Good morning to everyone but especially to...

THE BALTIMORE RAVENS, TODD MONKEN AND LAMAR JACKSON

Ahead of a massive offseason, the Ravens have answered one of their biggest questions in the league -- with the help of their biggest question. The Ravens hired Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the same position in Baltimore, and they got Lamar Jackson's input along the way.

Monken had been Georgia's offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, which, of course, includes back-to-back national championships.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished fifth in yards per game, fourth in yards per play and first in both red zone scoring percentage and plays of 20+ yards.

Under Monken, Stetson Bennett IV grew from backup to star, coming in fourth in Heisman Trophy voting last year after throwing for over 4,000 yards and finishing third in expected points added.

Monken has plenty of NFL experience, too, most recently as the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2019. And no disrespect to Bennett or Baker Mayfield or any of the other quarterbacks with which Monken has worked, but Jackson is several steps above all of them in terms of all-around talent.

The Ravens have repeatedly said they will bring Jackson -- an impending free agent -- back, and Jackson sharing his input during the hiring process seems like a positive development in making that happen.

Honorable mentions

Not so honorable mentions

Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as head coach while Eagles officially lose both coordinators 🏈

Getty Images

The head coaching carousel has officially closed for the offseason after the Cardinals filled their vacancy with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. It came on the same day that the Colts made things official with Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Stiechen.

As a result, the reigning NFC champs have two coordinator positions to fill this offseason:

Gannon beat out finalists Mike Kafka ( Giants OC) and Lou Anarumo ( Bengals DC) for the job.

( OC) and ( DC) for the job. The 2022 Eagles finished with 78 sacks (including playoffs), third-most in a single season. They had four players record double-digit sacks. Philadelphia finished top-10 in almost every major defensive statistic, including first in yards per play.

The key for Gannon in Arizona will be patience. That patience can't just apply to Kyler Murray's eventual return from a torn ACL, but long after that as well. The Cardinals spent the past few seasons acquiring a bevy of veterans to cover up roster holes in a win-now effort that didn't do enough winning:

Oh yeah, and they also have a new GM (Monti Ossenfort) for the first time in a decade after firing Steve Keim. As I wrote when Keim and Kliff Kingsbury were fired, the Cardinals have to figure out whether they're reloading (unlikely), rebuilding or completely resetting. Whatever the case, Gannon will need time to restore a depleted roster.

As for the Eagles, they become the first Super Bowl participant to have both coordinators hired as head coaches in the same offseason since the 1994 49ers. Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson may be in line for a promotion to offensive coordinator, notes our NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Champions League: Bayern get massive away win at PSG; AC Milan tops Tottenham ⚽

Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé has long had a flair for the dramatic. Unfortunately, the drama did not favor him in PSG's Champions League match Tuesday against Bayern Munich. The French superstar -- just one day after returning to training -- saw two second-half would-be goals canceled by offside as Les Parisiens fell, 1-0, to the German giants, with Kingsley Coman's 53rd minute goal proving the difference.

Mbappé had an instant impact after subbing on, showing just how much PSG needs him at full strength, writes our Jonathan Johnson.

Johnson: "Ultimately, PSG woke up too late here and now have it all to do in Germany next month, but there was no doubt that the French champions were infinitely better for him being on the pitch. It was just unfortunate for Christophe Galtier and Mbappe's teammates that he was only fit enough for 30 minutes or so given the season-crushing potential of this result after the Coupe de France exit in Marseille and a poor start to 2023 generally."

The second leg, in Munich, is March 8.

Also in Champions League action Tuesday, AC Milan bested Tottenham, 1-0 behind Brahim Díaz's early tally. Our Francesco Porzio took a look at how AC Milan's defensive performance was a step in the right direction. The return match for that one is also March 8.

As for today's matches, we have two more, streaming on Paramount+ as always:

You can see our expert picks here and our James Benge's bold predictions here.

Tiger Woods set to return at Genesis Invitational on Thursday 🏌

Getty Images

Tiger Woods is back, and he's confident. The 15-time major winner will make his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour on Thursday at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

On Tuesday, Woods admitted he's "very rusty, but I've come off a rusty situation before." Still, our Kyle Porter says expectations need to be in check for Woods' return.

Porter: "His desire to play competitive golf is still high, but his ability to do so is not. Woods, it became clear at the PGA Championship last spring at Southern Hills, often doesn't know how his body is going to respond from day to day. ... Everyone loves to lose their minds when Tiger sticks a peg in the ground. The reality, though, is that Woods turns 48 this year and has given no indication since his horrific car crash that he is physically capable of climbing the mountain into consistent competition on the PGA Tour or at major championships."

It's a completely fair and measured take. We love Tiger -- his competitiveness, his otherworldly abilities, the memories he stirs, the (for lack of a better phrase) Tiger-ness. He'll hit some good shots this week. He'll hit some bad ones. But we should consider ourselves lucky he has the drive to keep trying. Sometimes the joy is in the competition itself, not necessarily the result.

NFL Power Rankings: The final edition of the season 🏈

Another NFL season has come and gone, seemingly in the blink of an eye, and that means Pete Prisco's Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings are here.

Not only are the Chiefs No. 1, but Pete is ready to declare them a dynasty. That's right:

Prisco: "Not a dynasty in the 1950s Cleveland Browns way, but a dynasty of the modern game, where free agency and a salary cap can eat a team alive. This isn't one of those teams. That's because of coach Andy Reid and Mahomes, the best coach-quarterback combination in the game. ... It's Mahomes who makes this team a dynasty. The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill before the season and the offense evolved. Mahomes became more patient, became a better passer. That showed up Sunday night. ... On paper, the Eagles were the better team, but Mahomes was the great equalizer."

I second everything Pete says. As long as the Chiefs have Mahomes, they have a chance every game, every season, for the foreseeable future.

Here's Pete's entire 1-32:

What we're watching Wednesday 📺

⚽ Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

⚽ Club Brugge vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 No. 1 Alabama at No. 10 Tennessee, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 16 Xavier at No. 11 Marquette, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Cavaliers at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 22 TCU at No. 19 Iowa State, 9 p.m. on ESPNU

🏒 Avalanche at Wild, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Pelicans at Lakers, 10 p.m. on ESPN