly 25Lake Forest, IL
Cincinnati BengalsJuly 26Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland BrownsJuly 22White Sulphur Springs, WV
Dallas CowboysJuly 24Oxnard, CA
Denver BroncosJuly 28Centennial, CO
Detroit LionsJuly 29Allen Park, MI
Green Bay PackersJuly 21 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)Green Bay, WI
Houston TexansTBDHouston, TX
Indianapolis ColtsJuly 26Westfield, IN
Kansas City ChiefsJuly 23St. Joseph, MO
Las Vegas RaidersTBDHenderson, NV
Los Angeles ChargersJuly 24Costa Mesa, CA
Los Angeles RamsJuly 25Irvine, CA
Miami DolphinsJuly 30Miami Gardens, FL
Minnesota VikingsJuly 29Eagan, MN
New England PatriotsJuly 25Foxborough, MA
New Orleans SaintsJuly 17 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)Metairie, LA
New York GiantsJuly 26East Rutherford, NJ
New York JetsJuly 20Florham Park, NJ
Philadelphia EaglesJuly 25Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh SteelersJuly 26Latrobe, PA
San Francisco 49ersTBDSanta Clara, CA
Seattle SeahawkisJuly 26Renton, WA
Tampa Bay BuccaneersJuly 30Tampa, FL
Tennessee TitansJuly 25Nashville, TN
Washington CommandersJuly 27Ashburn, VA

The preseason kicks off Aug. 3 when the New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game.