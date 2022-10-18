The two teams who are staples on Thanksgiving Day will meet as part of the Week 7 NFL schedule as the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions. Coming off a bye, the Lions are well-rested, while Dallas had an intense Sunday night loss to the Eagles. The Cowboys are 6-point favorites in the latest Week 7 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the spread factoring in the potential return of Dak Prescott. Another quarterback expected to return is Tua Tagovailoa when his Dolphins host the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, which could make Miami popular in Week 7 NFL survivor pool picks.

Miami was undefeated when Tagovailoa was healthy, but is winless since he exited the lineup. The Dolphins are 7-point favorites in the Week 7 NFL spreads as they look to rediscover their high-octane offense. All of the Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 7 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-6) cover the spread at home against Atlanta. The offense that powered Cincinnati to the Super Bowl last year showed up in Week 6, as the Bengals scored a season-high of 30 points in a road win versus the Saints. Joe Burrow accounted for four total touchdowns, while Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon combined for exactly 200 total yards and three scores.

Burrow should pick apart Atlanta's 31st-ranked passing defense after the last four quarterbacks the Falcons have faced have averaged over 300 passing yards. Atlanta also struggles moving the ball, as it possesses a bottom-10 offense in terms of yards, with the league's third-worst passing attack. The Bengals (-6) are projected to win by more than a touchdown and to cover over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 7 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 7 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Ravens, even though they are favorites over the Browns. Baltimore is too inconsistent to back and Week 6's loss to New York was a microcosm of its year. The Ravens had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter but blew it, marking the third time they have done that. The Ravens are the first team in NFL history to have double-digit leads through their first six games but not have a winning record to show for it.

Cleveland knocked off the Ravens when these teams last played in December 2021. Lamar Jackson started that game and the Browns had a 21-point lead before Baltimore stormed back to make it competitive. The Ravens possess a bottom-10 total defense, and the model sees Baltimore as just too risky a play in its Week 7 NFL survivor picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 7 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 7 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Cowboys beat the Lions. Despite the Week 6 loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys held their own after a slow start and could get a major boost with the expected return of quarterback Dak Prescott versus Detroit.

The Lions lost three in a row before their Week 6 bye and were exposed on both sides of the ball in their last two games. Most recently, Detroit failed to score in a 29-0 shellacking to New England, and before that, the team gave up 48 points in a home loss to the middling Seahawks.

Dallas has arguably the best defense in the NFL, while Detroit has inarguably the league's worst, ranking last in points allowed and yards allowed. The model projects Dallas to set a new season-high in points scored and to win in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 7 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 7 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Oct. 20

Saints at Cardinals (-1.5, 45)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Browns at Ravens (-6.5, 46)

Buccaneers at Panthers (+10.5, 40.5)

Falcons at Bengals (-6, 47.5)

Lions at Cowboys (-7, 48)

Giants at Jaguars (-3, 42.5)

Colts at Titans (-3, 42.5)

Packers at Commanders (+5, 41.5)

Jets at Broncos (-3, 42.5)

Texans at Raiders (-7, 45.5)

Seahawks at Chargers (-7, 52.5)

Chiefs at 49ers (+3, 48)

Steelers at Dolphins (-7, 44)

Monday, Oct. 24

Bears at Patriots (-4.5, 45.5)