Getty Images

In the blink of an eye, the calendar has shifted from February, when the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, all the way to training camp season in July. The NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, pro days, the NFL Draft as well as organized team activities and minicamps are all in the rearview mirror now. It's time now for every franchise to get their players back in game shape.

Here is the complete list of NFL training camp locations and dates for all 32 teams. Find out when and where your favorite team is preparing for the 2023 season.   

To check out the top training camp battles to watch, click here.

AFC East

TeamCamp LocationKey Dates

Buffalo Bills

St. John Fisher University
Rochester, NY 

July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 4 (Blue vs. Red intersquad scrimmage at Highmark Stadium) 
Aug. 12 (preseason opener vs. Indianapolis Colts)

Miami Dolphins

Baptist Health Training Complex

Miami Gardens, FL    

July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 8-9, Aug 16-17 (joint practices with Atlanta Falcons in Miami Gardens, joint practices with Houston Texans in Houston) 
Aug. 11 (preseason opener vs. Atlanta Falcons)  

New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA  

July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 16-17 (joint practices with Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay) 
Aug. 10 (preseason opener vs. Houston Texans)  

New York Jets

Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

Florham Park, NJ 

July 19 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Aug. 3 (Hall of Fame Game vs. Cleveland Browns in Canton, OH) 
Aug. 9-10, 16-17 (joint practices with Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg, SC joint practices with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florham Park, NJ) 

AFC North

TeamCamp LocationKey Dates

Baltimore Ravens

Under Armour Performance Center
Owings Mills, MD  

July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 15-16 (joint practice with Washington Commanders in Owings Mills, MD) 
Aug. 12 (preseason opener vs. Philadelphia Eagles)  

Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium

Cincinnati, OH

July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 9 (joint practice with Green Bay Packers in Cincinnati) 
Aug. 11 (preseason opener vs. Green Bay Packers)    

Cleveland Browns

CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
Berea, OH 

July 19 (start of camp for rookies), July 21 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 3 (Hall of Fame game vs. Cleveland Browns in Canton, OH) 
Aug. 14-15 (joint practices with Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia)     

Pittsburgh Steelers

Saint Vincent College
Latrobe, PA

July 26 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)  

AFC South

TeamCamp LocationKey Dates

Houston Texans

Houston Methodist Training Center
Houston, TX

July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Aug. 16-17, Aug. 24-25 (joint practices with Miami Dolphins in Houston, joint practices with New Orleans Saints in New Orleans) 
Aug. 10 (preseason opener at New England Patriots)      

Indianapolis Colts

Grand Park 
Westfield, IN  

July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Aug. 16-17, Aug. 22 (joint practices with Chicago Bears in Westfield, IN, joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, PA) 
Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Buffalo Bills)  

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miller Electric Center
Jacksonville, FL   

July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 16-17 (joint practice with Detroit Lions in Allen Park, MI) 
Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Dallas Cowboys)    

Tennessee Titans

Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
Nashville, TN

July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 16-17 (joint practices with Minnesota Vikings in Eagan, MN) 
Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Chicago Bears)  

AFC West

TeamCamp LocationKey Dates

Denver Broncos

Centura Health Training Center
Englewood, CO  

July 19 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
TBD (joint practices with Los Angeles Rams in Englewood, CO) 
Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Arizona Cardinals)   

Kansas City Chiefs

Missouri Western State University
St. Joseph, MO    

July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 22 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 13 (preseason opener at New Orleans Saints)    

Las Vegas Raiders

Intermountain Health Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters
Henderson, NV      

July 20 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 10-11, TBD (joint practices with San Francisco 49ers in Henderson, NV, joint practices with Los Angeles Rams in Irvine, CA) 
Aug. 13 (preseason opener vs. San Francisco 49ers)     

Los Angeles Chargers

Jack Hammett Sports Complex
Costa Mesa, CA       

July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 17-18 (joint practices with New Orleans Saints in Costa Mesa, CA) 
Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Los Angeles Rams)       

NFC East

TeamCamp LocationKey Dates

Dallas Cowboys

Marriott Residence Inn
Oxnard, CA    

July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Aug. 12 (preseason opener vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)         

New York Giants

Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
East Rutherford, NJ  

July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 8-9 (joint practices with Detroit Lions in Allen Park, MI) 
Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Detroit Lions)         

Philadelphia Eagles

NovaCare Complex
Philadelphia, PA  

July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Aug. 14-15, Aug. 22 (joint practices with Cleveland Browns in Philadelphia, PA, joint practice with Indianapolis Colts in Philadelphia, PA) 
Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Baltimore Ravens)           

Washington Commanders

OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
Ashburn, VA  

July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 15-16 (joint practice with Baltimore Ravens in Ownings Mills, MD) 
Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Cleveland Browns)          

NFC North

TeamCamp LocationKey Dates

Chicago Bears

PNC Center at Halas Hall
Lake Forest, IL    

July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 16-17 (joint practices with Indianapolis Colts in Westfield, IN)   
Aug. 12 (preseason opener vs. Tennessee Titans)      

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Training Facility
Allen Park, MI     

July 19 (start of camp for rookies), July 22 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 16-17 (joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars in Allen Park, MI)               Aug. 11 (preseason opener vs. New York Giants)    

Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field
Green Bay, WI  

July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 9, 16-17 (joint practice with Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, OH, joint practices with New England Patriots in Green Bay, WI)   
Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Cincinnati Bengals)        

Minnesota Vikings

TCO Performance Center
Eagan, MN    

July 23 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 16-17, Aug. 23-24 (joint practices with Tennessee Titans in Eagan MN, joint practices with Arizona Cardinals in Eagan, MN)   
Aug. 10 (preseason opener at Seattle Seahawks)    

NFC South

TeamCamp LocationKey Dates

Atlanta Falcons

IBM Performance Field
Flowery Branch, GA

July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 8-9 (joint practices with Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, FL)   
Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Miami Dolphins)      

Carolina Panthers

Wofford College
Spartanburg, SC  

July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 9-10 (joint practices with New York Jets in Spartanburg, SC)   
Aug. 12 (preseason opener vs. New York Jets)        

New Orleans Saints

Oschsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, LA  

July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 17-18, 24-25 (joint practices with Los Angeles Chargers in Costa Mesa, CA, joint practices with Houston Texans in Metairie, LA)   
Aug. 13 (preseason opener vs. Kansas City Chiefs)      

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, FL  

July 24 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 16-17 (joint practices with New York Jets in Florham Park, NJ)   
Aug. 11 (preseason opener vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)  

NFC West

TeamCamp LocationKey Dates

Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ  

July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Aug. 23-24 (joint practices with Minnesota Vikings in Eagan, MN)   
Aug. 11 (preseason opener vs. Denver Broncos)        

Los Angeles Rams

University of California, Irvine
Irvine, CA

July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Aug. TBD, TBD (joint practices with Las Vegas Raiders in Irvine, CA, joint practices with Denver Broncos in Englewood, CO)   
Aug. 12 (preseason opener vs. Los Angeles Chargers)   

San Francisco 49ers

SAP Performance Facility
Santa Clara, CA  

July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 10-11 (joint practices with Las Vegas Raiders in Henderson, NV)   
Aug. 13 (preseason opener at Las Vegas Raiders)         

Seattle Seahawks

Virginia Mason Athletic Center
Renton, WA  

July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)  
Aug. 13 (preseason opener vs. Minnesota Vikings)           