Fans won't have to wait long to see star-studded NFL matchups this season. Week 1 of the 2022 NFL schedule is jam-packed with mouthwatering matchups, including Bills vs. Rams, Steelers vs. Bengals, Packers vs. Vikings and Buccaneers vs. Cowboys. The action wraps up on Monday Night Football when the Seattle Seahawks host ex-quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The latest Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Bills as 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Rams. The Bengals, meanwhile, enter their division rivalry against the Steelers as 6.5-point favorites at home, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up. 

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Vikings (+2) cover against the Packers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Minnesota has not only covered in two of the last three games of this divisional rivalry, but has won outright both times. That includes the last meeting between these two in Minnesota in Week 11 of last year.

These aren't the same Packers that have won 13 games each of the last three seasons, especially on offense after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Vikings have continuity with their key offensive parts. They also welcome back tight end Irv Smith Jr., who missed all of last season, and unlike Green Bay, the Vikings have a proven No. 1 receiver in Justin Jefferson. The model has Jefferson gaining more receiving yards than Green Bay's top two receivers combined. With that production, Minnesota is projected to win outright, and thus cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Colts (-8) cover the spread on the road versus the Texans. Indianapolis added veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason to an offense that averaged 26.5 points per game last season, which ranked ninth.

The Colts have also dominated their AFC South rivals in recent years, winning seven of their last eight meetings against the Texans. Meanwhile, Houston has struggled on its home field, going 1-7 in its last eight games at NRG Stadium. The Colts (-8) cover nearly 60 percent of the time, and the model says the Over (44) hits in over 50 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 8

Rams at Bills (+2.5, 52)

Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens at Jets (+7, 44.5)

Browns at Panthers (-1.5, 41.5)

Colts at Texans (+8, 44)

Jaguars at Commanders (-3. 44)

Patriots at Dolphins (-2.5, 45)

Saints at Falcons (+5.5, 42.5)

Eagles at Lions (+4, 48.5)

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5, 44.5)

49ers at Bears (+7, 42)

Packers at Vikings (+2, 48)

Chiefs at Cardinals (+3.5, 53)

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5, 52)

Giants at Titans (-5.5, 44)

Buccaneers at Cowboys (+1.5, 50)

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+6, 41.5)

