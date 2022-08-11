The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last week with the Hall of Fame Game, but all 32 teams in the league will begin their preparation for the regular season this weekend. Week 1 of the preseason begins Thursday with two games, starting with the New York Giants at the New England Patriots followed by the Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens.

Five games will be played Friday, including Trey Lance's debut as the starting quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers (who face the Green Bay Packers). Seven games will be played on Saturday, including Kenny Pickett's debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers (against the Seattle Seahawks). The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders will be the lone game on Sunday, capping off Week 1 of the preseason slate.

The regular season will be here shortly, but fans will get a full dose of football this week. Below, find out when your team plays -- along with any games of interest this weekend.