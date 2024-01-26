Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. Today's show : Best bets for the conference title games

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Getty Images

If you're a regular listener of the "Pick Six NFL" podcast or a regular reader of this newsletter, then you know what we do on Fridays: We make picks. And then, just when you think there's no way we'll make any more picks, we make more picks.

For today's show, host Katie Mox was joined by Will Brinson along with R.J. White and Alex "PropStarz" Selelnick -- two of our gambling gurus over at SportsLine -- and the four of them offered some of their best bets for the conference title games that will be happening Sunday.

The crew spent an entire hour handing out picks, and we're going to go over a few of their best bets here. Since there are only two games, their picks were all over the place: They bet on props, they bet on team totals and yes, they also bet on the point spread in each game like they normally do.

Will Brinson (2-1 in picks we shared here last week, 29-30-1 on the season)

Chiefs at Ravens OVER 44.5 points

Lamar Jackson OVER 64.5 rushing yards

49ers (-7) to cover against Lions

R.J. White (2-1 in picks we shared here last week, 25-32-3 on the season)

49ers team total OVER 29.5 points

Justice Hill OVER 48.5 rushing plus receiving yards (-115)

Chiefs team total UNDER 20.5 points (-115)

Katie Mox (0-3 in picks we shared here last week, 27-26 on the season)

Ravens (-3.5) to cover against Chiefs

Lions UNDER 21.5 total points

George Kittle OVER 4.5 receptions

As for PropStarz, he handed out a few of his favorite props for the weekend, because when your nickname is PropStarz, that's what the people expect.

Chiefs at Ravens: Isiah Pacheco OVER 63.5 rushing yards

Isiah Pacheco OVER 63.5 rushing yards Lions at 49ers : Jared Goff UNDER 260.5 passing yards

Jared Goff UNDER 260.5 passing yards Lions at 49ers: Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 73.5 rushing plus receiving yards

PropStarz went 3-0 with his picks last week and is now 34-22 on the season. (PropStarz started the season 2-7, but he's been on an absolute tear since Week 4, going 32-15). We also have a few more prop plays that you can check out over on SportsLine.

To hear what the rest of the best bets are for the divisional round -- and there are quite a few -- be sure to click here so you can listen to the entire episode of the podcast. You can also watch the episode on YouTube here.

2. Falcons pass on Bill Belichick: Five things to know about Atlanta's hiring of Raheem Morris

After interviewing 15 candidates over 17 days, the Falcons have finally made a coaching hire. In a surprise move, the Falcons decided to bring on Raheem Morris. The Rams defensive coordinator became a frontrunner for the job Tuesday after blowing away the Falcons' brass during a second interview that was held at the home of team owner Arthur Blank, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Here's everything you need to know about the hiring:

The Falcons were already familiar with Morris. One thing that might have helped Morris is that he was already familiar with the organization. Before becoming the Rams defensive coordinator in 2021, Morris spent six seasons with the Falcons, which included a 2020 season where he served as the team's interim coach. Basically, the team already thought highly of Morris from his previous stint, so when he blew them away in his second interview, it became an easy decision.

One thing that might have helped Morris is that he was already familiar with the organization. Before becoming the Rams defensive coordinator in 2021, Morris spent six seasons with the Falcons, which included a 2020 season where he served as the team's interim coach. Basically, the team already thought highly of Morris from his previous stint, so when he blew them away in his second interview, it became an easy decision. Falcons had one of the craziest coaching searches ever . Before making their hire Wednesday, the Falcons interviewed a total of 15 candidates: Morris; Bill Belichick; Mike Vrabel; Jim Harbaugh; Brian Callahan; Antonio Pierce; Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero; Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn; Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson; Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik; Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady; fired Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson; Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver; Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald; and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Four of the 15 ended up getting a second interview, including Belichick, Evero, Slowik and Morris. It was an all-encompassing search that the Falcons will definitely feel the sting of if they get this one wrong.

Before making their hire Wednesday, the Falcons interviewed a total of 15 candidates: Morris; Bill Belichick; Mike Vrabel; Jim Harbaugh; Brian Callahan; Antonio Pierce; Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero; Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn; Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson; Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik; Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady; fired Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson; Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver; Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald; and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Four of the 15 ended up getting a second interview, including Belichick, Evero, Slowik and Morris. It was an all-encompassing search that the Falcons will definitely feel the sting of if they get this one wrong. Falcons try something new . The Falcons have made five coaching hires under Blank and all five were first-time head coaches, but that will change with Morris. Not only did he get some interim experience with the Falcons in 2020, but he was also the coach of the Buccaneers for three seasons (2009-11). Morris, who was hired by the Bucs as a 33-year-old, went 17-31 in his three seasons, which included a 10-6 record in 2010.

