The Week 1 NFL schedule features a plethora of mouthwatering NFL matchups, including division-rivalries like Saints vs. Falcons, Steelers vs. Bengals and Vikings vs. Packers. Division rivalries can be tough to predict given the familiarity of both teams, but it according to the NFL spreads, road teams are potential betting targets. According to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, 10 of the 16 home teams are listed as underdogs. The defending Super Bowl champion Rams are 1.5-point underdogs at home against the Bills in the Week 1 NFL spreads. The Vikings, meanwhile, enter their division rivalry against the Packers as 1.5-point underdogs at home. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Vikings (+1.5) cover against the Packers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Green Bay has become accustomed to winning the NFC North, but it will face a stiff challenge from Minnesota this season. The Vikings could have one of the top offenses in the NFL with quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Green Bay will look different offensively after the departure of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will need rookies like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to step up this season, but it might take some time for them to develop chemistry. SportsLine's model projects Cook to go over 100 total yards in this game, while wide receiver Justin Jefferson is expected to catch six passes for 90-plus yards. Their success is one reason why the Vikings are covering in well over 50% of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Colts (-7) cover the spread on the road versus the Texans. Indianapolis has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning seven of its last eight meetings against Houston.

In 2021, the Colts outscored the Texans 62-3 across their two meetings. Running back Jonathan Taylor had a field day in Indianapolis' 31-0 victory at Houston on Dec. 5, rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans featured one of the league's worst rush defenses a season ago, giving up an average of 142.2 yards per game on the ground. SportsLine's model expects Taylor will have another big day on Sunday, predicting he'll rush for 110 yards and a touchdown, which helps the Colts cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 8

Rams at Bills (+2.5, 52)

Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens at Jets (+7, 44.5)

Browns at Panthers (-1.5, 42)

Colts at Texans (+7, 45.5)

Jaguars at Commanders (-2.5. 44)

Patriots at Dolphins (-3.5, 46.5)

Saints at Falcons (+5.5, 42.5)

Eagles at Lions (+4, 48.5)

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5, 44.5)

49ers at Bears (+7, 41)

Packers at Vikings (+1.5, 47)

Chiefs at Cardinals (+6.5, 53.5)

Raiders at Chargers (-3, 52)

Giants at Titans (-5.5, 43.5)

Buccaneers at Cowboys (+2.5, 50)

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+6.5, 44.5)