There's never a dull moment in the NFL, and the fifth week of the 2023 regular season is no exception. There are a host of marquee matchups to watch over the next several days as we start to separate the contenders from the pretenders. One of those matchups includes a prime-time showdown between two longtime rivals.

With the season in full swing, so many players to keep an eye on and great games to catch, it is a lot to keep track of. Don't worry, though, we have you covered with everything you need to know entering the NFL's fifth Sunday of the 2023 season.

Let's take a look at three of the best games to watch in Week 5:

Cowboys at 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

What better way to end a day of football than a game between these two longtime rivals. Not only is this a great rivalry, both teams are vying for NFC supremacy. It's been 348 days since the 49ers lost a regular-season game. Stellar defense, the rise of quarterback Brock Purdy and the last year's midseason addition of Christian McCaffrey are among the main reasons for San Francisco's 14-game regular-season win streak.

The 49ers' recent run includes a win over the Cowboys in last year's divisional round. That was a tough game for the Cowboys offense and especially quarterback Dak Prescott, who was picked off twice in his team's 19-12 loss. Adding to the sting of that defeat were several questionable decisions by both Prescott and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Dallas hasn't been as good as the 49ers this season, but they're not too far off. They come into Sunday's game at 3-1 while boasting the NFL's fourth-ranked scoring offense and top-ranked scoring defense. Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons has four of the Cowboys' 14 sacks.

Texans at Falcons

Sunday, Oct. 8 , 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 8 , 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

No, we didn't expect this to be must-see TV at the start of the season, either. But that's where we are now with the Texans coming off a 30-6 whipping of the Steelers and the Falcons looking to keep pace with the Buccaneers in the NFC South division race.

Atlanta has cooled off after it's 2-0 start, especially on offense. The unit has scored just 13 points in its last two games after putting 49 points on the board in opening-season wins over Carolina and Green Bay. Atlanta's tough defense has done its part, though, as it is among the best units in the NFL in both third-down and red zone efficiency.

It's been an entirely different story for the Texans, who have evened their record after dropping their firs two games. A big reason for the Texans' turnaround has been rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who so far has thrown six touchdown passes and has yet to throw an interception.

Bengals at Cardinals

Sunday, Oct. 8, 4:05 ET

Sunday, Oct. 8, 4:05 ET

TV Channel: Fox

This game just edged out the Giants-Dolphins showdown for our bronze medal game to watch. Cincinnati claiming this as a must-win game helped give it the edge as the 1-3 Bengals will be laying everything on the line in the desert.

The big question in this game is whether or not Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense will finally get back on track. If Burrow and Co. do that, it will likely be without two-time 1,000-yard receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a broken rib during last week's loss in Nashville.

Arizona is also 1-3, but it's a much different feeling 1-3. The Cardinals had two close losses to start the year before upsetting the heavily favored Cowboys in Week 3. Arizona fell to the 49ers last week but received another solid game from quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns against one of the league's best defenses. Both of Dobbs' touchdown passes were thrown to Michael Wilson, a rookie who also had a 69-yard grab in Arizona's upset of Dallas.

Week 5 schedule

Week 5 schedule

Sunday, October 8

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 a.m. NFL Network

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 9

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2