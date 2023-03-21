The spring sports season is finally here and the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code is your ticket to playing along with all your favorite teams. Whether you are glued to the ongoing basketball tournament, reading to watch golf each weekend or can't wait for the pro baseball season to start so you can bet on sports, the newest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code will help you get closer to the action. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering your first up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. It's okay if your first bet doesn't win, because Caesars Sportsbook will give it back to you as a bet credit. This is the busiest sports season of the year, so there is no better time to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit code before it expires. With so many sports happening this time of year, it is the perfect opportunity for you to use the newest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code by signing up with the code GAMEFULLC.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for new customers ready to bet on sports. If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,250 bet on Caesars with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2023).

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style requires you to pick one player to win an entire sporting event or tournament. This is a very popular method for wagering on single-player events like golf tournaments and car races, both of which are dominating the weekend sports schedules right now.



Over/Under: When it comes to wagering on basketball, this popular sports betting method can't be beat. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the over/under for Gonzaga vs. UCLA at 140, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 140.



Parlay: This high-risk betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager, but the reward can be huge if all sides win. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*21+ only. Offer valid and must be physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY only. New users and first $10+ wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Super & Profit Boosts do not qualify. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bonus bet $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Tier Credits and Reward Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; CO, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino): Call 1-800-522-4700; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF; LA: Call 1-877-770-STOP (licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah's New Orleans); MI: Call 1-800-270-7117; IL, MD, NJ, TN, VA, WV, OH, PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or WV: visit 1800gambler.net. ©2023, Caesars Entertainment. Gambling Problem? NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.