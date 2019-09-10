NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Patriots, Titans

The 2019 NFL season opened with a defensive slugfest as the Packers took down the Bears 10-3, but that was more the exception than the rule in Week 1, as 10 games saw at least one side score 30 points, while the Ravens (59), Titans (43) and Chiefs (40) all lit up the scoreboard for 40-plus. The latest Week 2 NFL odds show three games with a total of 50 or higher: Chiefs vs. Raiders, Eagles vs. Falcons and Rams vs. Saints. There are also NFL spreads of all sizes in Week 2, with nine games opening within a field goal, while Patriots (-18.5) vs. Dolphins and Ravens (-13.5) vs. Cardinals are two of the most lopsided Week 2 NFL lines. NFL odds will continue to move as kickoffs approach, injuries mount, and weather is updated. Before making any Week 2 NFL picks on those games or others, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine, given the incredible success it's had recently.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 2 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Patriots (-18.5) cover the largest spread of Week 2 in a win over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, avenging their stunning 34-33 loss to Miami last December.

The Patriots surged to the top of the 2020 Super Bowl odds with a dominant 33-3 win over the Steelers in Week 1. And they'll only get stronger with the addition of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is set to play in Week 2. The Dolphins, meanwhile, looked like perhaps the worst team in the NFL in a 59-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. The Pats cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, according to the model, while there's also value on the Over (47.5) because the model is projecting 49 total points.

Another one of the Week 2 NFL picks from the model: the Titans (-3) win and cover at home against the Colts. Tennessee derailed the Browns hype train in Week 1, taking down Cleveland 43-18 on the strength of 159 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns from Derrick Henry and three interceptions by the defense.

And perhaps no team in the NFL will benefit more from former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck being out of the league than Tennessee. Luck was a perfect 11-0 against the Titans, but Tennessee has beaten Jacoby Brissett in both games it has faced him. The model is calling for 225 passing yards for Brissett, but the Titans cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (44) has plenty of value because that's hitting almost 70 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for Eagles vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this week.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5, 49.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3, 44)

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions (+2.5, 47)

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants (+2, 43.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5, 46.5)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+18.5, 47.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (+4.5, 46)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-9, 44.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 46.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1, 45)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-2.5, 44.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (+8, 52)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3, 54)

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos (+1, 40.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (+1, 51)

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (+2.5, 46)