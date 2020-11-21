Several starting quarterbacks are hurting going into Week 11's action, and we know at least one that will miss his first game of the year: Drew Brees. The Saints will try and overcome the future Hall of Famer's absence in a key divisional matchup against the Falcons, while their main competition in the NFC South plays on Monday night when the Buccaneers take on the Rams in a big NFC battle. Other can't-miss matchups on the docket for Week 11 include the Ravens looking to get back on track against a Titans team that pulled off a huge playoff upset in this battle last January, and the Packers and Colts squaring off in a matchup of playoff-caliber teams with big-name quarterbacks at the helm.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run-through of Week 11, and good luck in your games! All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 11? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,800 on its top-rated picks.

Eagles at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Browns -3 Bet Now

"No one in the NFL is running the ball better than the Browns right now when you look at the totality of their attack. Having Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb back behind a fully healthy offensive line and a full complement of tight ends puts this team right in its comfort zone. It allows Cleveland to stick to its identity. And while the Eagles are strong up front, their deficiencies at linebacker and problems with their secondary stopping the run will be exploited here. There will be opportunities for the Browns tight ends to pick up yards in chunks and Cleveland will stick to its formula which includes Baker Mayfield not throwing the ball more than 20 times. If you drop back to pass too much, guys like Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox will change the game but Kevin Stefanski is well aware of that and will play to those strengths. I don't know what's going on with Carson Wentz right now but it's nothing good and Myles Garrett is going to be a problem for the Eagles." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Browns are one of his best bets

La Canfora is looking to turn things around after a down week with his picks. Get all of the NFL insider's best bets in his Friday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Browns (-3) Eagles Browns Eagles Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns

Falcons at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Saints -3.5 Bet Now

"I liked the Falcons earlier in the week and would've jumped all over the number had I known Taysom Hill would be starting this game. The lookahead line for this matchup was Saints -7, and you need to adjust more than four points for the drop from Drew Brees to Hill based on what we've seen so far from the versatile offensive weapon. The Falcons are playing well under Raheem Morris, but the one area where they've had consistent trouble is running the ball. That wasn't going to happen anyway against an elite Saints rush defense. With the Atlanta offense healthy, the Falcons will do enough to cover this number and could win outright unless Hill has a hidden gear we don't know about." -- R.J. White on why the Falcons are one of his best bets

I've cashed twice in the Las Vegas SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined. You can see all five of my Week 11 NFL picks against the SuperContest lines by heading to SportsLine, and use promo code WHITE to sign up for $1 for your first month of access to all SportsLine's picks and analysis.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Saints (-5) Falcons Saints Saints Saints Falcons Falcons Falcons Saints

Lions at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

"The Panthers could be without Teddy Bridgewater, which means P.J. Walker could start. Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is also banged up, but he should play. Both defenses have had issues as of late that could mean a high-scoring game. This is a tough one to call because of the quarterback issues, but I will go with the Panthers to win it at home -- even if it's Walker at quarterback." -- Pete Prisco on why he's taking the Panthers

Prisco, who's leading the Pick Six Podcast in best bets, still sees the Panthers putting up a bunch of points no matter who is at quarterback. You can see all his score projections and picks in his Wednesday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Panthers (-3) Panthers Lions Lions Panthers Lions Lions Panthers Lions

Patriots at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Patriots -2.5 Bet Now

"How do you take Houston here? Bill O'Brien is long gone, so that's good for not having to coach against Bill Belichick, but he's replaced by Romeo Crennel, another former Patriots assistant. The Texans are the worst team in football against the run in my opinion and the statistics conveniently back it up. I question whether Josh McDaniels will bother letting Cam Newton run a bunch here -- it feels like a 150-yard game from Damien Harris, honestly. Deshaun Watson will get his too, so I think the over is the best play in the event the 'Bad Pats' come to play. But New England should win this game handily with its strength matching up well against Houston's biggest weakness." -- Will Brinson on why he's taking the Patriots



