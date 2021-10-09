Week 5 of the NFL season is in full swing after we watched the Rams and Seahawks welcome us into this latest slate of games Thursday night. Those who had Rams -2.5 had to sweat things out a bit in the second half following Matt Gay's missed extra point, but you were ultimately able to cash in. If you want to keep those winning ways going this weekend, you've come to the right place.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Let's roll.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Jets at Falcons (London)

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Falcons -4, O/U 43

Current: Falcons -2.5, O/U 45

R.J. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert over the last four years, going 354-292-22 against the spread in particular during that stretch. He's also turned in an impressive 57.1% hit rate on his SuperContest picks over the last six seasons.

We can tell you that White likes the New York Jets +3 this week, but to see all of his SuperContest picks and Circa Million picks, you'll have to head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Falcons (-3) Falcons Jets Jets Falcons Falcons Jets Jets Jets

Lions at Vikings



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Vikings -8, O/U 49.5

Current: Vikings -10, O/U 49.5

"The Lions are a lot like the Texans. They played over their heads for a few weeks and showed better than people thought they might and they were exhibiting a lot of extra effort for their head coach. But that was then and this is now. The Vikings have too much talent and this game means too much to them for it not to be lopsided. Yes, Kirk Cousins started turning the ball over again last week, but this Lions defense won't be able to duplicate that. "Specifically, Detroit's woeful secondary is ripe to be exposed here and Dalvin Cook is healthier than he's been in a few weeks. I do worry about guys like Will Harris penetrating some and giving Cousins some issues here and there, but this is a chance for the Vikings to flex their muscles and get a blowout win, and I believe they have the offensive firepower to do just that."

That's CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora on why he's taking the Vikings in Week 5. To see who else he likes this week, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Vikings (-7.5) Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Lions Vikings Vikings

Saints at Washington

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Saints -1.5, O/U 43

Current: Saints -2.5, O/U 43.5

SportsLine's Mike Tierney is all over teasers this season. If you're unfamiliar, a teaser is a play that involves at least two games with more favorable point spreads than are offered with a traditional bet. Our picks will be limited to two-game, six-point teasers, meaning that a half-dozen points will be tacked on in favor of our chosen team in each game.

We can tell you he likes teasing Washington to +8. Head on over to SportsLine to see what else he's suggesting this week.

Patriots at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Patriots -7.5, O/U 41.5

Current: Patriots -8, O/U 39.5

Before you make your Week 5 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team the SportsLine Projection Model is backing. So far this season, the model is on a remarkable 124-82 run on top-rated NFL picks that date to 2017. It also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

We can tell you that this model likes the Patriots this week, but they are not the only team they see coming out with a "W" in Week 5. To see the rest and get a leg up on the competition, check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-9) at Texans Texans Patriots Patriots Texans Texans Patriots Texans Texans

Dolphins at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Buccaneers -9.5, O/U 49.5

Current: Buccaneers -10, O/U 48

"Tom Brady has gotten past the New England matchup, and now it's on to bigger and better things. It has to be a relief for him in some way, even though he didn't play well. Now, he and the Buccaneers are presented with a get-right spot against a struggling team. I'm 2-2 ATS picking games involving the Buccaneers, but I think I can get back into the green this week.

"No one wants to read any advanced stats about this matchup. I think everyone believes the Buccaneers will win this game, but will they cover the spread? Jacoby Brissett isn't very good, and he has to operate behind a bad offensive line. Then the defense has allowed 25 plays of 20-plus yards, which is the most in the NFL. The Dolphins lost by 10 points to the Indianapolis Colts at home last week, I'll take the Buccaneers to roll."

Our guy Jordan Dajani loves the Buccaneers this week and is laying 10 points in the process. So far this season, Dajani is cruising with a 35-29 ATS record. Come see the rest of his picks!



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Buccaneers (-10) Buccaneers Buccaneers Dolphins Buccaneers Buccaneers Dolphins Dolphins Buccaneers

Packers at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -3, O/U 48

Current: Packers -3, O/U 50.5

"Aaron Rodgers recently admitted he doesn't like playing in Cincinnati, for whatever reason. (Such is life being on a podcast with John Breech. You're constantly being fed pro-Bengals propaganda.) The Bengals currently profile as the fifth-best defense in football by DVOA and are particularly stout against the run. I think they can limit Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Additionally, when Joe Mixon is out -- and he should be here -- Cincy morphs from an early-down run offense to a more pass-friendly unit. Get Joe Burrow cooking against a secondary without Jaire Alexander and with Tee Higgins back in the fold and we could see some fireworks. I'm backing AMERICA'S NEW TEAM THE CINCINNATI BENGALS to win this game OUTRIGHT. No this isn't Stockholm Syndrome. I'm just stealing the Bengals from Breech, right out from under his nose."

CBS Sports Senior NFL writer and Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson predicting that the Bengals upset the Packers to move to 4-1 on the season. To read more of Brinson's pick, head on over to CBS Sports.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-3) at Bengals Packers Packers Bengals Packers Packers Bengals Bengals Packers

Broncos at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Broncos -1.5, O/U 41.5

Current: Broncos -1.5, OU 39.5

"This game is fascinating to me, because I believe it's the only game on the schedule this week where both head coaches would prefer to be starting any other quarterback besides the one they're starting. In Denver, there's an outside chance that Drew Lock could be playing Sunday due to the fact that Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion last week. Basically, the Broncos are either going to be rolling with a banged-up Bridgewater or a QB in Lock who led the Broncos to exactly zero points in one half of action against the Ravens.

"Normally, I'd say that favors the Steelers, but their QB situation isn't much better right now. I mean, Mike Tomlin was practically begging Aaron Rodgers to come play for Pittsburgh on Sunday. That's like taking your spouse out to dinner and then asking the waitress out on a date when she drops off the check. Ben is ON THE SIDELINE WITH YOU MIKE, he's watching you give Aaron GOOGLY EYES.

