NFL Week 3 Picks: Jaguars get their first win behind Gardner Minshew, Bills improve to 3-0

Can the Patriots go undefeated?

That's the question many NFL fans are asking after watching New England pummel its first two opponents by a combined score of 76-3. While the Patriots' defense has scored 11 more points than it has allowed through two weeks, New England's offense boasts arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL in Antonio Brown, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett. The unit will only get stronger when N'Keal Henry returns from IR.

New England isn't the only team that's off to a hot start. The Cowboys are 2-0 and have outscored their first two opponents by 28 total points. The Packers, albeit in a less dominant fashion, are also 2-0 after outlasting the Vikings at home. The Chiefs are also unblemished after two games despite the absence of Tyreek Hill. Reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes, who failed to throw a first-quarter touchdown pass for the first time in his brief career last Sunday, made up for it by throwing four touchdown passes in Kansas City's victory over Oakland.

Below are my predictions for the outcomes for each of the teams alluded to above, as well as every other NFL game on the slate for this upcoming week.

Tennessee (1-1) at Jacksonville (0-2)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Titans -1.5

With their defense back on track, the Jaguars get their first victory of the season. Gardner Minshew, who led the Jags in both passing and rushing last Sunday, gets his first victory as an NFL starting quarterback.

Prediction: Jaguars 16, Titans 13

Cincinnati (0-2) at Buffalo (2-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -6

Are the Bills really going to remain undefeated three games into the season? You better believe it, as Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen picks apart a Cincinnati defense that surrendered 41 points to the 49ers last Sunday.

Prediction: Bills 21, Bengals 16

Miami (0-2) at Dallas (2-0)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Cowboys -21

Miami, a team that has been outscored 102-10 in its first two games, is on pace to be arguably the worst team in NFL history. Things won't get any better in Dallas, as fantasy football owners who have Dak Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott on their roster should be in for a fun afternoon.

Prediction: Cowboys 38, Dolphins 13

Denver (0-2) at Green Bay (2-0)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -8

While the Broncos have lost two close games, the Packers have won two close contests to start the 2019 season. This game won't be as close on Sunday, as Green Bay puts together a solid effort on both sides of the ball. The player to watch in this one is Aaron Jones, who rushed for 116 yards and a score in Green Bay's Week 2 victory over Minnesota.

Prediction: Packers 27, Broncos 16

Atlanta (1-1) at Indianapolis (1-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts, -2.5

The post Andrew Luck era has been off to a solid start, as the Colts won one of their two tightly contested games to start the season. Indianapolis will slip at home on Sunday, however, as Matt Ryan and the Falcons build off Sunday night's victory over the Eagles.

Prediction: Falcons 24, Colts 20

Baltimore (2-0) at Kansas City (2-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs, -6.5

While I think Lamar Jackson will fare well, he's not about to out-duel Patrick Mahomes on Mahomes' home turf. The Chiefs win a high-scoring affair in what will likely be the best game of the weekend.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Ravens 28

Oakland (1-1) at Minnesota (1-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -7.5

The Vikings, after nearly defeating the Packers last Sunday despite falling behind 21-0 early, win this one behind the continued stellar play of running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 154 yards and a score in last week's loss at Lambeau.

Prediction: Vikings 20, Raiders 10

New York Jets (0-2) at New England (2-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -21.5

This game was a lot more intriguing before Sam Darnold came down with mono. But with the Jets 0-2 and coming off an ugly loss at home to the Browns, this game is destined to be another Patriots romp over an outmatched AFC East foe. Expect Antonio Brown (4 catches, 56 yards and a touchdown last week) to have a big day in his home debut as a Patriot.

Prediction: Patriots 34, Jets 6

Detroit (1-0-1) at Philadelphia (1-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles -7

I like the Eagles in this one after Philadelphia fell short in Atlanta in Week 2. Philadelphia's defense needed a stronger outing, however, after allowing 27 and 24 points in the Eagles' first two games of the season.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Lions 21

Carolina (0-2) at Arizona (0-1-1)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Panthers -2.5

Cam Newton doesn't seem right through two games, while Cardinals' rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has enjoyed a nice start to his NFL career. Murray gets his first win as a starting quarterback on Sunday, while Newton and the Panthers continue to search for answers.

Prediction: Cardinals 20, Panthers 17

New York Giants (0-2) at Tampa Bay (1-1)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6.5

The Daniel Jones era will officially start on Sunday, as the Giants decided to move on from Eli Manning following their Week 2 loss to Buffalo. Jones' first loss will also come in Tampa, as the Bruce Arians-led Buccaneers get their second win in as many weeks.

Prediction: Buccaneers 17, Giants 13

Houston (1-1) at L.A. Chargers (1-1)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers, -3

Are the Chargers in trouble? After two underwhelming performances to start the season, Los Angeles will sound the alarms after Deshaun Watson and the Texans pull off the upset on the road.

Prediction: Texans 24, Chargers 17

Pittsburgh (0-2) at San Francisco (2-0)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -7

The Steelers defense, after facing Tom Brady and Russell Wilson in consecutive weeks, now face Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3. Pittsburgh's defense will include Minkah Fitzpatrick, who the Steelers acquired late Monday night. The Steelers pull off the weekend's biggest upset, as Mason Rudolph gets his first win in his first NFL start.

Prediction: Steelers 21, 49ers 20

New Orleans (1-1) at Seattle (2-0)

4:25 p.m ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks, -4.5

While I think Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints will keep it close, the Seahawks, a well balanced team on both sides of the ball, are just too much for a New Orleans team that won't have Drew Brees under center.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Saints 16

L.A. Rams (2-0) at Cleveland (1-1)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Rams -2.5

While the Browns beat up on an outmatched Jets team this past Monday night, their inability to protect Baker Mayfield will be one of the reasons why Aaron Donald and the Rams win a somewhat easy contest in Cleveland.

Prediction: Rams 33, Browns 20

Chicago (1-1) at Washington (0-2)

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Bears -4

While I'm not a huge Mitchell Trubisky fan, I have even less faith in a Washington defense that allowed 63 points in the Redskins' first two games. The Bears get to 2-1 while the Redskins start playing for next year's draft.

Prediction: Bears 24, Redskins 17