Brinson made Over 49 and the Over on Damien Harris' rush yards his best bets from this matchup. You can get all his picks in his Thursday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-2) at Texans Patriots Patriots Patriots Texans Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots

Steelers at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Steelers -10.5 Bet Now

No one loves the spread in this game, so let's use this opportunity to talk about survivor pool picks for this week. The Steelers are obviously the top option with their double-digit spread in this game, but it's likely the people who are still alive in their pools have burned Pittsburgh as an option. The choice among likely available options comes down to taking the Chargers against the winless Jets or the Vikings against the scuffling Cowboys, with both those teams playing at home. The Chargers certainly feel like the safest option as far as two-win teams go in late November, but the Jets have gotten healthier on offense over the last month and will win a game at some point. So my inclination is to hop on the Vikings and expect they have no problem scoring on an awful Dallas defense.

But don't just take my advice. Head over to SportsLine to see which team the SportsLine Projection Model is going with in survivor pools. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. The model has four teams with more than a 69% chance of winning, and you can see them all over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-10) at Jaguars Steelers Steelers Jaguars Steelers Jaguars Steelers Steelers Steelers

Bengals at Washington

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Football Team -1 Bet Now

"Despite the 2-6-1 record, the Bengals have been extremely friendly to those taking them to cover, owning a 6-3 ATS record heading into this matchup with Washington. While the franchise may be winless on the road in the past 18 contests away from Paul Brown Stadium, Cincy is 11-7 ATS over that streak. Not only do I expect the Bengals to cover, but they break that winless streak on the road against a Washington team that has only been able to beat teams in the NFC East. They are also 0-4-1 ATS in non-division games this year. Joe Burrow is simply too good and the offense is still a question mark for Washington, making this a clear smash play for the Bengals in my mind." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Bengals are one of his best bets

Sully went 12-2 straight up last week while putting together a winning ATS record to boost his season-long mark against the spread to nine games over .500. See all of his predictions for Week 11 in his Wednesday column.

Titans at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Ravens -6 Bet Now

The last time these two teams played each other came back in January when the Titans absolutely shocked the Ravens 28-12 in a divisional round playoff game that no one thought Tennessee was going to win. Well, almost no one. Apparently, there was at least one person in the country who saw the upset coming. Who was that person? Glad you asked. (Ed. note: It was Breech.) That was back when my picks were good. Now they're just sometimes good. Anyway, the only reason I'm mentioning that pick is because I feel like there's a good chance that this week's game is going to play out a lot like that playoff game, which isn't good news for Baltimore. ... I was going to pick the Titans by a field goal, but I don't trust their kicker, so I'm going to say Tennessee wins by a touchdown." -- John Breech on why he likes the Titans to upset the Ravens again

Breech picked the Seahawks to beat the Cardinals by seven two days before the Seahawks beat the Cardinals by seven. See the rest of his picks in his Tuesday column, and be sure to sign up for the Pick Six newsletter to get more Breech in your inbox all week long.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Ravens (-6.5) Ravens Ravens Ravens Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans

Dolphins at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Dolphins -4 Bet Now

"Miami can beat you in a number of ways: Defense, special teams, the ground game or Tua Tagovailoa. I don't think the travel is going to slow down the Dolphins. Denver is poorly coached and it doesn't matter who starts at QB for the Broncos. Miami will keep rolling." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Dolphins are in his best bet parlay for Week 11

A legendary Vegas handicapper, Goldberg is a strong 37-22 with his best bets going back to early last season. See which other teams he loves over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-3.5) at Broncos Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Jets at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Chargers -9.5 Bet Now

"The Chargers are 0-3 against the spread since starting 5-1 this season. Additionally, all seven of their straight-up losses have come by one possession, which has them on-pace to lead the NFL in one-possession losses for the second straight season! After their 29-21 loss to the Dolphins last week, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert decided to stop messing around and make a change. Make all the jokes you want about his haircut, but to me it signals that he's all about business now. Last week, he became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to record two or more passing touchdowns in six straight games, and he leads all rookies with 19 touchdown passes. The Jets are winless for a reason, and are 2-7 against the spread. Joe Flacco is starting this week, so I think the Chargers can win with ease." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Chargers are one of his locks this week

