Tulsa uses early blitz then holds off Temple 76-58
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Corey Henderson Jr., scored 21 points and Martins Igbanu scored 16 and Tulsa used an early run to beat Temple 76-58 on Sunday in a regular-season finale.
Tulsa (19-11, 12-6) enters the American Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed with a first-round bye. Temple (16-14, 8-10) will be the No. 7 seed and will face 10th-seeded Tulane on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
The Golden Hurricane built a 24-0 lead shooting 8 of 10 from the field, including the three 3-pointers, while the Owls missed their first 12 shots before Quinton Rose's jumper with 9:56 before halftime.
Tulsa led 33-18 at halftime when Temple went on a 9-1 run to start the second half to draw within 34-27 with 16:41 left. The Owls again made it a seven-point contest (51-44) with eight minutes but failed to get closer.
Rose led Temple with 17 points.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|40.2
|Field Goal %
|46.4
|37.5
|Three Point %
|35.6
|71.7
|Free Throw %
|72.3
|+ 1
|Justyn Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Justyn Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Shooting foul on Geno Artison
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Damion Moore
|9.0
|Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot
|11.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|52.0
|Ayan Nunez de Carvalho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton
|1:04
|Corey Henderson Jr. missed jump shot
|1:06
|+ 2
|Quinton Rose made jump shot
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|76
|Field Goals
|21-61 (34.4%)
|23-48 (47.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|23-26 (88.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|40
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|16
|31
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|17
|Fouls
|22
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
13
|Q. Rose G
|14.9 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.3 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
32
|C. Henderson Jr. G
|9.8 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.3 APG
|35.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Rose G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|C. Henderson Jr. G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|34.4
|FG%
|47.9
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|88.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|29
|17
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|7/15
|0/5
|3/5
|1
|3
|O. Enechionyia
|24
|8
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/7
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|S. Alston Jr.
|36
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3/15
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Brown
|33
|5
|6
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|2
|E. Aflakpui
|11
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|29
|17
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|7/15
|0/5
|3/5
|1
|3
|O. Enechionyia
|24
|8
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/7
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|S. Alston Jr.
|36
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3/15
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Brown
|33
|5
|6
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|2
|E. Aflakpui
|11
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moorman II
|26
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|2/3
|3/4
|3
|2
|N. Pierre-Louis
|19
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Hamilton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|A. Nunez de Carvalho
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Moore II
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Moore
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Perry
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|27
|8
|10
|3
|12
|22
|21/61
|6/25
|10/15
|11
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Henderson Jr.
|35
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6/13
|5/8
|4/4
|0
|3
|M. Igbanu
|23
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|8/9
|2
|2
|J. Etou
|24
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|5
|S. Taplin
|17
|6
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Wheeler
|22
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Henderson Jr.
|35
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6/13
|5/8
|4/4
|0
|3
|M. Igbanu
|23
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|8/9
|2
|2
|J. Etou
|24
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|5
|S. Taplin
|17
|6
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Wheeler
|22
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Scott
|22
|14
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/9
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|5
|E. Joiner
|18
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|3
|D. Jeffries
|25
|3
|7
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|G. Artison
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Foree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Korita
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|76
|39
|13
|5
|2
|17
|16
|23/48
|7/20
|23/26
|8
|31
-
DEL
NEAST34
49
2nd 11:48
-
STPETE
IONA16
14
1st 8:55 ESP3
-
NDAKST
IPFW24
15
1st 11:36 ESP3
-
FURMAN
ETNST19
32
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
HOLY
COLG55
62
Final
-
10CINCY
11WICHST62
61
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS59
66
Final
-
LIB
RADFRD52
55
Final
-
BU
BUCK59
90
Final
-
SMU
SFLA54
65
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI49
65
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY66
80
Final
-
ECU
MEMP70
90
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC108
96
Final
-
UCONN
25HOU71
81
Final
-
WOFF
NCGRN55
56
Final
-
15MICH
8PURDUE75
66
Final
-
TULANE
UCF51
60
Final
-
MILW
ILLCHI80
75
Final
-
IUPUI
OAK0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP3
-
NCWILM
HOFSTRA0
0159.0 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
QUINN
FAIR0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
ORAL
DENVER0
0136.0 O/U
0.0
9:30pm ESP3