The Falcons have made five coaching hires under Blank and all five were first-time head coaches, but that will change with Morris. Not only did he get some interim experience with the Falcons in 2020, but he was also the coach of the Buccaneers for three seasons (2009-11). Morris, who was hired by the Bucs as a 33-year-old, went 17-31 in his three seasons, which included a 10-6 record in 2010. Belichick left out in the cold. For most of last week, this looked like it was going to be Belichick's job to lose, but it appears the sides couldn't agree on what the balance of power would be in Atlanta if Belichick was hired. With the Falcons job off the table, there's a very good chance that Belichick may have to sit out the 2024 season. We took at a look at what his options are this year, which you can check that out here

For most of last week, this looked like it was going to be Belichick's job to lose, but it appears the sides couldn't agree on what the balance of power would be in Atlanta if Belichick was hired. With the Falcons job off the table, there's a very good chance that Belichick may have to sit out the 2024 season. We took at a look at what his options are this year, which Sean McVay coaching tree is loaded. Morris is coming from Los Angeles, where he spent three years as the Rams defensive coordinator under Sean McVay, including a 2021 season where L.A. won the Super Bowl. With Morris' hiring, Sean McVay has now seen FIVE of his former assistants get head coaching jobs over the past four years: Morris, Matt LaFleur (Packers), Zac Taylor (Bengals), Brandon Staley (Chargers) and Kevin O'Connell (Vikings). That's a solid track record for a coach who's only 38 years old.

For our full story on Morris' hiring, be sure to click here. Also, we've handed out grades for every coaching hire so far, and if you want to check those out, be sure to go here. (Spoiler alert: the Falcons got a B- for their hiring of Morris.)

If you want to stay up to date on the two remaining coaching searches (Seattle and Washington), including the latest interviews and the hottest candidates, be sure to check out our coaching tracker here.

3. NFL reveals finalists for major awards from MVP to Coach of the Year

Lions head coach Dan Campbell USATSI

The NFL won't be handing out any of its annual awards until Feb. 8, but we do know who the finalists for those awards are and that's because the league announced them Thursday. The awards are handed out by the Associated Press, and all of them are voted on before the playoffs started, so the voters were only able to take the regular season into account.

Let's take a look at the finalists in three categories:

MVP

Breech's prediction: Jackson. For the first time in forever, this award feel pretty wide open, but the guess here is that it goes to Jackson. He was the most electrifying player all season and came up huge in the biggest games, like the Ravens' dominant wins over the 49ers and Dolphins.

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill (Dolphins)

Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys)

Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

Breech's prediction: McCaffrey. Over the past six years, the NFL MVP has only won this award once, so since I'm picking Lamar for MVP, I don't think he'll double-up here. Instead, I think this will go to McCaffrey. Not only did he lead the NFL in rushing in 2023, but he also topped 2,000 yards from scrimmage, which makes him a solid candidate.

Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell (Lions)

John Harbaugh (Ravens)

DeMeco Ryans (Texans)

Kyle Shanahan (49ers)

Kevin Stefanski (Browns)

Breech's prediction: Stefanski. My personal vote would have gone to Ryans, but I think the voters will give it to Stefanski, who is also definitely deserving. The Browns started FIVE different quarterbacks this year and dealt with a boatload of injuries, yet Stefanski still led them to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth.

For a full list of all the finalists in each category, be sure to click here. The awards will all he handed out during the NFL Honors Show, which will air on Feb. 8 on CBS.

4. AFC and NFC title game picks from your four favorite writers

I hope you're ready for some more picks, because we have even more of them coming at you right now. This batch will be coming from NFL senior writer Pete Prisco along with Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan and myself.

After crushing during the wild card round with a 5-0 record against the spread, we suffered a total meltdown last week by going just 1-3, which means we're now 54-41-3 ATS with our picks that have been featured in the newsletter.

Anyway, you know the drill here: I'm going to give you one pick from each guy and then direct you to the rest of their picks. That way, if you like their pick, you'll be able to read the rest of them, but if they pick against your favorite team, you can ignore the rest of their picks and move on.

