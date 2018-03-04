BU
Brown's 26 carry Bucknell past BU 90-59 in Patriot semi

  • Mar 04, 2018

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) Stephen Brown scored 19 of his 26 points in the first half and regular-season champion Bucknell cruised into the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament with a 90-59 win over fifth-seeded Boston University on Sunday.

The defending champion Bison (24-9), who have won seven straight, are home against second-seeded Colgate on Wednesday.

Kimbal Mackenzie had four of his 11 points as Bucknell scored the first eight points of the game and Brown had four as part of the 15-2 opening run.

Brown was 7 of 11 from the floor and the Bison raced to a 46-23 lead at the half. Bucknell shot 54.5 percent (18 of 33) in the half, despite going 3 of 11 behind the arc, while the Terriers were 10 of 25 with 11 turnovers.

Nana Foulland had 14 points for Bucknell, which had all 13 players score. The Bison shot 59 percent with eight 3s.

Tyler Scanlon led the Terriers (15-16), who handled Bucknell its only home loss of the season on Jan. 2, with 14 points.

Key Players
T. Scanlon
Z. Thomas
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
21.3 Pts. Per Game 21.3
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
9.4 Reb. Per Game 9.4
44.0 Field Goal % 45.8
37.9 Three Point % 36.4
76.1 Free Throw % 77.4
+ 2 Sukhmail Mathon made hook shot, assist by Kamali Chambers 20.0
+ 2 John Meeks made layup, assist by Paul Newman 33.0
+ 2 Walter Whyte made layup, assist by Kamali Chambers 43.0
  Lost ball turnover on Paul Newman, stolen by Andrew Petcash 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Ben Robertson 58.0
  Andrew Petcash missed 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Andrew Petcash made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Shooting foul on Ben Robertson 58.0
  Lost ball turnover on Paul Newman, stolen by Andrew Petcash 1:03
+ 1 Sukhmail Mathon made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:17
  Sukhmail Mathon missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:17
Team Stats
Points 59 90
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 33-56 (58.9%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 11-19 (57.9%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 26 41
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 16 30
Team 2 1
Assists 14 18
Steals 9 9
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 14 17
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 0
Boston U.
Bucknell
Starters
S. Brown
N. Foulland
K. Mackenzie
Z. Thomas
A. Toomer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Brown 24 26 3 3 1 0 2 1 9/13 1/4 7/7 0 3
N. Foulland 22 14 8 1 0 2 0 2 6/11 0/0 2/3 2 6
K. Mackenzie 26 11 0 2 1 0 3 2 5/9 1/3 0/0 0 0
Z. Thomas 28 6 6 1 0 0 2 0 2/4 0/2 2/3 1 5
A. Toomer 16 3 7 1 2 0 1 5 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 4
Starters
S. Brown
N. Foulland
K. Mackenzie
Z. Thomas
A. Toomer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Brown 24 26 3 3 1 0 2 1 9/13 1/4 7/7 0 3
N. Foulland 22 14 8 1 0 2 0 2 6/11 0/0 2/3 2 6
K. Mackenzie 26 11 0 2 1 0 3 2 5/9 1/3 0/0 0 0
Z. Thomas 28 6 6 1 0 0 2 0 2/4 0/2 2/3 1 5
A. Toomer 16 3 7 1 2 0 1 5 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 4
Bench
N. Sestina
J. Meeks
N. Jones
M. O'Reilly
B. Robertson
J. Sechan
J. Sotos
P. Newman
B. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Sestina 17 7 8 5 0 1 0 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 6
J. Meeks 8 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 1 0
N. Jones 19 3 1 2 1 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
M. O'Reilly 5 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
B. Robertson 8 3 3 1 1 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 2
J. Sechan 5 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
J. Sotos 16 3 1 0 2 0 3 2 0/3 0/1 3/6 0 1
P. Newman 6 1 0 1 1 0 3 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 40 18 9 3 17 19 33/56 8/20 16/23 10 30
NCAA BB Scores