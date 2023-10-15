Another week of NFL action is almost in the books, and boy did Week 6 bring with it some drama: the Browns handed the 49ers their first loss of the season as 9.5-point underdogs, the Bears lost quarterback Justin Fields to injury in a sloppy loss to the Vikings, and the Dolphins scored 35 unanswered points to dig out of a surprising hole against the Panthers.

Which players, coaches and teams deserve high praise for their Week 6 work? And which ones will be aiming to rebound in Week 7? Here's a roundup of some of this weekend's biggest winners and losers:

Biggest winner: New York

Yes, that's right. The Giants may be lackluster, but the Jets pulled off a minor miracle on Sunday by upsetting the reigning NFC champion Eagles, even on a day where an Aaron Rodgers-less offense got another sub-200-yard performance from Zach Wilson. Robert Saleh's defense forced four turnovers and embarrassed Jalen Hurts in crunch time, and suddenly the Jets are 3-3 with Rodgers seriously pushing for a late-year return. Hope may be fleeting, but it lives again in the Big Apple.

Winner: Jim Schwartz

P.J. Walker started in place of an injured Deshaun Watson days after his latest practice-squad promotion, threw two picks in an ugly outing against the 49ers, and the Browns still upset San Francisco to give Kyle Shanahan his first loss of the year. How? Schwartz's defense made Brock Purdy look mortal, stuffed Christian McCaffrey on the ground and showed physicality late. The Browns may not be a trustworthy contender, but their "D" has kept them in every ballgame.

The Titans' battered QB has been a candidate for this category basically all season, but things were especially bad against the Ravens in London, where he threw his seventh pick in six games and an ankle injury forced him to be carted off. His team failed to eclipse 16 points for the fourth time, and now any trade value he may have had is essentially gone, weeks ahead of the deadline.

Rookie QB C.J. Stroud threw his first career pick against the Saints, but the signal-caller bounced right back under Ryans' staff. More impressively, Houston's "D" once again proved tough, containing Alvin Kamara and limiting Derek Carr and Co. to 13 points. New Orleans may not be great, but for the Texans to be sitting at 3-3 after Ryans' first six games is impressive.

A week after restoring some of his job security with a three-TD win over the Texans, the second-year QB reverted to turnover-happy against the beatable Commanders, throwing three tight-window picks; he's now got six INTs in six games. Atlanta can move the ball, but Ridder's yet to really elevate the offense in consecutive games, even against spottier secondaries.

Winner: Flagged celebrations

Tyreek Hill coasted to another huge day for the Dolphins against the Panthers, and the star wideout once again got flagged for an excessive celebration, executing a perfect backflip while borrowing the phone of a nearby cameraman. He said afterward he's not worried about a likely fine because he's having too much fun. And good for him! It's time we start normalizing creative taunting.

The Colts backup had a chance to stick it to his old team, the Jaguars, on the day we learned starting QB Anthony Richardson might be done for the year. Instead, Minshew threw 55 passes, completed just 33 of them and had three picked in an ugly defeat. It didn't help he had little ground support, but Sunday's loss was a reminder the veteran is better served coming off the bench.

Winner: Bengals defense

A week after Joe Burrow came back to life feeding Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati fell back to earth a bit against the Seahawks, managing just 17 points and failing to get anything going on the ground. But it didn't matter, because Lou Anarumo's unit flew all over the place, sacking Geno Smith four times, hitting him another 13 and deflecting seven passes.

The writing was on the wall going into the Patriots' matchup with the Raiders, with New England elevating rookie Malik Cunningham to be Jones' new backup as reports surfaced regarding the latter's shaky standing as QB1. Then Jones made the team's apparent dissatisfaction all the more justified, hurling an ugly pick to take the NFL lead in turnovers through six weeks. On a day where Brian Hoyer replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo for Las Vegas, Jones and the Pats' shoddy offense still couldn't claim the "W."

Winner: Rams fans

It might not be the Rams' year, but hey, at least these guys are a fun watch, right? After an offseason in which expectations were lowered to the floor, Kyren Williams and Cooper Kupp (and/or Puka Nacua) are consistently lighting up the scoreboard with splash plays. Both Williams and Kupp were at it again to help propel a big win over the rival Cardinals to push L.A. to .500.