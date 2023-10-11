It's only been five weeks, but the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers already find themselves in the NFL record books. By virtue of their 5-0 starts, the Eagles and 49ers have joined an exclusive club of teams that have been undefeated through five weeks since 1990, when the NFL first expanded the postseason.

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers stampeded through their first five opponents while running their regular season unbeaten streak to 15 games dating back to last season. Shanahan's team has been buoyed by the NFL's second-ranked scoring offense and top-ranked scoring defense. Christian McCaffrey, who has never lost a regular season game as a 49er, is in the early-season MVP conversation with eight touchdowns and nearly 700 total yards so far.

The defending NFC champion Eagles haven't been as dominant but are nonetheless undefeated. Jalen Hurts has picked up where he left off last season, while running back D'Andre Swift has enjoyed a stellar start to his career in Philadelphia. The Eagles' defense has been stellar against the pass and have applied steady pressure on opposing quarterbacks, led by rookie Jalen Carter's 3.5 sacks.

As you can see below, the Eagles and 49ers have joined the list of 62 teams that have started 5-0 since 1990. Nine of those have gone on to win the Super Bowl. Can either the 49ers and Eagles make it 10? Before we tackle that question, here's a look at each 5-0 team since 1990, listed in order by point differential through five games.

Team Final record Point differential 1999 Rams 13-3 (won Super Bowl) +159 2019 Patriots 12-4 (lost in wild card round) +121 2006 Bears 13-3 (lost in the Super Bowl) +120 2007 Patriots 16-0 (lost in the Super Bowl) +117 1991 Washington 14-2 (won Super Bowl) +111 2009 Saints 13-3 (won Super Bowl) +99 2023 49ers ??? +99 2013 Broncos 13-3 (lost in the Super Bowl) +91 1998 Broncos 14-2 (won Super Bowl) +89 1997 Broncos 12-4 (won Super Bowl) +84 2019 49ers 13-3 (lost in the Super Bowl) +83 2007 Cowboys 13-3 (lost in divisional round) +80 2015 Patriots 12-4 (lost in AFC Championship) +80 2009 Giants 8-8 (missed playoffs) +80 2005 Colts 14-2 (lost in divisional round) +77 2012 Texans 12-4 (lost in divisional round) +76 2003 Colts 12-4 (lost in AFC Championship) +76 2007 Colts 13-3 (lost in divisional round) +76 2018 Rams 13-3 (lost in the Super Bowl) +75 2001 Rams 14-2 (lost in the Super Bowl) +75 1991 Saints 11-5 (lost in wild card round) +74 2004 Eagles 13-3 (lost in the Super Bowl) +74 2000 Rams 10-6 (lost in the wild card round) +72 2011 Lions 10-6 (lost in the wild card round) +70 2003 Chiefs 13-3 (lost in divisional round) +70 2013 Chiefs 11-5 (lost in the wild card round) +70 1998 Vikings 15-1 (lost in NFC Championship) +70 2003 Vikings 9-7 (missed playoffs) +67 2009 Colts 14-2 (lost in the Super Bowl) +66 2009 Vikings 12-4 (lost in NFC Championship) +66 1990 Giants 13-3 (won Super Bowl) +63 2021 Cardinals 11-6 (lost in the wild card round) +62 2011 Packers 15-1 (lost in divisional round) +62 2020 Steelers 12-4 (lost in wild card round) +62 2013 Saints 11-5 (lost in divisional round) +61 1993 Saints 8-8 (missed playoffs) +60 2008 Titans 13-3 (lost in divisional round) +59 2009 Broncos 8-8 (missed playoffs) +56 2015 Packers 10-6 (lost in divisional round) +56 2016 Vikings 8-8 (missed playoffs) +56 2012 Falcons 13-3 (lost in NFC Championship) +55 2017 Chiefs 10-6 (lost in wild card round) +53 1992 Dolphins 11-5 (lost in AFC Championship) +53 2004 Patriots 14-2 (won Super Bowl) +52 2015 Falcons 8-8 (missed playoffs) +50 1994 Chargers 11-5 (lost in the Super Bowl) +50 1991 Bills 13-3 (lost in the Super Bowl) +47 2015 Bengals 12-4 (lost in wild card round) +47 2022 Eagles 14-3 (lost in the Super Bowl) +47 2018 Chiefs 12-4 (lost in AFC Championship) +46 2015 Panthers 15-1 (lost in the Super Bowl) +41 1997 Buccaneers 10-6 (lost in divisional round) +39 2020 Titans 11-5 (lost in wild card round) +38 2023 Eagles ??? +37 2006 Colts 12-4 (won Super Bowl) +35 2015 Broncos 12-4 (won Super Bowl) +34 2020 Seahawks 12-4 (lost in wild card round) +34 2003 Panthers 11-5 (lost in the Super Bowl) +33 1990 49ers 14-2 (lost in NFC Championship) +33 1998 Jaguars 11-5 (lost in wild card round) +32 2000 Vikings 11-5 (lost in NFC Championship) +31 2004 Jets 10-6 (lost in divisional round) +31

One of the biggest takeaways from the above list is that nine of the top 10 teams that started 5-0 going by point differential made it to the Super Bowl. That's a plus for this year's 49ers, who outscored their first five opponents by a combined score of 167-68.

Another thing that stands out is that eight of the nine 5-0 teams that won the Super Bowl had an elite offense. The majority of those teams had Hall of Fame quarterbacks (i.e. John Elway, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Drew Brees) leading the way. The lone exception was the 1990 Giants, who famously won the Super Bowl with backup Jeff Hostetler under center.

Each of those teams also had a defense that wasn't a detriment and found its own way to contribute to the Super Bowl win. The '97 Broncos weren't very good against the run, but it was a well-coached, hard-hitting defense that excelled at forcing turnovers. The same can be said of the 2006 Colts' defense that scored the game-clinching touchdown in Super Bowl XLI.

In that vein, both the 49ers and Eagles have a legitimate shot at becoming the 10th 5-0 team since 1990 to win the Super Bowl. Philadelphia has the edge at quarterback with Jalen Hurts, but Brock Purdy is no slouch as he has never lost a regular season game. The 49ers have the edge on defense, especially after acquiring former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave this past offseason.

San Francisco looks more like the nine previous Super Bowl champions that started 5-0, but no one should be counting out the Eagles, who defeated 49ers this past January en route to representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.