NFL Power Rankings: Russell Wilson carrying surging Seahawks on his back

The MVP race is on, and, yes, Russell Wilson is in the middle of it.

For those out there who consistently say I can't give the Seattle Seahawks quarterback his due, I offer this: Wilson should be second right now to New England's Tom Brady in the race for MVP.

Wilson has been special this season, carrying a team with a bad offensive line, no running game and major injuries on defense to an 8-4 record and second place in the NFC West.

At times this season, Wilson has looked like a one-man team, throwing, running, and making highlight play after highlight play. It's not the ideal way to play quarterback, and if asked to be honest Wilson would probably admit it, but he has taken what he's been given and made more of it than most quarterbacks could do.

That doesn't mean there aren't flaws, such as leaving clean pockets too often or not allowing the reads to develop, but taking shot after shot the way he does it's hard to blame him.

Brady and the Patriots have won two more games than the Seahawks, and Brady's stats are better, which is why he tops the MVP list in my mind. Brady leads Wilson in every major statistical category – by a lot in some. So Brady is first. Wilson is second and Philadelphia's Carson Wentz third.

There are still four weeks to go before the votes are cast, and I am one of the 50 voters enlisted by the Associated Press to choose the winner, so a lot can happen.

I have been one of the harshest Wilson critics, always believing he was very good and not among the best. This season, he is proving to be among the best.

He has the Seahawks up to No. 8 in my Power Rankings heading into a big road game this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their top-ranked defense. I can't wait to see Wilson against those corners and that front.

If he wins that one, puts up eye-opening numbers, he might move even closer to Brady in the race for the MVP.

He might not be elite, but Wilson is sure playing like it right now.