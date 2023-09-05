Sometimes your division really matters in the NFL.

This is one of those years.

That's why I am picking the Jacksonville Jaguars to play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The Jaguars play in a bad AFC South division, one that features two rookie starting quarterbacks, while the 49ers play in a division with two of the worst teams in the league in the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

That, coupled with a variety of other things — most notably talent — is why I think those two teams will play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

For now, though, it doesn't mean they top my Power Rankings. That might seem strange, but schedule and division play really matter — and I think both the Jaguars and 49ers will get better as the season moves along. They aren't the best right now and I usually start the defending champions in the top spot, which is why the Kansas City Chiefs are No. 1 right now.

The Jaguars have a young roster, but the offense, led by Trevor Lawrence, is loaded. That unit will score 500 points this season as Lawrence wins the MVP. Yes, bold for sure, but it's what I think will happen.

As for the 49ers, they have stars all over the field on both sides of the ball, which always matters. It's all about quarterback Brock Purdy staying healthy for them.

Both teams have coaches who are among the best in the league in Doug Pederson (Jaguars) and Kyle Shanahan (49ers). That's why both teams will get better as the season enters December.

For now, the 49ers are fifth in my Power Rankings with the Jaguars right behind them in the sixth spot. The Kansas City Chiefs, the defending champs, open in the top spot with the usual suspects right behind them in the Eagles, Bills and Bengals.

All of those teams are capable of winning it all, but the Eagles, Bills, Bengals and Chiefs all play in tougher divisions than the Jaguars and 49ers.

Like I said at the top, division matters.