The Kansas City Chiefs are 8-1 and eager to improve their position in the NFL playoff picture. First, they need to get past the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City opened as a touchdown favorite, but is now laying 8.5 in the latest Week 11 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Should you back Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with your NFL picks, or should you look elsewhere with your NFL bets?

Quarterback Drew Brees (ribs) landed on injured reserve this week, leaving the New Orleans Saints to start Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston. After opening as seven-point favorites, the Saints are now favored by only 3.5 in the latest NFL spreads. All of the Week 11 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 11

One of the top Week 11 NFL picks the model recommends: the Steelers (-10.5) cover as road favorites against the Jaguars. The undefeated Steelers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games on grass, while the road team is 5-0-1 in the last six games in the Steelers vs. Jaguars series.

SportsLine's model projects that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will dominate Jaguars counterpart Jake Luton on the stat sheet, while Steelers running back James Conner will outduel Jaguars back James Robinson. The model says Pittsburgh covers in over 60 percent of simulations, and the under (46) hits well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 11 NFL predictions from the model: The Chargers (-9.5) cover at home against the New York Jets. This line opened at -10 and has moved down a key point, boosting L.A.'s chances of covering.

The model has considered that New York has struggled mightily on offense, ranking last in the NFL in total offense (266 yards per game) and scoring offense (13.4 points per game).

With quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) out again, the Jets don't reach 20 points in the simulations, opening the door for Los Angeles, which has averaged 29 points per game in its last six outings, to pick up a double-digit win. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws for well over 300 yards and two touchdowns as Los Angeles covers in more than 50 percent of simulations. Those numbers also help push the game over the total (46).

NFL odds, matchups for Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 22

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 49)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team (-1, 46.5)

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers (-3)

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans (+2, 49)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (-3, 47.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+10.5, 46)

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens (-6, 49.5)

Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 51.5)

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-9.5, 46)

Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos (+3.5, 45.5)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (-7, 48)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+8.5, 57)

Monday, Nov. 23

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4, 48)