Fanatics Sportsbook, which is part of Fanatics Betting and Gaming, either has a retail location or has launched its mobile app in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts.

New to USA sports betting sites and not sure what kind of a wager to place at Fanatics Sportsbook? Legal sports betting has expanded rapidly across the country, so many fans are placing their first legal sports bets right now.

Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Fanatics Sportsbook with the newest Fanatics Sportsbook signup offer.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style requires you to pick one player to win an entire sporting event or tournament. This is a very popular method for wagering on single-player events like golf tournaments, car races and title fights.

Money line: This is another way to wager on who will win an entire sporting event, usually geared toward team sports. If Golden State is listed as a -200 favorite against Chicago in a pro basketball game, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Golden State to return $100 on that side to win. If Chicago is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.

Player Prop: The widely-popular prop bet lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop focuses on individual player performance. Sportsbooks will set a projected final total, and you wager you think the final stat will fall over or under that projection. Common prop bets include how many hits a baseball player will have in a game or how many touchdowns a football player will score.

*Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH, TN. New customers only. Must place cash wager of at least $20 between November 17 at 12:00am ET and January 11 at 11:59pm ET to qualify. FanCash credited within 72 hours or qualifying wager. See full Terms in app.