Dajani is a cool 78-62-5 ATS overall this season heading into Week 11, and you can find all of his picks in his Thursday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Chargers (-8.5) Chargers Chargers Jets Chargers Jets Chargers Jets Jets

Packers at Colts

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Colts -1.5 Bet Now

Pete Prisco: "You're gonna give me Aaron Rodgers and points!? Are you kidding me!? This is stealing! Look, I know the Colts have played good defense, but I think this is a good opportunity for Rodgers. He's getting everybody back, (Allen) Lazard is probably gonna be back ... and I think defensively, they'll do a good enough job on (Philip) Rivers and the gang. They're gonna win the game outright."

R.J. White: "Green Bay was favored on the lookahead line before Indy beat an overrated Tennessee team, then it swung to Indy's favor. I know Green Bay looked bad (last week), but the D played well against Jacksonville ... Indy D's been great, but this is the best quarterback they've faced all year. They've faced (Ryan) Tannehill, Lamar (Jackson) and (Joe) Burrow ... I still like the Packers, but I'm going to be smart and tease them up to +7.5."

Kenny White: "I'm right on the number on this one."

Will Brinson: "I'm taking the Colts here, baby! Give me the Colts -1.5 as a best bet. It shouldn't be a blowout game either way ... One of the things we've seen with Green Bay is when they get punched in the mouth by a good defense, they kind of quit."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective, give out best bets and put together a Pick Six Parlay, which has hit four times this season. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Colts (-2.5) Packers Colts Colts Packers Packers Colts Colts Packers

Cowboys at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Vikings -7 Bet Now

"I have absolutely no problem fading the Cowboys right now. Nothing that has happened to this team in recent months has been a good development. The Vikings, meanwhile, are playing well right now. So well that Kirk Cousins even managed to win a game on a Monday night for the first time in his career. Now the Vikings return home where Cousins has been much better this season. This year, Cousins is averaging 268.3 yards per game in four home games and has tossed 11 touchdowns. Compare that to his road splits where he's averaging only 214.8 yards per start and has six touchdown passes in five games. Also, Dalvin Cook has been eating bad run defenses alive all season long, and Dallas' defense ranks 28th in DVOA against the run. Put it on purple." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Vikings are one of his best bets

Fornelli is 16-12-2 with his best bets on the season after Nick Chubb's left turn out of the bounds left him at 1-1-1 last week. You can get all his Week 11 best bets in his Thursday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Vikings (-7.5) Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Cowboys Vikings Cowboys Cowboys

Chiefs at Raiders



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Chiefs -8 Bet Now

The Raiders moved to Las Vegas this offseason, and it seems fitting that SportsLine's hottest Raiders expert is also a longtime resident of Sin City. Hank Goldberg has been crushing for SportsLine members with his best bets for the last year-plus, but he's also been on a heater with his picks in Raiders games, where he has a 10-3 ATS mark in his last 13 picks.

Goldberg has locked in another ATS play involving the Raiders in the big Sunday night matchup. I can share that he's leaning to the Over, but head over to SportsLine to see which side of the spread he loves in Week 11.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-6.5) at Raiders Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Rams at Buccaneers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Buccaneers -4 Bet Now

I have several NFL team-related hot streaks going, and one of them involves one of the teams in the Monday Night Football matchup. When it comes to picking against the spread in games involving the Rams, I'm 37-17 in my last 54 decisions spanning several years. That's not to mention my 29-19-3 run on all ATS picks heading into Week 11.

I can tell you that I'm leaning to the Under, but you can find my ATS pick for Rams-Buccaneers over at SportsLine, along with all my best bets and plenty more key gambling information.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Bucs (-3.5) Rams Buccaneers Rams Rams Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Buccaneers

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!