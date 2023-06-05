Maryland sports betting continues to be a boon to the state's economy, and that will only grow after Maryland recently welcomed its 10th Maryland mobile sports betting site. Caesars Sportsbook was among the first to go live in the state. In fact, in-person sports wagering commenced at Caesars Sportsbook MD in December 2021, followed by mobile sports betting in November 2022. With metro areas like Baltimore and DC, Marylanders have many local teams to wager on, but it's not just limited to those. Residents in the Old Line State can bet on sports in Maryland through Caesars Sportsbook MD on sports like golf to tennis to auto racing.

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook MD:

Parlay: Grouping multiple bets into a single wager is a parlay. It's an all-or-nothing approach where you must win all of the individual bets in order to win the parlay. It consists of at least two bets, with no maximum number, but the probability of winning decreases with each additional bet.



Money line: Arguably the simplest of bets, this is predicting who wins. There aren't any spreads to worry about, just wins and losses. It's synonymous with straight-up as it's only about who wins, regardless of score.



Long shot: This is an underdog in a sporting event where there's a field of participants, such as golf or auto racing. The long shot's chances of winnings are slight, but the payout if it is victorious is huge.

