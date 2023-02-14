The Philadelphia Eagles are having a tough week. The wounds of losing Super Bowl LVII are still fresh, and now they have to deal with filling two of their most important positions on Nick Sirianni's staff. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon each finalized deals to become head coaches. Steichen will head to Indianapolis to lead the Colts, while Gannon will be in Arizona as the face of the Cardinals.

While it's commonplace to lose coordinators to head coaching gigs -- especially when your team reaches the Super Bowl -- having both ripped away from the organization in one offseason is rare. In fact, this is the first time that a Super Bowl team has lost both of its coordinators to head coaching jobs in the subsequent offseason in nearly three decade. The 1994 San Francisco 49ers saw Mike Shanahan get hired by the Broncos and Ray Rhodes become the Eagles head coach after a trip to Super Bowl XXIX.

This creates quite the task for Sirianni to rebuild his staff, and it'll be a tall order when you look at the job each coordinator did this season. On offense, the Eagles enjoyed tremendous success under Steichen, who was hired as the OC in 2021. In that time, he helped develop quarterback Jalen Hurts into an MVP-caliber quarterback. In the Super Bowl, Steichen coordinated an offensive attack that led to 35 points being put on the board for Philadelphia in the losing effort, while Hurts passed for 304 yards and rushed for a Super Bowl record 70 yards on the ground. The quarterback also had four total touchdowns. In the regular season, the Eagles were No. 3 in the NFL in total yards per game and points per game.

Naturally, losing someone with that type of a résumé like Steichen is a bit concerning for Philadelphia, but it does appear like they may have some continuity as they look to replace him. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones noted that the belief is quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who had been in demand across the league, will ascend to offensive coordinator in Steichen's departure.

Meanwhile, the defensive side of the ball losses a coach in Gannon who oversaw one of the more dominant units in the league last year. Philly was the first team in NFL history to have four players with 12+ sacks in a season (including playoffs) -- Haason Reddick (16), Javon Hargrave (11), Brandon Graham (11, and Josh Sweat (11). As you may expect, that resulted in the Eagles leading the NFL in sack rate this season.

On top of that, they ranked No. 1 in the NFL in opponent's yards per play (4.8) and opponent's yards per game (179.8). They were tied with the fourth-most interceptions (17) and allowed an 81.6 passer rating, which was good for the third lowest in the league.

Gannon's replacement is a bit less clear, but one in-house option could be passing-game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who has been on staff since Sirianni took the head coaching job in 2021.