In the blink of an eye, the calendar has shifted from February, when the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, all the way to training camp season in July. The NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, pro days, the NFL Draft as well as organized team activities and minicamps are all in the rearview mirror now. It's time now for every franchise to get their players back in game shape.
Here is the complete list of NFL training camp locations and dates for all 32 teams. Find out when and where your favorite team is preparing for the 2023 season.
AFC East
|Team
|Camp Location
|Key Dates
St. John Fisher University
July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
|Baptist Health Training Complex
Miami Gardens, FL
July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Gillette Stadium
July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
|Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
Florham Park, NJ
July 19 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
AFC North
|Team
|Camp Location
|Key Dates
Under Armour Performance Center
July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati, OH
July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Cleveland Browns
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
July 19 (start of camp for rookies), July 21 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Saint Vincent College
July 26 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
AFC South
|Team
|Camp Location
|Key Dates
Houston Texans
Houston Methodist Training Center
July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Indianapolis Colts
Grand Park
July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Miller Electric Center
|July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Aug. 16-17 (joint practice with Detroit Lions in Allen Park, MI)
Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Dallas Cowboys)
Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
AFC West
|Team
|Camp Location
|Key Dates
Centura Health Training Center
July 19 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Kansas City Chiefs
Missouri Western State University
July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 22 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Intermountain Health Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters
July 20 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Jack Hammett Sports Complex
July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
NFC East
|Team
|Camp Location
|Key Dates
Dallas Cowboys
Marriott Residence Inn
July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Philadelphia Eagles
NovaCare Complex
July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Washington Commanders
OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
NFC North
|Team
|Camp Location
|Key Dates
Chicago Bears
PNC Center at Halas Hall
July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Training Facility
July 19 (start of camp for rookies), July 22 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field
July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Minnesota Vikings
TCO Performance Center
July 23 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
NFC South
|Team
|Camp Location
|Key Dates
Atlanta Falcons
IBM Performance Field
July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Carolina Panthers
Wofford College
July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
New Orleans Saints
Oschsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, LA
July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, FL
July 24 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
NFC West
|Team
|Camp Location
|Key Dates
Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium
July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
Los Angeles Rams
University of California, Irvine
July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)
San Francisco 49ers
SAP Performance Facility
July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)
Seattle Seahawks
Virginia Mason Athletic Center
July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)