With Justin Fields dealing with a dislocate thumb, Tyson Bagent is preparing to start for the Bears in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

An undrafted rookie, the 23-year-old quarterback made his NFL debut after Fields got hurt during last week's loss to the Vikings. Despite his inexperience, Bagent went 10 of 14 for 83 yards while scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 1-yard run. Trailing 19-13, Bagent was moving Chicago in position for a possible upset before his deep pass for D.J. Moore was picked off by Byron Murphy, sealing the Vikings' win while dropping the Bears to 1-5.

If he starts Sunday, Bagent would join the following list of unexpected quarterbacks who have started in an NFL game over the last five years. Here's a rundown and where Bagent would fall.

A quarterback turned receiver during his time at Wake Forest, Hinton was asked to return to his roots in 2020 when each of the Broncos' four quarterbacks were placed on the COVID-19 list. In the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Saints, Hinton became the first non-quarterback to start a game at that position in the NFL since former Colts running back Tom Matte did so in 1965. Hinton completed just one pass (a 13-yard completion to Noah Fant) and threw two picks in Denver's 31-3 loss.

Purdy quickly went from "Mr. Irrelevant" to the 49ers' starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance went down with injuries. With Purdy under center, the 49ers won their final five games of the 2022 regular season before defeating the Seahawks and Cowboys in the playoffs. Purdy won his first five starts this season before finally losing his first career start in Cleveland.

The man known as "Duck" became the Steelers' starting quarterback in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph sustained injuries. The former FCS star actually won his first three starts (starting with a road win over the Chargers) before Pittsburgh ran out of steam late in the season. In all, Hodges went 3-3 as the Steelers' starter that season, completing 62.5% of his passes with five touchdowns and eight picks. His biggest highlight was a 79-yard, game-winning touchdown pass in Cincinnati in Week 12.

4. Tyson Bagent

Bagent's rise is highly unexpected. The former Division II star (who opted to stay at Shepherd for his senior season after visiting West Virginia and Maryland) first had to make Chicago's initial 53-man roster, which he did. Bagent then moved past veteran Nathan Peterman on the depth chart three weeks ago. The NCAA's all-time leader with 159 career touchdown passes, Bagent is now in line to start Sunday's game with Fields dealing with a significant injury.

A former FCS All-American, Heinicke is most known for his gamely effort against Tom Brady's Buccaneers in the 2020 playoffs. But Heinicke's first NFL start occurred two years prior as a member of the Carolina Panthers, his fourth team in as many years. With Cam Newton injured, Heinicke made his first NFL start in Week 15 of the 2018 season. He went 33 of 53 for 274 with a touchdown and three picks in Carolina's 24-10 loss to the Falcons. Heinicke didn't finish the game after sustaining an injury that landed him on season-ending IR.

Heinicke's next NFL start was even more surprising than his first. After spending most of the 2020 season on Washington's practice squad, Heinicke threw for 306 yards and ran and threw for scores as Washington went toe to toe with Brady and the rest of the eventual Super Bowl champions.

While he wasn't "Mr. Irrelevant," Thompson wasn't too far off as he was selected 15 spots before Purdy was taken with the final pick of the 2022 Draft. Thompson, who spent more time at Kansas State than a one-term president, cracked the Dolphins' initial 53-man roster after playing well in the preseason. He made his first career start in Week 6 after Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were injured. But Thompson's first start ended prematurely after he went 7 of 13 for 89 yards in a loss to the Vikings.

Mullens wasn't drafted despite surpassing Brett Favre's career marks during his highly successful run at Southern Miss. The fourth backup quarterback during training camp, Mullens didn't make the team's regular-season roster and spent his rookie season on the 49ers' practice squad.

Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending ACL injury led to Mullens being added to the active roster during the first month of the 2018 season. Mullens got his first chance to play and start in an NFL game after fellow backup C.J. Beathard injured his wrist. In leading the 49ers to a 34-3 win over the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football," Mullens made history by recording the highest passer rating by a quarterback making his NFL debut (with at least 20 pass attempts) since the merger. His three touchdown passes were the most in franchise history for a quarterback making his debut with the team.

Mullens spent the following season as Garoppolo's backup (winning an NFC championship ring in the process) and is currently a member of the Vikings.

Despite a prolific career at Washington State, Falk was a sixth-round pick who bounced around the league after failing to make the Titans' initial 53-man roster. He quickly signed on with the Dolphins but spent the majority of his rookie season on injured reserve.

Falk's surprising start took place a year later as a member of the New York Jets. His first regular-season action took place four days after he was promoted to the starting lineup when Trevor Siemian suffered an injury and starter Sam Darnold was dealing with mono. Falk's first career start took place against the defending champion Patriots on "Monday Night Football." The game went as expected for the Jets and Falk, who went 12 of 22 for 98 yards and a pick in Gang Green's 31-6 loss.

The 231st pick in the 2020 Draft, DiNucci became the Cowboys' starter that season when Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton sustained injures. The former James Madison quarterback's first NFL start took place against the Eagles on "Sunday Night Football." DiNucci's run as the Cowboys' starting quarterback lasted for just one game after he fumbled twice and was sacked four times in a 23-9 loss.

DiNucci enjoyed a successful stint in the XFL after he didn't make the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster in 2022. His success with the Sea Dragons (DiNucci led the league in passing while leading Seattle to the playoffs) led to him signing with the Broncos' practice squad in August 2023.

Johnson's NFL career is truly unique. A longtime backup who is currently a member of the Ravens, Johnson broke into the NFL with the Buccaneers in 2009. He lost each of his four starts that season and would make just two more starts over the next nine years.

After playing for 12 teams in 10 seasons, Johnson spent the 2019 season playing for the Alliance of American Football's San Diego Fleet. He played for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020 before returning to the NFL with the 49ers that fall.

With the Jets 2021, Johnson saw his first regular-season action since 2018 with Zach Wilson and Mike White dealing with injures. Baltimore signed Johnson off the Jets' practice squad later that season with Lamar Jackson injured and Tyler Huntley on the COVID-19 list. Johnson made his first start in three years and threw for 304 yards with two touchdowns and a pick in a loss to the Bengals.

Not many people would have expected Blough to start in a regular-season game as a rookie after going undrafted, but that's exactly what happened after Blough (who was traded from the Browns to the Lions just before the start of the regular season) replaced injured quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel ahead of Detroit's Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Bears.

Blough's first regular-season completion was a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay. He finished the game with 280 yards with two touchdowns and a pick in the Lions' 24-20 loss. Blough is currently on the Lions' practice squad following stints with the Vikings and Cardinals.

Other notable unexpected QB's since 2018: Garrett Gilbert, Brett Rypien, Sam Ehlinger, Cody Kessler, Jake Luton, Ian Book, Jake Fromm, Trace McSorley, Davis Webb