Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are not officially tied to each other beyond next month, when the star quarterback is scheduled to hit 2023 free agency. But that doesn't mean the two sides aren't in communication about Baltimore's future. Despite stagnant negotiations over a long-term contract, the Ravens did use input from Jackson before hiring Todd Monken as the new offensive coordinator, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

Adding to the report, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones says the Ravens, while keeping Jackson somewhat involved, "did not fully integrate" the quarterback into the hiring process for their new OC. In other words, it seems the Ravens wanted to make sure Jackson was aligned with their choice on the hire and that whoever took the job was in position to help him succeed, but also knew that it's possible he won't actually be with the team in the future.

Following Greg Roman's late-January resignation as the Ravens' previous offensive coordinator, head coach John Harbaugh said he intended to keep Jackson "involved" in their search.

"I did ask Lamar about it, and he will be involved in it. I'll keep him abreast of what's going on, and I'm sure he'll have some input along the way," Harbaugh told reporters on Jan. 29.

Monken, who spent the last three seasons in college football as Georgia's OC, will be tasked with rebuilding an offense that's struggled to improve -- especially through the air -- since Jackson's 2019 MVP breakout. It remains to be seen, of course, what Jackson's role will be in said offense, considering his pending free agency. Baltimore has said repeatedly it intends for Jackson to be the quarterback long term, but the two sides have failed to approach a lucrative extension. It's likely the team will use a franchise tag to control Jackson's immediate future this offseason, but what happens after that is anyone's guess.

As for the remainder of the Ravens' reworked staff, Monken's assistants will be finalized through a collaborative effort between coach John Harbaugh and the new OC, Anderson reported Tuesday. Baltimore recently had conversations with former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury about a potential role, per Anderson, but those talks did not lead to an imminent partnership.