The NFL preseason is underway and sportsbooks will take in a significant amount of action on NFL futures with just five weeks until the NFL Kickoff Game between the Chiefs and Lions. Betting 2023 NFL win totals is wildly popular and it should come as no surprise that three of the four teams that competed for conference championships last year have the highest NFL win totals in 2023. The Chiefs, Bengals and Eagles all have their totals set at 11.5 according to the latest NFL odds.

NFL awards betting is also popular this time of year and Bijan Robinson is the slight favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at 3-1 over Bryce Young (4-1) and C.J. Stroud (13-2). Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein, Mike McClure and Alex Selesnick.

Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Entering the 2023 season, Hartstein is 521-427 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $3,679 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 468-396 ATS.

McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. McClure has nearly $2 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He went 535-450-30 on ATS picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players.

Since joining CBS Sports in 2021, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has delivered consistent winners on SportsLine.com and "The Early Edge," the popular daily show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. He is 309-231 (plus 61.09 units with every bet 1 unit) in the NFL.

Top 2023 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are both targeting under 7.5 wins for the Chicago Bears for a +105 payout. The Bears tied for the worst record in the NFL last season at 3-14 during Matt Eberflus' first season as the head coach, but oddsmakers are expecting a significant jump in 2023 after a productive draft and several significant moves in NFL free agency.

While the growth of Justin Fields over the past two seasons is encouraging and the addition of D.J. Moore and new offensive line starters should further aid that progress, the Bears are facing harsh realities statistically. They had the worse passing offense in the NFL last season, surrendered 58 total sacks and finished dead-last with 20.5 sacks of their own.

Fields is an exceptional playmaker, but his ability to control the game from the pocket is yet to be seen. Even if he can, durability concerns are reasonable for a quarterback who rushed 160 times in 15 games last season while also being sacked a league-high 55 times. The roster has improved but this is likely a multi-year rebuild for Chicago and any significant missed time from Fields could put them in contention for the No. 1 overall pick again. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

How to place 2023 NFL futures wagers

2023 NFL win totals, division, Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook