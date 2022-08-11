The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last week with the Hall of Fame Game, but all 32 teams in the league will begin their preparation for the regular season this weekend. Week 1 of the preseason begins Thursday with two games, starting with the New York Giants at the New England Patriots followed by the Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens.
Five games will be played Friday, including Trey Lance's debut as the starting quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers (who face the Green Bay Packers). Seven games will be played on Saturday, including Kenny Pickett's debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers (against the Seattle Seahawks). The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders will be the lone game on Sunday, capping off Week 1 of the preseason slate.
The regular season will be here shortly, but fans will get a full dose of football this week. Below, find out when your team plays -- along with any games of interest this weekend.
- New York Giants at New England Patriots: Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Stream: fuboTV (click here))
- Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens: Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Stream: fuboTV (click here))
- Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. ET
- Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers: Friday, Aug. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Stream: fuboTV (click here))
- Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Stream: fuboTV (click here))
- Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Stream: fuboTV (click here))
- Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Stream: fuboTV (click here))
- Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET
- Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Stream: fuboTV (click here))
- Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. ET
- Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Stream: fuboTV (click here))