NFL games today, Week 9 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Michael Thomas scores huge TD for Saints

NFL Week 9 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Drew Brees to Michael Thomas a huge blow

Michael Thomas picked up a massive touchdown late in the Saints' shootout against the Rams, and he broke out a massive celebration for the occasion. Thomas scored on a 72-yard pass from Drew Brees, which put the Saints up 10, then brought back Joe Horn memories when he recovered a flip phone stashed underneath the goalpost and dialed it up. (He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct because of the use of a prop.) The Saints handed the Rams their first loss, 45-35.

Don't call it a comeback

The Rams charged back in their game against the Saints and this long touchdown to Cooper Kupp helped them tie it up at 35-35. We've got quite a finish in store.

Blessing in disguise?

Just after the Chargers missed what looked to be an important field goal, they turned around and intercepted Russell Wilson for a pick-six on the very next play. That touchdown gave Los Angeles a two-score lead heading into the final minutes of the fourth quarter. That miss may have been a blessing in disguise.

Alvin Kamara has first-half hat trick

The Rams-Saints game has been a wild display of offense in the first half, and the Saints came away looking more impressive through two quarters. That's due in large part to a three-touchdown effort from Alvin Kamara, who is proving to be Public Enemy No. 1 for the undefeated Rams.

Here's Kamara's first (and most impressive) touchdown on the day so far.

KAPOW!

What a block by Mark Ingram.

Mike Williams goes for six ... maybe?

This was a bit of a controversial play in Seattle. Mike Williams hauled in the catch and was able to take it all the way to the house, but it looked like he may have stepped out of bounds as he shed a would-be tackler along the sidelines.

Ultimately, referees determined that he stayed inbounds and ruled it a touchdown. Have a closer look.

Mike Williams ruled not out of bounds on replay review. pic.twitter.com/IL61xui1HT — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 4, 2018

Not sure how you defend this...

This Philip Rivers connection with Tyrell Williams is almost impossible to defend. What a back shoulder throw, what a catch.

Julio Jones finally gets to the end zone

The Falcons wideout had gone 12 regular-season games without a touchdown, but he finally got his first of this season on Sunday. It came on a 35-yard reception with just under four minutes left to play in the game against the Redskins.

Adam Humphries? Adam Humphries.

Raise your hand if you expected Humphries to be one of the most productive receivers this week. Anyone? Well, he's going off for Tampa and is approaching double-digit catches on the day, including two touchdowns. This is his second:

Speaking of nice catches...

This one by Quincy Enunwa was pretty dang good, and came at a pretty good time. Sam Darnold seems to need all the help he can get today.

This is unfair

What a pitch. What a catch. This is like playing Madden on rookie.

Are you kidding me, Tarik?

He didn't get in the end zone but this was still a pretty damn impressive punt return from Tarik Cohen.

Greg with the good hands

It seems like Greg Olsen has been around forever but he's still capable of making great plays on Sundays. For example, take this one against the Bucs on Sunday. What a way to get that hand on the ball and haul it in for six.





Curtis Samuel puts in work

Curtis Samuel used every part of the field and ran over 100 yards in total to get to the end zone on this 33-yard touchdown run. Credit to him for the vision, but this was also some atrocious defense from Tampa Bay.

Big Ben with the boot

Usually Ben Roethlisberger is enlisted to do it with the arm, but he got a chance to make an impact with the leg on Sunday against Baltimore. Not the worst punt I've ever seen?

On the Hunt

Kareem Hunt kicked off his Sunday in pretty fine fashion. The Chiefs running back hauled in a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes and took it 50 yards to the house in Cleveland.

Tevin Coleman also kicked his day off with a screen pass that went the distance, though it wasn't quite as lengthy as Hunt's.