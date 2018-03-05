ORAL
DENVER

Denver wins in Summit League tourney's 2nd two-overtime game

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Joe Rosga banked in an off-balance 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left in regulation and Denver held off Oral Roberts for a 90-88 victory on Sunday night in the second double-overtime game in Summit League Tournament history.

Freshman R.J. Fuqua made two free throws to give Oral Roberts a 68-65 lead, but Rosga quickly drove to the basket, was fouled at 11.3 and made two at the line. Austin Ruder made it a three-point lead again but Rosga took a handoff at the 3-point arc and his 3 hit the corner of the backboard and went through the net.

Denver forward Jake Krafka went 1 of 2 at the line with 21 seconds left in the second OT and the Pioneers didn't get off a final shot after losing control of it in the lane.

Third-seeded Denver (15-14) will play No. 2 seed South Dakota in the semifinals on Monday.

Daniel Amigo had his sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver. Ade Murkey had a career-high 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Rosga finished with 18 points and four 3-pointers.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi and Ruder each scored 20 points for six-seeded Oral Roberts (11-21).

Key Players
S. Kearns
J. Rosga
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
37.0 Field Goal % 47.6
36.1 Three Point % 44.2
83.7 Free Throw % 90.8
  30-second timeout called 22.0
+ 1 Jake Krafka made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Denver 22.0
  Jake Krafka missed free throw 22.0
  Personal foul on Javan White 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Jake Krafka 22.0
  R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 2 Ade Murkey made layup 42.0
+ 2 Sam Kearns made jump shot 1:15
+ 2 Joe Rosga made jump shot 1:30
+ 1 Sam Kearns made free throw 1:45
Team Stats
Points 88 90
Field Goals 32-71 (45.1%) 34-75 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 42 44
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 29 28
Team 6 5
Assists 13 19
Steals 6 5
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
A. Ruder G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
44
D. Amigo C
22 PTS, 11 REB
12OT2OTT
away team logo Oral Roberts 11-21 244681088
home team logo Denver 15-14 343681290
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Oral Roberts
Starters
A. Ruder
E. Nzekwesi
S. Kearns
J. White
A. Owens
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Ruder 46 20 3 4 3 0 1 3 6/15 6/13 2/2 0 3
E. Nzekwesi 33 20 10 2 0 1 2 4 6/15 0/1 8/10 3 7
S. Kearns 39 16 1 4 1 0 2 3 6/8 3/4 1/1 0 1
J. White 35 6 10 0 1 1 0 3 3/9 0/0 0/2 2 8
A. Owens 17 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
C. Miller
R. Fuqua
J. Harris
K. Manek
S. Sutton
E. Ahmedic
J. Showman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Miller 20 14 5 0 0 0 1 5 7/9 0/0 0/1 2 3
R. Fuqua 35 7 2 3 1 0 5 1 2/7 1/4 2/2 0 2
J. Harris 25 3 4 0 0 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 4
K. Manek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Sutton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ahmedic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Showman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 88 36 13 6 6 12 21 32/71 11/24 13/18 7 29
Denver
Starters
D. Amigo
A. Murkey
J. Rosga
J. Pemberton
J. Krafka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Amigo 33 22 11 0 1 2 1 5 10/19 0/2 2/4 4 7
A. Murkey 45 20 8 7 0 0 3 3 7/15 0/1 6/9 5 3
J. Rosga 50 18 5 6 1 0 2 2 6/14 4/8 2/2 0 5
J. Pemberton 47 14 4 2 2 0 1 0 5/13 2/7 2/2 0 4
J. Krafka 35 3 2 4 1 0 1 4 1/4 0/1 1/2 0 2
Bench
D. Carlisle
J. Holtzmann
C. Mackey
A. Akintola
T. Neff
E. Knighton
L. Neff
E. Blake
D. Joiner
E. Rodriguez
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Carlisle 23 10 8 0 0 0 1 4 4/6 0/0 2/3 1 7
J. Holtzmann 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 0
C. Mackey 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Akintola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Neff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Knighton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Neff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Blake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Joiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 90 39 19 5 2 9 19 34/75 6/20 16/23 11 28
