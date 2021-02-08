The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV 31-9. It was a beatdown from beginning to end, as Tom Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards, and threw three touchdowns in the first half. He improved his Super Bowl record to 7-3 -- which is more wins than any other franchise has -- and won his fifth Super Bowl MVP as well. The Bucs defense may be the story of this one, however, as it kept one of the best offenses out of the end zone for four quarters, and picked off star quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice.

While the Chiefs were on the losing end of things on Sunday, everyone knows this talented group will be right back in the mix for another Super Bowl next season. As we will see, their loss didn't do too much to affect their stock. Below, we will examine the Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams in 2022, and the franchises Vegas is high on.

All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

According to William Hill, the Chiefs are still the team with the best prospects to win the Super Bowl next year at +550. A big reason for their sorry performance on Sunday were injuries along the offensive line, as star left tackle Eric Fisher went down with an Achilles injury in the AFC Championship Game and they were already without Mitchell Schwartz due to a back injury. Mahomes was under duress for the entire matchup, and was sacked three times.

The Packers are tied with the Bucs for the second-best odds at +900, despite having Aaron Rodgers drama to potentially deal with this offseason. They have gone 13-3 in two straight seasons, before falling in the NFC Championship Game. Vegas believes next year could be the one where they finally get over the hump.

The team that has the best odds to win the Super Bowl next year that did not make the playoffs this season is actually the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's club made the Super Bowl last year after a 13-3 season, but finished in last place in the NFC West in 2020 with a 6-10 record. The 49ers dealt with several notable injuries this past season, but there are also questions centered around Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the team.