Half-a-dozen games on the Week 8 NFL schedule are cross-conference matchups pitting AFC teams against NFC teams. For the most part, these squads play each other once every four years, so looking at previous NFL matchups won't mean much when making your Week 8 NFL predictions. Among the most anticipated of these games is the Battle of Pennsylvania, Eagles vs. Steelers, as well as Packers vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo is a 10.5-point home favorite in the latest Week 8 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Eagles are 11-point home favorites, one of the largest NFL spreads we'll see all season.

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks is that the Colts (-4) cover the spread at home against Washington. Indianapolis has covered two of three games at home, while the Commanders have covered just once on the road all season. Washington is also on a tailspin offensively after a strong start to the year in which it scored eight touchdowns through its first two games. The Commanders have scored a total of just seven touchdowns over their last five games and rank in the bottom 10 in scoring offense and total offense.

Indianapolis counters with the reigning rushing champion Jonathan Taylor, who just returned from a two-week absence, as well as a surprisingly effective passing game. The Colts rank seventh in the NFL through the air and are stout in that department defensively, ranking No. 7 against the pass. The Colts are stronger on both sides of the ball and the model has Indianapolis (-4) covering over 60% of the time. The model also says the Over (41.5) hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 8 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 8 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Raiders, even though they are road favorites over the Saints. Las Vegas is winless on the road this season (0-3) and the defense is the biggest reason why. The Raiders rank 24th in total defense, 26th in scoring defense and 30th in red zone defense. Additionally, they've forced the fewest turnovers in the league, which is only keeping that defense on the field even longer.

Meanwhile, the Saints' record may not indicate it, but the team has an elite offense that ranks third in yards and seventh in points. The only other teams ranking in the top seven of both categories are the league's three biggest 2023 Super Bowl favorites: the Bills, Eagles and Chiefs. Given Las Vegas' struggles on the road and a high-octane Saints offense that plays even better at home, the model is steering clear of the Raiders with its Week 8 NFL survivor picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 8 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 8 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Titans beat the Texans. Tennessee righted the ship after back-to-back losses to begin the year as the team is undefeated since then. Only the Eagles have a longer winning streak than the four in a row the Titans have won, as they are looking like the team that was the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed last year.

The Titans have won four of their last five against the Texans, and Houston has the league's second-worst record despite having the second-easiest strength of schedule. Derrick Henry has topped 100 rushing yards in three straight games and the model has him making it four on Sunday. As a team, Tennessee is projected to average over 5.0 yards per carry, while Houston is forecasted to average less than 4.0 yards per rush attempt. With that drastic difference, the model has the Titans winning in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

Week 8 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Oct. 27

Ravens at Buccaneers (+1.5, 45)

Sunday, Oct. 30

Broncos at Jaguars (-3.5, 39.5)

Panthers at Falcons (-6, 42)

Bears at Cowboys (-10, 42.5)

Dolphins at Lions (+3, 50.5)

Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5, 49)

Raiders at Saints (+2, 48)

Patriots at Jets (+2.5, 41)

Steelers at Eagles (-11, 43.5)

Titans at Texans (+2, 41)

Commanders at Colts (-4, 41.5)

49ers at Rams (+2, 42)

Giants at Seahawks (-3, 45.5)

Packers at Bills (-10.5, 47.5)

Monday, Oct. 31

Bengals at Browns (+3, 47.5)