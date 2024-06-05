Courtland Sutton will be at mandatory minicamp next week, at least that's what Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton believes. The wide receiver has not attended offseason workouts, seemingly due to contract reasons, but Payton predicts that Sutton will be back in the building soon.

Payton noted Sutton's commitment as one reason he is leaning toward thinking the receiver will be present.

"Yes, I think he'll be here for minicamp," Payton said on Tuesday (via NBC Sports). "I mean, it's mandatory. When I've been asked about Courtland -- and I'm going to say this -- I just know his work ethic. I know the player. There's a list of things that race through your mind this time in the offseason as a head coach."

Sutton currently has two years and about $27.6 million remaining on his deal, with $2 million in guaranteed money and $14 million due this year. Whether the deal gets altered or not, Payton believes it will all be fine in the end.

"And respectfully when I say this to him, because he and I have talked, I think that will work itself out. I think he'll be here, yes, but I don't know that for sure," Payton said.

If Sutton does skip all three days of mandatory minicamp, he will be fined around $100,000.

When asked if Sutton's absence thus far is due to his contract, Payton joked, saying, "Well it's not that he doesn't like our new uniforms."

The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, making Sutton's value to Denver raise even higher. Sutton lead the team in receiving yards last season with 772, slightly above Jeudy's 758 yards. He also led the team in touchdowns (10), targets (90) and receptions (59).