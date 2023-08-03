The new NFL season is just over a month away and NFL futures bettors are already active, with plenty of NFL props available across multiple markets. NFL win totals are always among the most popular preseason NFL betting markets and the Chiefs, Bengals and Eagles are tied for the largest total heading into the season at 11.5. Which side of the NFL over/under should you play for each of those respective teams? NFL awards betting is also a popular play this time of year and NFL MVP markets are understandably dominated by quarterbacks, with a QB winning 15 of the last 16 seasons.

Cooper Kupp and Christian McCaffrey are the first non-QBs to show up in NFL MVP odds at 100-1, while Patrick Mahomes is a 13-2 favorite over Josh Allen and Joe Burrow at 15-2. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein, Mike McClure and Alex Selesnick.

Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Entering the 2023 season, Hartstein is 521-427 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $3,679 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 468-396 ATS.

McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. McClure has nearly $2 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He went 535-450-30 on ATS picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players.

Since joining CBS Sports in 2021, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has delivered consistent winners on SportsLine.com and "The Early Edge," the popular daily show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. He is 309-231 (plus 61.09 units with every bet 1 unit) in the NFL.

Now, White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick have revealed their 2023 NFL futures picks for every team. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2023 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are both targeting under 7.5 wins for the Chicago Bears for a +105 payout. There's no question Chicago has made improvements after taking advantage of premium draft assets and more salary cap space than any other team in the NFL.

However, this is still a team coming off a 3-14 season with some significant roster holes. Chicago had the league's worst pass-rush in 2022, registering only 20.5 sacks over 17 games, and has done surprisingly little to address the issue.

Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Fields was sacked 55 times last year despite being arguably the most mobile and elusive quarterback in the league. The Bears added several new starters, including No. 10 overall pick Darnell Wright. However, White is expecting that unit to come along slowly and both he and Hartstein see value on the under at plus money. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

How to place 2023 NFL futures wagers

SportsLine's expert have also revealed their 2023 NFL best bets for every team, including several shocking NFL predictions. They also revealed an NFL awards bet that could pay out at a whopping 200-1. You can see all of our experts' 2023 NFL futures bets for each team here.

Which 2023 NFL futures odds should you target? Which longshot awards play could pay out at 200-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NFL futures bets from a proven team of NFL experts.

2023 NFL win totals, division, Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook