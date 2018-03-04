TEMPLE
Tulsa uses early blitz then holds off Temple 76-58

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Corey Henderson Jr., scored 21 points and Martins Igbanu scored 16 and Tulsa used an early run to beat Temple 76-58 on Sunday in a regular-season finale.

Tulsa (19-11, 12-6) enters the American Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed with a first-round bye. Temple (16-14, 8-10) will be the No. 7 seed and will face 10th-seeded Tulane on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

The Golden Hurricane built a 24-0 lead shooting 8 of 10 from the field, including the three 3-pointers, while the Owls missed their first 12 shots before Quinton Rose's jumper with 9:56 before halftime.

Tulsa led 33-18 at halftime when Temple went on a 9-1 run to start the second half to draw within 34-27 with 16:41 left. The Owls again made it a seven-point contest (51-44) with eight minutes but failed to get closer.

Rose led Temple with 17 points.

Key Players
J. Brown
J. Etou
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
40.2 Field Goal % 46.4
37.5 Three Point % 35.6
71.7 Free Throw % 72.3
+ 1 Justyn Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  Justyn Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Shooting foul on Geno Artison 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Damion Moore 9.0
  Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot 11.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner 52.0
  Ayan Nunez de Carvalho missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton 1:04
  Corey Henderson Jr. missed jump shot 1:06
+ 2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 1:34
Team Stats
Points 58 76
Field Goals 21-61 (34.4%) 23-48 (47.9%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 23-26 (88.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 40
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 16 31
Team 2 1
Assists 8 13
Steals 10 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 12 17
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
Q. Rose G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
32
C. Henderson Jr. G
21 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Temple 16-14 184058
home team logo Tulsa 19-11 334376
O/U 142.5, TULSA -3.0
Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 16-14 70.0 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Tulsa 19-11 73.7 PPG 41.7 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
13
Q. Rose G 14.9 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.3 APG 43.9 FG%
32
C. Henderson Jr. G 9.8 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.3 APG 35.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
Q. Rose G 17 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
32
C. Henderson Jr. G 21 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
34.4 FG% 47.9
24.0 3PT FG% 35.0
66.7 FT% 88.5
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
O. Enechionyia
S. Alston Jr.
J. Brown
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Rose 29 17 4 2 2 0 3 3 7/15 0/5 3/5 1 3
O. Enechionyia 24 8 3 1 1 1 1 3 2/7 2/6 2/2 0 3
S. Alston Jr. 36 8 2 0 2 0 3 2 3/15 2/6 0/0 0 2
J. Brown 33 5 6 2 1 2 2 3 2/6 0/1 1/2 4 2
E. Aflakpui 11 2 2 0 1 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Moorman II
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Hamilton
A. Nunez de Carvalho
A. Moore II
D. Moore
D. Perry
T. Lowe
S. Leonard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Moorman II 26 9 5 2 2 0 0 4 2/3 2/3 3/4 3 2
N. Pierre-Louis 19 8 1 0 1 0 3 2 4/10 0/3 0/0 1 0
J. Hamilton 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
A. Nunez de Carvalho 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Moore II 9 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Moore 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Perry 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 27 8 10 3 12 22 21/61 6/25 10/15 11 16
Tulsa
Starters
C. Henderson Jr.
M. Igbanu
J. Etou
S. Taplin
J. Wheeler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Henderson Jr. 35 21 3 0 2 0 0 1 6/13 5/8 4/4 0 3
M. Igbanu 23 16 4 0 0 0 2 0 4/5 0/0 8/9 2 2
J. Etou 24 6 7 2 0 0 2 1 2/8 0/4 2/2 2 5
S. Taplin 17 6 3 5 0 0 3 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 3
J. Wheeler 22 4 4 1 1 0 4 1 1/3 0/1 2/3 1 3
Bench
C. Scott
E. Joiner
D. Jeffries
G. Artison
A. Foree
L. Korita
D. Jackson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Scott 22 14 7 1 0 0 0 3 6/9 1/2 1/1 2 5
E. Joiner 18 4 3 3 0 0 3 1 0/2 0/2 4/5 0 3
D. Jeffries 25 3 7 1 2 2 3 4 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 6
G. Artison 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Foree 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Korita 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Total 200 76 39 13 5 2 17 16 23/48 7/20 23/26 8 31
