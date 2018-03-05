Denver wins in Summit League tourney's 2nd two-overtime game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Joe Rosga banked in an off-balance 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left in regulation and Denver held off Oral Roberts for a 90-88 victory on Sunday night in the second double-overtime game in Summit League Tournament history.
Freshman R.J. Fuqua made two free throws to give Oral Roberts a 68-65 lead, but Rosga quickly drove to the basket, was fouled at 11.3 and made two at the line. Austin Ruder made it a three-point lead again but Rosga took a handoff at the 3-point arc and his 3 hit the corner of the backboard and went through the net.
Denver forward Jake Krafka went 1 of 2 at the line with 21 seconds left in the second OT and the Pioneers didn't get off a final shot after losing control of it in the lane.
Third-seeded Denver (15-14) will play No. 2 seed South Dakota in the semifinals on Monday.
Daniel Amigo had his sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver. Ade Murkey had a career-high 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Rosga finished with 18 points and four 3-pointers.
Emmanuel Nzekwesi and Ruder each scored 20 points for six-seeded Oral Roberts (11-21).
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|15.7
|Pts. Per Game
|15.7
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|37.0
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|36.1
|Three Point %
|44.2
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|90.8
|30-second timeout called
|22.0
|+ 1
|Jake Krafka made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Denver
|22.0
|Jake Krafka missed free throw
|22.0
|Personal foul on Javan White
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Jake Krafka
|22.0
|R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|+ 2
|Ade Murkey made layup
|42.0
|+ 2
|Sam Kearns made jump shot
|1:15
|+ 2
|Joe Rosga made jump shot
|1:30
|+ 1
|Sam Kearns made free throw
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|90
|Field Goals
|32-71 (45.1%)
|34-75 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|44
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|29
|28
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oral Roberts 11-21
|72.9 PPG
|42 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Denver 15-14
|73.6 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|E. Nzekwesi F
|12.5 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
44
|D. Amigo C
|15.0 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|1.6 APG
|52.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Nzekwesi F
|20 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|D. Amigo C
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|
|45.1
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|69.6
|
