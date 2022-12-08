The Arizona Cardinals already knew that they'd be without star tight end Zach Ertz for the remainder of the 2022 season, but now the club may be a risk of not having him for the start of next year as well. As he accepted his team Man of the Year award on Thursday, Ertz revealed that he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL. The hope is that Ertz will be ready for Week 1 next year, but it is admittedly early in the process to have a clear timeline.

Ertz suffered the knee injury that sidelined him for the year last month in Arizona's Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. At the time, it was initially reported that the 32-year-old had believed to of avoided damage to his ACL. However, as Ertz explained, doctors discovered a slight tear during surgery and elected to repair it along with his other injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler arrived in Arizona during the 2021 campaign after he was traded in October from the Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise he played his first nine years with. Upon arrival to the Cardinals, Ertz has proven to be a key weapon in the passing game, catching 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns during his 11 games played in 2021.

Zach Ertz ARI • TE • #86 TAR 112 REC 74 REC YDs 763 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

This year, Ertz continued to play at a high level before going down with a knee injury and was on pace for arguably his best season in the NFL since his last Pro Bowl campaign in 2019. He was also on track to match his career-high in receiving touchdowns.

In his absence, the Cardinals have lost two straight before hitting their Week 13 bye and will now likely need to win out in order to remain in the postseason conversation. That march will begin on Monday when they host the New England Patriots in prime time.