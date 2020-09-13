Coming off a 14-2 season, the Ravens will try to take the next step in 2020. On Sunday, their journey towards the 2021 Super Bowl begins as 7.5-point favorites over the Browns, according to the Week 1 NFL odds from William Hill. The Colts (-8) are the only other team listed as more than a touchdown favorite in the latest NFL spreads as they take on the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Cam Newton will make his debut in a Patriots uniform on Sunday against the Dolphins. New England is a seven-point favorite in the current Week 1 NFL betting lines, but is Newton healthy, and will he prove that he's still a capable NFL starter? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 1

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Bears (+2.5) cover with room to spare on the road against the Lions. This line opened at Detroit -1.5, but has moved up 1.5 points since, creating even more value on Chicago.

The Bears struggled offensively, but ranked fourth in the league in scoring defense in 2019 (18.6) in 2019. Chicago is also 5-2-1 against the spread in its last eight meetings against Detroit and on a 9-4 run against the spread versus NFC North foes. SportsLine's model says Chicago covers in over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (42) also brings plenty of value because that hits well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: The 49ers (-7) cover as home favorites against the Cardinals. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals look prepared to take a step forward in Year Two under Kliff Kingsbury, while the offseason addition of DeAndre Hopkins certainly adds to the allure. However, the 49ers' defense is simply too strong and San Francisco's rushing attack is a perfect compliment.

The 49ers ranked second in the NFL in total defense in 2019 and first against the pass. They allowed just 4.8 net yards per pass attempt thanks to the top defensive front in the league and an experienced and capable secondary led by Richard Sherman.

SportsLine's model predicts that Murray is sacked four times and the 49ers force two turnovers. San Francisco covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (48) also hits over half the time.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 1

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-7, 41.5)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 48)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 39.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers (+3, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (+2.5, 49)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+5.5, 42)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-2.5, 42)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+8, 45)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 44.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 41.5)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 48)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 47.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (+2, 51.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (+6, 46)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (+3, 41)