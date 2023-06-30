In the blink of an eye, the calendar has shifted from February, when the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, all the way to training camp season in July. The NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, pro days, the NFL Draft as well as organized team activities and minicamps are all in the rearview mirror now. It's time now for every franchise to get their players back in game shape.

Here is the complete list of NFL training camp locations and dates for all 32 teams. Find out when and where your favorite team is preparing for the 2023 season.

To check out the top training camp battles to watch, click here.

AFC East

AFC North

Team Camp Location Key Dates Baltimore Ravens Under Armour Performance Center

Owings Mills, MD July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 15-16 (joint practice with Washington Commanders in Owings Mills, MD)

Aug. 12 (preseason opener vs. Philadelphia Eagles) Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 9 (joint practice with Green Bay Packers in Cincinnati)

Aug. 11 (preseason opener vs. Green Bay Packers) Cleveland Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Berea, OH July 19 (start of camp for rookies), July 21 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 3 (Hall of Fame game vs. Cleveland Browns in Canton, OH)

Aug. 14-15 (joint practices with Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia) Pittsburgh Steelers Saint Vincent College

Latrobe, PA July 26 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)

Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

AFC South

Team Camp Location Key Dates Houston Texans Houston Methodist Training Center

Houston, TX July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)

Aug. 16-17, Aug. 24-25 (joint practices with Miami Dolphins in Houston, joint practices with New Orleans Saints in New Orleans)

Aug. 10 (preseason opener at New England Patriots) Indianapolis Colts Grand Park

Westfield, IN July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)

Aug. 16-17, Aug. 22 (joint practices with Chicago Bears in Westfield, IN, joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, PA)

Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Buffalo Bills) Jacksonville Jaguars Miller Electric Center

Jacksonville, FL July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 16-17 (joint practice with Detroit Lions in Allen Park, MI)

Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Dallas Cowboys) Tennessee Titans Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park

Nashville, TN July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 16-17 (joint practices with Minnesota Vikings in Eagan, MN)

Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Chicago Bears)

AFC West

Team Camp Location Key Dates Denver Broncos Centura Health Training Center

Englewood, CO July 19 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

TBD (joint practices with Los Angeles Rams in Englewood, CO)

Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Arizona Cardinals) Kansas City Chiefs Missouri Western State University

St. Joseph, MO July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 22 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 13 (preseason opener at New Orleans Saints) Las Vegas Raiders Intermountain Health Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters

Henderson, NV July 20 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 10-11, TBD (joint practices with San Francisco 49ers in Henderson, NV, joint practices with Los Angeles Rams in Irvine, CA)

Aug. 13 (preseason opener vs. San Francisco 49ers) Los Angeles Chargers Jack Hammett Sports Complex

Costa Mesa, CA July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 17-18 (joint practices with New Orleans Saints in Costa Mesa, CA)

Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Los Angeles Rams)

NFC East

Team Camp Location Key Dates Dallas Cowboys Marriott Residence Inn

Oxnard, CA July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)

Aug. 12 (preseason opener vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) New York Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Facility

East Rutherford, NJ July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 8-9 (joint practices with Detroit Lions in Allen Park, MI)

Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Detroit Lions) Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Complex

Philadelphia, PA July 25 (start of camp for rookies and veterans)

Aug. 14-15, Aug. 22 (joint practices with Cleveland Browns in Philadelphia, PA, joint practice with Indianapolis Colts in Philadelphia, PA)

Aug. 12 (preseason opener at Baltimore Ravens) Washington Commanders OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park

Ashburn, VA July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 15-16 (joint practice with Baltimore Ravens in Ownings Mills, MD)

Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Cleveland Browns)

NFC North

Team Camp Location Key Dates Chicago Bears PNC Center at Halas Hall

Lake Forest, IL July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 16-17 (joint practices with Indianapolis Colts in Westfield, IN)

Aug. 12 (preseason opener vs. Tennessee Titans) Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Training Facility

Allen Park, MI July 19 (start of camp for rookies), July 22 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 16-17 (joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars in Allen Park, MI) Aug. 11 (preseason opener vs. New York Giants) Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field

Green Bay, WI July 21 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 9, 16-17 (joint practice with Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, OH, joint practices with New England Patriots in Green Bay, WI)

Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Cincinnati Bengals) Minnesota Vikings TCO Performance Center

Eagan, MN July 23 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 16-17, Aug. 23-24 (joint practices with Tennessee Titans in Eagan MN, joint practices with Arizona Cardinals in Eagan, MN)

Aug. 10 (preseason opener at Seattle Seahawks)

NFC South

Team Camp Location Key Dates Atlanta Falcons IBM Performance Field

Flowery Branch, GA July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 8-9 (joint practices with Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, FL)

Aug. 11 (preseason opener at Miami Dolphins) Carolina Panthers Wofford College

Spartanburg, SC July 22 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 9-10 (joint practices with New York Jets in Spartanburg, SC)

Aug. 12 (preseason opener vs. New York Jets) New Orleans Saints Oschsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, LA July 18 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 17-18, 24-25 (joint practices with Los Angeles Chargers in Costa Mesa, CA, joint practices with Houston Texans in Metairie, LA)

Aug. 13 (preseason opener vs. Kansas City Chiefs) Tampa Bay Buccaneers AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, FL July 24 (start of camp for rookies), July 25 (camp opens for veterans, first full squad practice)

Aug. 16-17 (joint practices with New York Jets in Florham Park, NJ)

Aug. 11 (preseason opener vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

NFC West