Pete Prisco: Chiefs (+3.5) 28-26 over Ravens. From Prisco: "Look for both quarterbacks to play well, but I think the postseason experience for Patrick Mahomes will shine through. Look for the Chiefs to advance to another Super Bowl as Mahomes has some late-game magic to win it." To see Prisco's pick for the NFC title game, be sure to click here

From Prisco: "Look for both quarterbacks to play well, but I think the postseason experience for Patrick Mahomes will shine through. Look for the Chiefs to advance to another Super Bowl as Mahomes has some late-game magic to win it." To see Prisco's pick for the NFC title game, Tyler Sullivan: 49ers (-7.5) 30-20 over Lions. From Sullivan: "I have confidence in Kyle Shanahan finding a way to torch this Lions secondary that already saw Matthew Stafford throw for 367 yards and Baker Mayfield throw for 349 yards in the playoffs. Purdy had an NFL-record 9.6 yards per attempt this season and the Lions ranked 31st in the league in that category. Even if the Niners don't have Deebo Samuel (shoulder) for this game, the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle should be enough to gash the Lions defense." To see Sullivan's pick for the AFC title game, be sure to click here

From Sullivan: "I have confidence in Kyle Shanahan finding a way to torch this Lions secondary that already saw Matthew Stafford throw for 367 yards and Baker Mayfield throw for 349 yards in the playoffs. Purdy had an NFL-record 9.6 yards per attempt this season and the Lions ranked 31st in the league in that category. Even if the Niners don't have Deebo Samuel (shoulder) for this game, the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle should be enough to gash the Lions defense." To see Sullivan's pick for the AFC title game, Jordan Dajani: 49ers 31-24 over Lions (+7.5). From Dajani: "The 49ers have the talent necessary on both sides of the ball to win the Super Bowl, and they also have the motivation. I think getting kicked in the teeth by the Ravens in a 33-19 loss on Christmas was good for the 49ers. They won't take anything for granted while Detroit's magical run comes to the end of the road."

From Dajani: "The 49ers have the talent necessary on both sides of the ball to win the Super Bowl, and they also have the motivation. I think getting kicked in the teeth by the Ravens in a 33-19 loss on Christmas was good for the 49ers. They won't take anything for granted while Detroit's magical run comes to the end of the road." John Breech: Ravens 23-20 over Chiefs (+3.5). From me: "Pete is picking the Chiefs and I'm picking the Ravens, which means one of us is going to whiff on this game and I'm hoping it's him. I really don't want to pick against Patrick Mahomes, but the Ravens defense is so good this year that I can't pick against Baltimore. The Ravens defense gave up the fewest points during the regular season, forced the most turnovers and recorded the most sacks. That's enough to convince me to pick them." To see my pick for the NFC title game, be sure to click here

For more playoff picks, you can check out our CBS Sports picks page here.

5. Bold predictions for the conference title games

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (left) and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid Getty Images

Every Friday this season, Garrett Podell has given us five bold predictions for the upcoming weekend of games , and this week is no different.

Let's see what Garrett has in store for us for the AFC and NFC title games:

1. John Harbaugh becomes first former Andy Reid assistant to beat Reid in the playoffs. "Andy Reid is a perfect 5-0 against former assistants in the postseason, which is notable, because Ravens head coach John Harbaugh served as Reid's special teams coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles for eight seasons from 1999-2006 and another in 2007 as his defensive backs coach. Something has to give Sunday, and that will be Reid's streak. Why? First-team All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson's hot streak will continue as the Chiefs will struggle against his dual-threat skillset."

2. Aidan Hutchinson erupts for three sacks. "Hutchinson has eight sacks in his past four games (including playoffs) after having just 6.5 sacks in his first 15 games of 2023. His 118 quarterback pressures this season are the most in the NFL, including postseason play. Although he is facing a quarterback in Brock Purdy who has only been sacked three times since Week 14, the prediction here is that Hutchinson matches that total by himself Sunday."

3. Christian McCaffrey becomes first running back to hit 100 rushing yards against the Lions this season. "Detroit's defense ranked top three in the league in fewest rushing yards allowed (88.8 rushing yards per game) and yards per carry allowed (3.7) in 2023, and it didn't surrender more than 70 yards to any running back all season. The prediction here is that McCaffrey breaks through for more than 100 yards and a TD run of over 30 yards like he did against the Packers in the divisional round."

Garrett actually has five bold predictions for Sunday, and if you want to see all five along with his explanation for each prediction, you can check those out here.

6. Extra points: NFC and AFC title game news and notes

