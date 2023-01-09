The Miami Dolphins locked up the final playoff spot in the AFC playoffs thanks to their victory over the New York Jets and the New England Patriots falling to the Buffalo Bills, which eliminated New England and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle for the No. 7 seed.
In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks got the final playoff spot with their win over the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers. Seattle's victory eliminated the Detroit Lions. Also in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up home-field advantage with their win over the New York Giants.
Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings as the regular season comes to a close.
AFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Bills
13
3
0
.813
169
x-Dolphins
9
8
0
.529
-2
|e-Patriots
8
9
0
.471
17
e-Jets
7
10
0
.412
-20
y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs
Buffalo Bills
What to know: The Bills are the No. 2 seed and will host the Dolphins in the wild card round next week.
Miami Dolphins
What to know: Miami clinched a playoff spot thanks to its win over New York and New England's loss to Buffalo. The Dolphins will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills next week in the wild card round
New England Patriots
What to know: The Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Bills and the Dolphins' win over the Jets. New England has the No. 14 pick in the draft.
New York Jets
What to know: The Jets are eliminated from the playoffs. They have the No. 13 pick in the draft.
AFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Bengals
12
4
0
.750
96
x-Ravens
10
7
0
.588
35
e-Steelers
9
8
0
.529
-38
e-Browns
7
10
0
.412
-20
y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: The Bengals are the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and will face the Ravens in the wild card round.
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: The Ravens are the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and will face the Bengals in the wild card round next week.
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: The Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs with the Dolphins beating the Jets. They have the No. 18 pick in the draft.
Cleveland Browns
What to know: The Browns have been eliminated from the playoffs and their first-round draft pick (No. 12 overall) goes to the Texans.
AFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Jaguars
9
8
0
.529
54
e-Titans
7
10
0
.412
-61
e-Colts
4
12
1
.265
-138
e- Texans
3
13
1
.206
-131
y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: The Jaguars won the AFC South and will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. Jacksonville will host a playoff game next week against the Chargers (No. 5 seed).
Tennessee Titans
What to know: The Titans were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Jaguars. They hold the No. 11 pick in the draft.
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: The Colts are eliminated from the playoffs and hold the No. 4 pick in the draft.
Houston Texans
What to know: The Texans are eliminated from playoff contention and have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
AFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
z-Chiefs
14
3
0
.824
127
x-Chargers
10
7
0
.588
7
e-Raiders
6
11
0
.353
-23
e-Broncos
5
12
0
.294
-72
z -clinched No. 1 seed; y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with their win over the Raiders. They'll be heading to the divisional round of the playoffs. Kansas City will host the conference championship game if the Chiefs face any other team but the Bills.
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: The Chargers are the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in the wild card round next weekend.
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: The Raiders are eliminated from the playoffs. They have the No. 7 pick in the draft.
Denver Broncos
What to know: The Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs and their first-round pick (No. 5 overall) goes to the Seahawks.
NFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
z-Eagles
14
3
0
.824
133
x-Cowboys
12
5
0
.706
125
x-Giants
9
7
1
.559
-6
e- Commanders
8
8
1
.500
-22
z-clinched No. 1 seed; y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: The Eagles clinched the NFC East and will have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. As the No. 1 seed, they will play in the divisional round in two weeks.
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: The Cowboys will be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in the wild card round.
New York Giants
What to know: The Giants are the No. 6 seed and will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in the wild card round.
Washington Commanders
What to know: The Commanders were eliminated from the playoffs last week. They currently hold the No. 16 pick in the draft.
NFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Vikings
13
4
0
.765
-3
e-Lions
9
8
0
.529
26
e-Packers
8
9
0
.471
-1
e-Bears
3
14
0
.176
-137
y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: Minnesota will be the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs and will host New York next week.
Detroit Lions
What to know: The Lions are eliminated from the playoffs with the Seahawks beating the Rams. They eliminated the Packers from the playoffs with their win in Green Bay. Detroit will have the No. 18 pick in the draft.
Green Bay Packers
What to know: The Packers were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Lions. They'll have the No. 15 pick in the draft.
What to know: The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
NFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
8
9
0
.471
-45
e-Panthers
7
10
0
.412
-27
e-Saints
7
10
0
.412
-15
e-Falcons
7
10
0
.412
-21
y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South. Tampa Bay is locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs and will face the Cowboys.
Carolina Panthers
What to know: The Panthers are eliminated from the playoffs. They have the No. 9 pick in the draft.
New Orleans Saints
What to know: The Saints were eliminated from the NFC South race last week. They have no first round-pick after trading it to the Eagles (No. 10 in the draft).
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: The Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention. They hold the No. 8 pick in the draft.
NFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-49ers
13
4
0
.765
173
x-Seahawks
9
8
0
.529
6
e-Rams
5
12
0
.294
-77
e-Cardinals
4
13
0
.235
-109
y-clinched division title; x-clinched wild card berth; e-eliminated from playoffs
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC with their win over the Cardinals. They will play the Seahawks in the first round.
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: The Seahawks needed a Packers loss to clinch the final playoff spot after beating the Rams in OT on Sunday -- and got it. Seattle will play San Francisco in the wild card round.
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: The Rams are eliminated from the playoffs and their No. 6 overall pick goes to the Lions.
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: The Cardinals are eliminated from the playoffs. They hold the No. 3 pick in the draft.