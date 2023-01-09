The Miami Dolphins locked up the final playoff spot in the AFC playoffs thanks to their victory over the New York Jets and the New England Patriots falling to the Buffalo Bills, which eliminated New England and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle for the No. 7 seed.

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks got the final playoff spot with their win over the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers. Seattle's victory eliminated the Detroit Lions. Also in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up home-field advantage with their win over the New York Giants.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings as the regular season comes to a close.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF y-Bills 13 3 0 .813 169 x-Dolphins 9 8 0 .529 -2 e-Patriots 8 9 0 .471 17 e-Jets 7 10 0 .412 -20

y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills are the No. 2 seed and will host the Dolphins in the wild card round next week.

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami clinched a playoff spot thanks to its win over New York and New England's loss to Buffalo. The Dolphins will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills next week in the wild card round

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Bills and the Dolphins' win over the Jets. New England has the No. 14 pick in the draft.

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are eliminated from the playoffs. They have the No. 13 pick in the draft.

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF y-Bengals 12 4 0 .750 96 x-Ravens 10 7 0 .588 35 e-Steelers 9 8 0 .529 -38 e-Browns 7 10 0 .412 -20

y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Bengals are the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and will face the Ravens in the wild card round.

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens are the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and will face the Bengals in the wild card round next week.

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs with the Dolphins beating the Jets. They have the No. 18 pick in the draft.

What to know: The Browns have been eliminated from the playoffs and their first-round draft pick (No. 12 overall) goes to the Texans.

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF y-Jaguars 9 8 0 .529 54 e-Titans 7 10 0 .412 -61 e-Colts 4 12 1 .265 -138 e- Texans 3 13 1 .206 -131

y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars won the AFC South and will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. Jacksonville will host a playoff game next week against the Chargers (No. 5 seed).

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Jaguars. They hold the No. 11 pick in the draft.

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are eliminated from the playoffs and hold the No. 4 pick in the draft.

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans are eliminated from playoff contention and have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF z-Chiefs 14 3 0 .824 127 x-Chargers 10 7 0 .588 7 e-Raiders 6 11 0 .353 -23 e-Broncos 5 12 0 .294 -72

z -clinched No. 1 seed; y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with their win over the Raiders. They'll be heading to the divisional round of the playoffs. Kansas City will host the conference championship game if the Chiefs face any other team but the Bills.

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers are the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in the wild card round next weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are eliminated from the playoffs. They have the No. 7 pick in the draft.

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs and their first-round pick (No. 5 overall) goes to the Seahawks.

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF z-Eagles 14 3 0 .824 133 x-Cowboys 12 5 0 .706 125 x-Giants 9 7 1 .559 -6 e- Commanders 8 8 1 .500 -22

z-clinched No. 1 seed; y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles clinched the NFC East and will have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. As the No. 1 seed, they will play in the divisional round in two weeks.

What to know: The Cowboys will be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in the wild card round.

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants are the No. 6 seed and will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in the wild card round.

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders were eliminated from the playoffs last week. They currently hold the No. 16 pick in the draft.

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF y-Vikings 13 4 0 .765 -3 e-Lions 9 8 0 .529 26 e-Packers 8 9 0 .471 -1 e-Bears 3 14 0 .176 -137

y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: Minnesota will be the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs and will host New York next week.

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are eliminated from the playoffs with the Seahawks beating the Rams. They eliminated the Packers from the playoffs with their win in Green Bay. Detroit will have the No. 18 pick in the draft.

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Lions. They'll have the No. 15 pick in the draft.

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF y-Buccaneers 8 9 0 .471 -45 e-Panthers 7 10 0 .412 -27 e-Saints 7 10 0 .412 -15 e-Falcons 7 10 0 .412 -21

y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South. Tampa Bay is locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs and will face the Cowboys.

What to know: The Panthers are eliminated from the playoffs. They have the No. 9 pick in the draft.

What to know: The Saints were eliminated from the NFC South race last week. They have no first round-pick after trading it to the Eagles (No. 10 in the draft).

What to know: The Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention. They hold the No. 8 pick in the draft.

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF y-49ers 13 4 0 .765 173 x-Seahawks 9 8 0 .529 6 e-Rams 5 12 0 .294 -77 e-Cardinals 4 13 0 .235 -109

y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC with their win over the Cardinals. They will play the Seahawks in the first round.

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks needed a Packers loss to clinch the final playoff spot after beating the Rams in OT on Sunday -- and got it. Seattle will play San Francisco in the wild card round.

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams are eliminated from the playoffs and their No. 6 overall pick goes to the Lions.

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are eliminated from the playoffs. They hold the No. 3 pick in the draft.