"As you can probably tell, I'm not expecting much from either quarterback in this game, which means it's going to come down to defense and special teams play. Although I think Roethlisberger is going to struggle against the Broncos, I think Denver's quarterback -- whoever it is -- is going to be even worse against the Steelers.

"If this game was being played in Denver, I'd probably pick the Broncos, but it's being played in Pittsburgh, so I'm rolling with the Steelers."

CBS Sports' John Breech on why he likes the Steelers by a field goal against Denver.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Steelers (-1) Steelers Broncos Steelers Broncos Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Eagles at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Panthers -4, O/U 46.5

Current: Panthers -3, O/U 46

"The Panthers suffered their first loss last week, but after two straight on the road they return to face an Eagles team that is 1-3. Philadelphia did some good things on offense against the Chiefs, but the defense had issues. Carolina's defense is coming off a tough game at Dallas, but I think they regroup here. It's close, though."

Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes taking the points with Philly but ultimately believes the Panthers will edge out the win.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Panthers (-4) Eagles Panthers Panthers Panthers Eagles Panthers Eagles Panthers

Titans at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Titans -7, O/U 52.5

Current: Titans -4.5, O/U 48.5

"There's a lot of attention on the Jaguars right now, thanks to Urban Meyer and his Saturday out with the fellas last week, and it's overshadowing what was a pretty nice performance from the Jaguars on Thursday against Cincinnati. It was the first time all season that the Jaguars offense approached something nearing competency. I think this team can carry that performance this weekend against a Titans defense that has allowed 2.41 points per possession this season.

"On the other side, Tennessee should be healthier on offense this week after not having A.J. Brown and Julio Jones last week. While the Jags offense looked solid last week, the defense hasn't shown many signs of life, and I think we've got a situation where a couple of bad teams are going to score plenty of points against each other."

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli picking the Titans to outlast the Jaguars 27-24.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans (-4) at Jaguars Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Jaguars Titans

Browns at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: PICK, O/U 51.5

Current: Chargers -2.5, O/U 47

"Baker Mayfield's shoulder has clearly limited him. He went from completing upwards of 80% of his passes to less than 55% in the last two weeks. That's too large a drop against too good a team in the Chargers. L.A. has momentum, and it'll prove a more difficult test than what the Vikings put forth last week."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones explaining why he likes the Chargers this week against Cleveland.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Chargers (-1.5) Browns Browns Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Bears at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Raiders -6.5, O/U 45

Current: Raiders -5.5, O/U 45

Before you make any Raiders vs. Bears pick, or any picks for that matter, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying. It has simulated this game 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, but if you want to see who has the edge, you'll have to see it on SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Raiders (-5.5) Raiders Raiders Bears Bears Raiders Bears Bears Raiders

49ers at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cardinals -2.5, O/U 52.5

Current: Cardinals -5, O/U 48.5

"The Cardinals are the best team in football right now and Kyle Murray is playing MVP football. The offense is tough to stop. The 49ers will counter with rookie Trey Lance making his first start. He will use his legs a lot more than Jimmy Garoppolo, which will present a real challenge for Arizona. But they practice against Murray. They will be fine defending that style, which will allow them to stay undefeated with an impressive victory."

Pete Prisco laying the points with the Cardinals, who he predicts will beat the 49ers 30-21.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Cardinals (-5.5) Cardinals Cardinals 49ers 49ers Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals

Giants at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -8.5, O/U 49.5

Current: Cowboys -7, O/U 52

"While the Cowboys are 3-1 on the season, they are the NFL's only 4-0 ATS team through the first month. Offensively, they rank third in total yards of offense and fourth in points per game. While Dallas boasting an impressive offense -- when healthy -- has been apparent, what's notable about this 2021 team is that they are making plays on defense. Trevon Diggs has a league-leading five interceptions on the season and is blossoming into a legit No. 1 corner. As for the Giants, they earned their first win of the season against the Saints in overtime. While Daniel Jones has looked strong this season, I don't believe New York has the horses to keep up with Dallas. For what it's worth, the Giants are also 2-6 ATS in their last eight meetings with the Cowboys."

Laying the points with the Cowboys is one of my Locks of the Week that I dropped in my column this week. So far this season, my Locks of the Week are 14-5-2 ATS. Check them out here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Cowboys (-7) Giants Cowboys Giants Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Giants Giants

Bills at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -3.5, O/U 56.5

Current: Chiefs -3, O/U 56.5

SportsLine's senior analyst and Kansas City expert Larry Hartstein is the ideal person you'll want to hear from when it comes to this "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Chiefs and Bills. Through the first month of the year, Hartstein has been on fire, owning an 18-5-1 record with his NFL picks. In his last 21 picks, he's an astonishing 18-3. Of course, Hartstein has been spot on with the Chiefs, posting a 16-5 record in his last 21 spread picks involving Kansas City.

In this contest with the Bills, Hartstein sees a clear advantage for one of these AFC powerhouses. To see which way he's leaning, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Chiefs (-2.5 Bills Bills Chiefs Chiefs Bills Bills Bills Bills

Colts at Ravens

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Ravens -6.5, O/U 49.5

Current: Ravens -7, O/U 46

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the NFL, which should come as no surprise given that he's been a national sportswriter for decades, appearing in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times. He's put that expertise to good use, going 187-147 against the spread over the last three seasons. That includes a 19-10 mark in his last 29 picks involving the Ravens.

We can tell you that he's leading toward the Under with the total, but if you want to ride the wave and see who he likes during "Monday Night Football" matchup, you'll have to head over to SportsLine.