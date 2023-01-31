It's an exciting time to be a sports betting in Louisiana fan as the calendar turns to February. The pro football championship is days away, while All-Star games on both the ice and the hardwood also take place in the shortest month. But this is just the second year that Louisiana residents will be able to partake in Louisiana sports betting for these events and more. That's because the legalization of sports betting in Louisiana didn't occur in the Pelican State until mid-2021. If you're new to the gambling world or an experienced bettor, there is no better outlet to maximize your deposits than Caesars Sportsbook LA.

Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook LA with code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to be used within the Caesars Rewards system. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 2/28/2023).

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bet credit. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Parlay: Stringing together multiple bets into a single wager is called a parlay. You must win every bet in order to win the parlay, but the payout increases as the difficulty of the parlay increases as well.



Spread bets: Sportsbooks set spreads before games and bettors have to cover the spread to win their bet. For example, if Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite, then it has to win by more than 2.5 points to cover the spread. Its opponent, the underdog, can cover the spread by winning outright or by losing by fewer than 2.5 points.



Prop bet: Also known as proposition bets, these are wagers not concerned with the game's outcome, its point total or its spread. Examples can include predicting which player scores the first touchdown, guessing the winning margin in a game, or even betting on how long the National Anthem will last.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.



*LA only 21+. Permit Pending in Louisiana at Harrah's New Orleans, Horseshoe Bossier City and Horseshoe Lake Charles properties. Not available in prohibited parishes. New users only. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-877-770-STOP. Not available in Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, La Salle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.