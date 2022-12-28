USATSI

The Week 17 NFL schedule features one of the biggest matchups of the season as the Buffalo Bills travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams have punched their ticket to the NFL playoff bracket already, but Buffalo can move one step closer to home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win. The latest Week 17 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Buffalo as a 1-point road favorite on Monday Night Football. Other Week 17 NFL spreads in games that could impact the NFL playoff picture include Dolphins vs. Patriots (-2.5), Panthers vs. Buccaneers (-3) and Steelers vs. Ravens (-3). All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 17 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 17 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 17 NFL picks is that the Patriots (+1) cover the spread at home against the Dolphins. Miami has stumbled down the stretch, losing four straight games. The Dolphins could also be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday after he entered the NFL's concussion protocol following the loss to the Packers.

New England, meanwhile, is giving up just 19.4 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. The Patriots are led by Matthew Judon, who ranks second in the league with 15.5 sacks. Josh Uche is also having a stellar season for the Patriots, ranking 10th with 11.5 sacks. SportsLine's model is projecting New England's defense to hold the Dolphins to just 17 points while racking up 2.67 sacks and 1.15 interceptions, which helps the Patriots cover the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 17 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 17 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Buccaneers, even though they are favorites versus the Panthers. Tampa barely dodged its third straight defeat in Week 16, as it needed overtime to defeat a Cardinals team down to its third-string quarterback. On the other hand, the Panthers ran all over a Lions squad that had won six of seven, and now Carolina controls its own destiny to win the NFC South. The Panthers have won three of their last four and quarterback Sam Darnold has provided the type of stability the team has lacked at that position.

Darnold has accounted for six total touchdowns versus zero turnovers since taking over in Week 12. Behind him is one of the most potent rushing attacks in the NFL, as the 320 yards on the ground Carolina racked up against Detroit are the sixth-most by any team over the last decade. Carolina ran for 173 yards in a Week 7 win over Tampa and the Bucs are 0-5 when they allow over 150 rushing yards this season. With momentum on Carolina's side, the model is steering clear of Tampa with Week 17 NFL knockout pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 17 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 17 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Lions beat the Bears. Chicago's eight-game losing streak is the longest active in the NFL. Last week against the Bills, Justin Fields, who had averaged over 100 rushing yards over his previous eight games, rushed for just 11 while Chicago used him as a pocket-passer in chilly weather conditions.

The conditions will certainly be better in a dome on Sunday, but Detroit is the only team with an incentive to win. It still has a shot at the postseason, but must win out in order for that to happen. Over their last eight games, the Lions have three times as many takeaways (12) as giveaways (four), and their offense is explosive, ranking in the top five in points and yards. The Lions are forecasted to breeze to a double-digit victory and are projected to win straight-up over 70% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 17 NFL picks

The model has made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 17 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a shocking loss by a division leader. It's also backing a surprising team that's turned the corner in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which division leader goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 17 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Dec. 29

Cowboys at Titans (+9.5, 42)

Featured Game | Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEN
+360
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
o40
-110
BET NOW
DAL
-480
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
u40
-110
BET NOW

Sunday, Jan. 1

Cardinals at Falcons (-3.5, 40)

Featured Game | Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ATL
-190
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
ARI
+158
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

Bears at Lions (-6, 51.5)

Featured Game | Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DET
-267
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
o52
-110
BET NOW
CHI
+215
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
u52
-110
BET NOW

Jaguars at Texans (+4, 43.5)

Featured Game | Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
HOU
+180
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
o43.5
-110
BET NOW
JAC
-220
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
u43.5
-110
BET NOW

Broncos at Chiefs (-13.5, 43.5)

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KC
-800
BET NOW
-13.5
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
DEN
+550
BET NOW
+13.5
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

Dolphins at Patriots (+1, 43.5)

Featured Game | New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NE
-145
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
MIA
+122
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

Colts at Giants (-3, 40.5)

Featured Game | New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYG
-240
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
o38.5
-110
BET NOW
IND
+196
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
u38.5
-110
BET NOW

Saints at Eagles (-7, 43.5)

Featured Game | Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PHI
-305
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
NO
+240
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Panthers at Buccaneers (-3, 39)

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TB
-165
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o40
-110
BET NOW
CAR
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u40
-110
BET NOW

Browns at Commanders (-2.5, 40.5)

Featured Game | Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAS
-125
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
CLE
+105
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

49ers at Raiders (+6, 44)

Featured Game | Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LV
+210
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
SF
-260
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW

Jets at Seahawks (PK, 43)

Featured Game | Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SEA
+105
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
NYJ
-125
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Vikings at Packers (-3, 47)

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Moneyline
Spread
Total
GB
-190
BET NOW
-3.5
+100
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
MIN
+158
BET NOW
+3.5
-120
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

Rams at Chargers (-7, 41)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAC
-285
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o41
-110
BET NOW
LAR
+228
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u41
-110
BET NOW

Steelers at Ravens (-3.5, 36.5)

Featured Game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAL
-160
BET NOW
-3
+100
BET NOW
o36
-110
BET NOW
PIT
+135
BET NOW
+3
-120
BET NOW
u36
-110
BET NOW

Monday, Jan. 2

Bills at Bengals (+1, 49.5)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CIN
-105
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
BUF
-115
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW