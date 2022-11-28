As the NFL rolls into December, the playoff races are beginning to heat up. Teams are starting to make their playoff push with wild card spots up for grabs in both conferences. The Washington Commanders are the biggest beneficiaries in the playoff chase, winning six of their last seven games to emerge into the playoff picture.

All four NFC East teams are in the playoffs as Week 12 comes to a close, showcasing the strength of the division. The AFC also has a heated battle in the AFC East and for the final playoff sports in the conference, setting the stage for a crazy month of games coming up.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing on their schedule the rest of the way.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Dolphins 8 3 0 .727 26 Bills 8 3 0 .727 110 Jets 7 4 0 .636 34 Patriots 6 5 0 .545 37

Miami Dolphins

What to know: The Dolphins stay in control in the AFC East with their win over the Texans. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills and boast the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, at Chargers, at Bills, vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills

What to know: The Bills are the No. 5 seed in the AFC, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Dolphins. Buffalo is up two games on the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Jets, vs. Dolphins, at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs, as the Bengals hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over them for the No. 6 seed. They are one game behind Miami and Buffalo for the division lead.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Bills, vs. Lions, vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins

New England Patriots

What to know: New England is a game behind New York and Cincinnati for the final playoff spot. The Patriots are the No. 8 seed in the AFC, holding the conference win percentage tiebreaker over the Chargers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Cardinals, at Raiders, vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Ravens 7 4 0 .636 48 Bengals 7 4 0 .636 54 Browns 4 7 0 .364 -23 Steelers 3 7 0 .300 -74

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens are tied with the Bengals for the AFC North lead, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Baltimore is the No. 4 seed in the AFC, as Tennessee holds the conference win percentage tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Steelers, at Browns, vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals caught the Ravens in the division, but Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. Cincinnati holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over New York for the No. 6 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Buccaneers, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are the No. 13 seed in the AFC, three games out of the final playoff spot. They'll get Deshaun Watson back form suspension this week.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, at Bengals, vs. Ravens, vs. Saints, at Commanders, at Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts on "Monday Night Football."

Remaining schedule: at Colts, at Falcons, vs. Ravens, at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 7 4 0 .636 4 Colts 4 6 1 .409 -47 Jaguars 4 7 0 .364 12 Texans 1 9 1 .136 -86

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans are still in control of the AFC South, even with their loss to the Bengals Sunday. Tennessee holds the conference record tiebreaker over Baltimore for the No. 3 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Jaguars, at Chargers, vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts host the Steelers on "Monday Night Football." Indianapolis is the No. 10 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Cowboys, Bye, at Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Giants, vs. Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars are the No. 11 seed in the AFC with their win over the Ravens Sunday, three games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, at Titans, vs. Cowboys, at Jets, at Texans, vs. Titans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans have the worst record in the NFL and are in position for the top pick in the NFL Draft.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Cowboys, vs. Chiefs, at Titans, vs. Jaguars, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 9 2 0 .818 83 Chargers 6 5 0 .545 -30 Raiders 4 7 0 .364 -11 Broncos 3 8 0 .373 -37

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs maintain control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their win over the Rams. They have a one-game lead over the Dolphins and Bills for the top seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, at Broncos, at Texans, vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers keep pace in the wild card race with their comeback win over the Cardinals. They are the No. 9 seed in the AFC, as the Patriots hold the conference record tiebreaker. Los Angeles is a game behind Cincinnati and New York for the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Dolphins, vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are three games out of the final playoff spot and the No. 12 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Rams, vs. Patriots, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos have the second-worst record in the AFC and are the No. 15 seed in the conference, four games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Cardinals, at Rams, at Chiefs, vs. Chargers

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Eagles 10 1 0 .909 87 Cowboys 8 3 0 .727 92 Giants 7 4 0 .636 -7 Commanders 7 5 0 .583 -3

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are still the No. 1 seed in the NFC after defeating the Packers. Philadelphia is one game up on Minnesota for the top record in the conference with the head-to-head tiebreaker in tow.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are the No. 5 seed in the NFC, two games behind the Eagles for the division lead. Philadelphia also owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants free fall continues, losing three of four to fall to the No. 6 seed in the conference. New York is up one game over Seattle for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, vs. Eagles, at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders are now the No. 7 seed in the NFC, a half-game ahead of the Seahawks for the final playoff spot. Their next two games are against the Giants.

Remaining schedule: at Giants, Bye, vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Vikings 9 2 0 .800 -2 Lions 4 7 0 .400 -32 Packers 4 8 0 .364 -41 Bears 3 9 0 .273 -33

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings are the No. 2 seed in the NFC and appear to be locked there going forward. Up two games on the 49ers for the No. 3 seed, Minnesota can clinch the NFC North next week -- and the first playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Lions, vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are the No. 10 seed in the conference, two games behind the Commanders in the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, vs. Vikings, at Jets, at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers' playoff hopes are all but dead after Sunday's loss to the Eagles. Green Bay is three games out of the final playoff spot, sitting No. 11 in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, Bye, vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears have the worst record in the conference after 12 weeks and are in position for the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, Bye, vs. Eagles, vs. Bills, at Lions, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Buccaneers 5 6 0 .455 -3 Falcons 5 7 0 .417 -21 Panthers 4 8 0 .333 -36 Saints 4 8 0 .333 -31

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers still lead the NFC South thanks to the Falcons loss Sunday (Tampa Bay lost too). They are the No. 4 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at 49ers, vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are still a half game behind the Buccaneers for the division lead and are the No. 9 seed in the NFC, two games behind Washington for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, Bye, at Saints, at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers are three games out of the final playoff spot in the NFC, sitting as the No. 13 seed. They beat the Saints this year, so there's the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Seahawks, vs. Steelers, vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are three games out of the final playoff spot in the NFC, sitting as the No. 14 seed. They lost to the Panthers this year, so there's the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, Bye, vs. Falcons, at Browns, at Eagles, vs. Panthers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF 49ers 7 4 0 .636 76 Seahawks 6 5 0 .545 10 Cardinals 4 7 0 .333 -57 Rams 3 8 0 .273 -75

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers control the NFC West with their win and the Seahawks loss Sunday. San Francisco is the No. 3 seed in the NFC, two games behind Minnesota for the No. 2 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, vs. Buccaneers, at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks fell out of a playoff spot after a loss to the Raiders. One game out of the division lead, Seattle is also a half game behind Washington for the No. 7 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, vs. Panthers, vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals head into their bye as the No. 12 seed in the conference, three games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Patriots, at Broncos, vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons, at 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams have the second-worst record in the NFC, three games out of the loss column for the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, vs. Raiders, at Packers, vs. Broncos, at Chargers, at Seahawks