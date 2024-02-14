Dynasty? Check.

All-time great quarterback on his way to being the best? Check.

All-time great head coach? Check.

Back-to-back Super Bowl victories? Check.

So what's next for the Kansas City Chiefs? History. They can become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls if they win another one next season. Fresh off their 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs were already talking about doing it again. Three-peat will be the theme of the season.

That might sound crazy, but considering this Chiefs team was loaded with flaws, had to win two road playoff games to get to the Super Bowl and looked lifeless for much of the first half Sunday night, who are we to doubt them?

They have Patrick Mahomes after all. He once again proved why he is on his way to being the best ever. By winning his third Super Bowl in six years, plus his third Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes is on his way to chasing down Tom Brady's seven titles.

Against the 49ers, Mahomes seemed off early as the offense struggled, yet he found a way to turn it around and win the game with a touchdown drive in overtime. In all three of his Super Bowl victories, he has rallied the Chiefs from 10 down.

This Chiefs team was certainly beatable this season, yet here they are again as champions. They need to do some offseason work, mostly notably finding a big-play receiver, adding tackle help, re-signing Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed, and hoping Andy Reid doesn't walk away. But with Mahomes they will be right back in the thick of it again.

The Chiefs end the season as the top team in my Power Rankings, which seemed a long shot when they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. But that just shows you the value of having that guy under center.

The 49ers are in the second spot, with the top spot once again slipping out of their hands. Coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best in football, but he has now blown two 10-point leads in Super Bowl losses to Mahomes.

That has to sting.

The 49ers will be contenders in the NFC again next season, but two tough losses in the Super Bowl will be tough to get past. Super Bowl hangovers are real for the losers by the way. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles this past year.

I picked the 49ers to win it all before the season, but picked the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. That's because I am not picking against Mahomes again in the playoffs. It just isn't sane to do so as he showed us again in this postseason that greatness and history will be his legacy -- and it's only just begun.