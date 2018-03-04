Brown's 26 carry Bucknell past BU 90-59 in Patriot semi
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) Stephen Brown scored 19 of his 26 points in the first half and regular-season champion Bucknell cruised into the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament with a 90-59 win over fifth-seeded Boston University on Sunday.
The defending champion Bison (24-9), who have won seven straight, are home against second-seeded Colgate on Wednesday.
Kimbal Mackenzie had four of his 11 points as Bucknell scored the first eight points of the game and Brown had four as part of the 15-2 opening run.
Brown was 7 of 11 from the floor and the Bison raced to a 46-23 lead at the half. Bucknell shot 54.5 percent (18 of 33) in the half, despite going 3 of 11 behind the arc, while the Terriers were 10 of 25 with 11 turnovers.
Nana Foulland had 14 points for Bucknell, which had all 13 players score. The Bison shot 59 percent with eight 3s.
Tyler Scanlon led the Terriers (15-16), who handled Bucknell its only home loss of the season on Jan. 2, with 14 points.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|21.3
|Pts. Per Game
|21.3
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|9.4
|Reb. Per Game
|9.4
|44.0
|Field Goal %
|45.8
|37.9
|Three Point %
|36.4
|76.1
|Free Throw %
|77.4
|+ 2
|Sukhmail Mathon made hook shot, assist by Kamali Chambers
|20.0
|+ 2
|John Meeks made layup, assist by Paul Newman
|33.0
|+ 2
|Walter Whyte made layup, assist by Kamali Chambers
|43.0
|Lost ball turnover on Paul Newman, stolen by Andrew Petcash
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Ben Robertson
|58.0
|Andrew Petcash missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|58.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Petcash made 1st of 2 free throws
|58.0
|Shooting foul on Ben Robertson
|58.0
|Lost ball turnover on Paul Newman, stolen by Andrew Petcash
|1:03
|+ 1
|Sukhmail Mathon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:17
|Sukhmail Mathon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|90
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|33-56 (58.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-19 (57.9%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|41
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|16
|30
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|14
|18
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|17
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|T. Scanlon F
|10.3 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|3.0 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
2
|S. Brown G
|14.3 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|4.3 APG
|47.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Scanlon F
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|S. Brown G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|58.9
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|57.9
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scanlon
|33
|14
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|3
|W. Whyte
|28
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|6/10
|2
|2
|C. Hankerson
|26
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/8
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|2
|J. McCoy
|23
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Mahoney
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mathon
|22
|10
|6
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|5
|N. Havener
|8
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Chambers
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Petcash
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|W. Goff
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Johnson
|18
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Total
|200
|59
|24
|14
|9
|3
|14
|24
|22/59
|4/15
|11/19
|8
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Brown
|24
|26
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9/13
|1/4
|7/7
|0
|3
|N. Foulland
|22
|14
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6/11
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|6
|K. Mackenzie
|26
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5/9
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Thomas
|28
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|5
|A. Toomer
|16
|3
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sestina
|17
|7
|8
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|J. Meeks
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|N. Jones
|19
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. O'Reilly
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Robertson
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|J. Sechan
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Sotos
|16
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|3/6
|0
|1
|P. Newman
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|B. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|40
|18
|9
|3
|17
|19
|33/56
|8/20
|16/23
|10
|30
