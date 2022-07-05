Football season is right around the corner, which means it's the perfect time for Louisiana residents to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA app. It's easier than ever to get into Louisiana sports betting and you won't want to miss the latest Caesars Sportsbook LA deposit code. The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a risk-free first bet up to $1,500 with the code GAME15. When you do, you'll get your first bet risk-free up to $1,500 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 8/1/2022).

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bet credit. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Futures: Caesars Sportsbooks offers the opportunity to bet on which team will win the championship or other future events in a sport like football, baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, auto racing and more. For example, if New Orleans is getting +2500 odds to win the championship before the season starts, that means a $100 bet would pay out $2,500 if New Orleans were to win the title at season's end.

Parlay: Parlays are becoming increasingly popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For instance, if you pick five teams on a parlay and only four cover the spread, the bet is a loser.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. For example, let's say New Orleans and one other pro football team are seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a one-point favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your risk-free first bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15.



*LA only 21+. Permit Pending in Louisiana at Harrah's New Orleans, Horseshoe Bossier City and Horseshoe Lake Charles properties. Not available in prohibited parishes. New users only. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-877-770-STOP. Not available in Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, La Salle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.