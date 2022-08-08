It has been a long time since both of New York's baseball teams excelled at the same time, and Caesars Sportsbook NY is the place to go if you want to be part of this monumental baseball season. Caesars Sportsbook New York lets devoted New York baseball fans play along with their favorite teams, and now is the perfect time for first-time bettors to start playing at Caesars Sportsbook NY to take advantage of New York sports betting. The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code could be the most popular yet because Caesars Sportsbook New York is offering first-time depositors a risk-free bet up to $1,500 on their first wager when they sign up with the promo code GAME15C. All you have to do download the Caesars Sportsbook NY app, register with the New York sports book promo code, make a deposit and make your first wager.

The latest New York sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering up to a $1,500 risk-free first bet. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in New York* you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAME15C and get a risk-free bet up to $1,500 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 10/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAME15C.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports betting in New York. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing also heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are some of the ways you can bet at Caesars Sportsbook New York:

Money line: The most basic way to bet on New York's baseball teams winning is to place a money line bet. If New York is a -200 favorite against Boston, you'd need to bet $200 on New York to return $100 on that side to win. If New York is a +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Player props: Some of the best home run hitters in the league play for New York, and you can wager on whether they will hit one out of the park by placing a prop bet. Prop bets can also be used to wager on other outcomes such as how many strikeouts New York's starting pitcher will log in a game.

Live betting: Caesars Sportsbook NY will adjust the odds for certain outcomes as a game goes on, so you can use your Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer to wager on games across all sports as they are happening. For baseball, sportsbooks often adjust odds between innings, giving up ample time to get your live bet in.

There are countless ways to cash in on your New York sportsbook deposit code and plenty of ways to keep playing after that. Ready to get started? Click here to get your risk-free first bet to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15C.

*NY only. 21+. New users only. Paid in bet credits. Terms and conditions apply. See Caesars.com/promos. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? NYProblemGamlingHelp.org to talk to someone now about your gambling or call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,500. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 8/1/22.