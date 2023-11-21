We have now reached the key juncture of the Thanksgiving holiday, and the legitimate Super Bowl contenders are starting to emerge as we head down the stretch run. After Week 11's action concluded on Monday night, the latest Super Bowl odds have jockeyed into position and there's been some noticeable movement at the very top.

The Philadelphia Eagles have now joined the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs as the co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII. This comes after Nick Sirianni's team was able to go into Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night and defeat the Chiefs to move to 9-1 in the 2023 season. That's good for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and gives Philadelphia a two-game cushion in the division between themselves and the Dallas Cowboys.

Last week, the Eagles were +575 to win the Super Bowl, just below the Niners and Chiefs. Now, all three juggernauts are tied at +450 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

As you might expect, the season-ending injuries to both Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson have sent the Super Bowl odds plummeting for the Bengals and Browns. Cincinnati has seen the most dramatic fall due to not only losing Burrow for the year but dropping to .500 after losing to the Ravens on Thursday. After Week 10, the Bengals were surging and +1400 to win the Super Bowl. Coming out of Week 11, they are now +10000. Meanwhile, Cleveland is +4000 after sitting at +2500 last week. Given that the Browns are 7-3, there is still a realistic chance they reach the playoffs, but going from Watson to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson does, in theory, lower their ceiling.

As for a team on the rise, the Houston Texans continue to be a team to monitor. They are now +5000 to win it all after sitting at +7000 last week. They were able to beat the Arizona Cardinals to move to 6-4 and are just a game behind the Jaguars, who they'll host this weekend. If they were to take down Jacksonville, that'd give them the head-to-head tiebreaker for the season (thanks to a Week 3 win) and put them in first place in the AFC South. If that situation were to unfold, these odds would shoot even higher with Houston now in line for a home playoff game.