Another week of NFL action is here, which means more surprises are surely in store. The first 14 weeks, after all, have already given us the Browns starting 8-5 despite starting four different quarterbacks, the Bears and even the Giants sneaking back into the wild-card picture, and the reigning champion Chiefs struggling to contend for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. How, then, can you be sure to wager on the right players and teams in Week 15?

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Saturday

Vikings at Bengals

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bengals -1.5, O/U 40.5

"Jake Browning is 2-1 against the spread, so why would I now fade him at home against a team making a quarterback change? Maybe Nick Mullens is better than how Joshua Dobbs has fared over the past few weeks, but will that be enough? I like how the Bengals have been playing. Browning has the highest completion percentage in any player's first three career starts in NFL history (79.3%), Cincinnati may have found a new weapon in Chase Brown and the defense has been impressive as well. I think Brian Flores may have a couple of surprises for Browning, but I want to ride with him as opposed to Mullens."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Bengals (-3) Bengals Bengals Bengals Vikings Bengals Vikings Bengals Vikings

Steelers at Colts

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Colts -3, O/U 39.5

"The Steelers are in a nightmare situation right now: They can't beat bad teams, they can't beat good teams and they're stuck with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback for at least another week. ... The Steelers offense struggled for most of the season with Kenny Pickett under center and it's only gotten worse with Trubisky. He tends to struggle when he's under pressure and the problem with that is that he could be facing a lot of it on Saturday against a Colts defense that has the third-most sacks in the NFL this year."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Colts (-1.5) Colts Colts Colts Steelers Colts Colts Colts Colts

Broncos at Lions

Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -4.5, O/U 47.5

"Although the Lions have a much better record than Denver, I'm a 'what have you done for me, lately' guy and the Broncos have done way more for me, lately. Since the start of Week 7, the Broncos have gone 6-1 and their defense has been one of the best in the NFL over that span. They have a +11 turnover margin over the past eight weeks and they're only surrendering 15.6 points per game. ... On the other hand, the Lions have been the exact opposite: Since Week 7, they have a -8 turnover margin and they're surrendering 28.3 points per game. ... So what we have on Sunday is one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the NFL going up against a defense that's been forcing turnovers at a wildly impressive rate."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Lions (-4) Lions Lions Broncos Broncos Broncos Lions Broncos Broncos

Sunday

Bears at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Browns -3, O/U 37

"The line for Bears-Browns looks like it might tip over a field goal, and that's going to put the game in play for survivors. And I get it, considering how good the Browns defense typically looks at home. But that unit gave up four touchdowns to a limited Trevor Lawrence last week, albeit two of them on short-field drives, and it was on the offense to go out and win the game, which it did. ... (This) could be a low-scoring game where a good Bears rushing offense does enough to get the lead and the Bears defense shuts down an offense that played over its head last week. If that happens, the Browns could sink a few of the remaining ... survivors."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Browns (-3) Browns Browns Bears Bears Browns Bears Browns Browns

Buccaneers at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Packers -3.5, O/U 42.5

"Green Bay had its three-game winning streak snapped by Tommy DeVito and the Giants on Monday, but the Packers are set up to bounce back this week at home against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay's secondary is giving up 7.2 yards per pass attempt this season, which is tied for the third most in the league. They've also struggled to get off the field, ranking in the bottom third of the league on third down. At Lambeau Field, Jordan Love has a high completion percentage, passer rating, and averages roughly 40 more passing yards per game this season than he does on the road. Green Bay is also 25-14 ATS at home under Matt LaFleur."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Packers (-3) Packers Buccaneers Buccaneers Packers Buccaneers Packers Packers Packers

Texans at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -3.5, O/U 43

"The Texans looked terrible last week against the Jets with no Tank Dell and a Nico Collins, putting up season-lows in points scored, total yards and third-down conversions in their largest loss of the season. Now, we don't even know if C.J. Stroud will suit up due to a concussion, while Collins, Will Anderson Jr., Blake Cashman, George Fant and Laremy Tunsil missed practice on Wednesday due to injuries. Meanwhile Tennessee is 4-1 at home this year, and wearing Oilers throwbacks!"

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Titans (-3) Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans

Jets at Dolphins



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Dolphins -13.5, O/U 40.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Dolphins (-8.5) Jets Jets Dolphins Jets Jets Dolphins Jets Dolphins

Chiefs at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 37.5

"Yes, the Patriots were able to gut out a solid win in Pittsburgh last week and do have a rest advantage this week, but let's not mistake that win as some sort of corner being turned in Foxborough. New England is still a bad football team and the offense still has plenty of warts (the Patriots were sneakily shut out in the second half last week). Meanwhile, the Chiefs are at a crossroads after dropping two straight and have lost a grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They'll be heading up to Foxborough with plenty of motivation to get back on track (and possibly let out a little frustration). While New England's defense has been a bright spot this season, it can be thrown on. The Patriots are also 0-5 ATS in their last five games following a win."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-8.5) at Patriots Chiefs Patriots Patriots Chiefs Patriots Chiefs Patriots Patriots

Giants at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Saints -5.5, O/U 37

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Saints (-6) Saints Giants Giants Giants Saints Giants Giants Giants

Falcons at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -3, O/U 35.5

"The total for Falcons-Panthers is 35, and the Under has a realistic shot of hitting. But the Panthers offense has been so bad that opposing offenses can run up the score even if they're not playing well. Take the Saints last week, who averaged just four yards per play against Carolina but won 28-6 because they got a blocked punt TD and started two of their three offensive TD drives on the Panthers' side of the field. Even with the Panthers defense playing well over the last few weeks, the offense has been so bad that it wouldn't be shocking to see Carolina lose any game 13-3 or 10-0."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-3) at Panthers Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Commanders at Rams



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Rams -6, O/U 46.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Rams (-6.5) Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams

49ers at Cardinals



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: 49ers -13.5, O/U 46.5

"It is a road divisional matchup for the 49ers. Kyler Murray's a little more dangerous than whoever they had before. But this San Francisco team is a truck-stick right now. I feel pretty comfortable the Niners find a way to win as they continue to pursue the No. 1 seed in the NFC, knowing how huge the bye week is on the way to the Super Bowl."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-12.5) at Cardinals 49ers 49ers 49ers Cardinals 49ers Cardinals 49ers 49ers

Cowboys at Bills



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -1.5, O/U 49

"The Cowboys have been completely average on the road this year. Although they're 7-0 at home, they're just 3-3 on the road and that includes losing a game to the Arizona Cardinals. Also, the Bills have been nearly unbeatable at home. Although they're 7-6 on the season, they're 5-1 in games that have been played in Buffalo and they've looked like a completely different team. Remember when we all thought the Bills were going to be Super Bowl contenders this year? Well, that team exists; it just only shows up for home games. The Bills defense has been especially good at home: They've surrendered just 14.5 points per game in Buffalo."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Bills (-2) Bills Bills Bills Cowboys Bills Cowboys Bills Bills

Ravens at Jaguars



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Ravens -3.5, O/U 40.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-3) at Jaguars Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

Monday

Eagles at Seahawks

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -4.5, O/U 48

