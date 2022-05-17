Caesars Sportsbook promo codes are heating up faster than the temperatures outside, and there are so many sports to bet on this time of year. The weekdays feature pro baseball and pro basketball playoffs, while the weekends are packed with car races, title fights and championship golf tournaments. With so many sports to choose from, sportsbooks like Caesars Sportsbook NY and Caesars Sportsbook AZ are more popular than ever. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code makes playing even more fun, no matter what sport you want to wager on.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering up to $1,100 betting insurance for new customers ready to bet on sports. If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get bet insurance up to $1,100 with the code GAMECZR. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2022).

Spring marks the start of the most exciting time of the year for pro golf, basketball, baseball, auto racing, and more. With temperatures warming up across the country, the world's best golf pros are hitting the links, the world's top baseball players are letting it fly, and the world's top basketball stars are fighting for a title.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code.

Against the spread: This method is the most popular way to bet in sports like football and basketball. In basketball, if a spread is listed as Phoenix -10.5, that side must win by at least 11 points to cover the spread. Phoenix +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win or lose by 10 points fewer to cover.

Money line: Money-line betting is another very popular way to bet and is used frequently to bet on pro baseball. In baseball, if New York is playing a baseball game against Chicago and listed as a -200 favorite, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on New York to return $100 on that side to win. If New York were a +200 underdog, there would be a $200 return on a $100 bet if New York won.

Outright: This is a popular kind of bet in sports like pro golf. With an outright bet, the bettor picks which athlete will win an entire tournament. An outright bet can also be used in team sports like soccer to wager on which team will win a big tournament.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your bet insurance up to $1,100 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMECZR.

*Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,100. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 5/31/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. Standard text rates may apply. Some prop bets are prohibited in CO, MS and TN.

NY: PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Scan here to talk with someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling