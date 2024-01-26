The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach.

Morris had an in-person meeting scheduled with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday. He met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Atlanta's executive group earlier this week at Blank's home, and one source told CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones that he "killed the interview." The group was apparently impressed by his energy.

Morris spent the past three seasons with the Rams as their defensive coordinator, helping L.A. win the Super Bowl in their home stadium back during the 2021 season. Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacted to the news, posting on social media, "Falcons got one of, if not the best coach in the NFL forreal!"

He has been a part of the Falcons organization before, working as the assistant head coach, pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2015-19, and defensive coordinator in 2020. When Atlanta fired Dan Quinn in 2020, Morris took over and went 4-7 as the interim lead man. Morris also served as the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11, and went 17-31.

The Falcons interviewed a whopping 14 candidates for their head coaching job, including the legendary Bill Belichick. However, it's Morris who made the largest impact on Atlanta's brass. Morris replaces Arthur Smith, who was fired just hours after registering his third consecutive 7-10 season. Atlanta was 6-6 after 12 games this season, but went 1-4 down the stretch. It marked the third season in a row where the Falcons reached .500, and then collapsed at the end of the year.

Morris' young Rams defense finished the 2023 season ranked No. 20 in yards allowed per game (337.9 ypg), and No. 19 in points allowed per game (22.2 ppg). L.A. went 10-7, and made the playoffs as a wild card. Jones reports that Morris could bring current Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson to be his offensive coordinator.