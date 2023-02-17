Tiger Woods is officially back. The 15-time major champion joined the 2023 Genesis Invitational field this week, breaking a PGA Tour hiatus that dated all the way back to the Zozo Championship in 2020. All eyes were on Tiger's return on Thursday in the first round, and he certainly provided some reason for optimism as he closed his opening round with three straight birdies to finish at 2 under at Riviera Country Club. On the heels of that strong first-round finish, Tiger will tee it up again with pals Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas on Friday at 10:24 a.m ET.

At the top of the Genesis Invitational leaderboard are Max Homa and Keith Mitchell, who both finished their opening rounds at 7 under. Homa will tee off later in the day on Friday in Round 2 at 3:36 p.m. while Mitchell looks to keep his momentum going early with a 9:51 start time. Right behind them on the chase at 6 under is world No. 3 Jon Rahm, who will begin his second round at 3:04 p.m.

Here's a look at all the tee times for the second-round action on Friday at Riviera.

2023 Genesis Invitational -- Round 2 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

10:24 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods (No. 10)

10:35 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa (No. 10)

10:46 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry (No. 10)

10:57 a.m. -- Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young (No. 10)

3:04 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland (No. 1)

3:15 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott (No. 1)

3:26 p.m. -- Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele (No. 1)

3:37 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Cameron Cham, J.B. Holmes (No. 1)

Here's a look at the complete list of tee times for Round 2 on Friday